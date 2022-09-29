Among the incredible cuisines that can be experienced in LA, a standout comes from the smallest country in Central America: El Salvador. From familiar favorites like pupusas (the national dish) to comforting soups like sopa de gallina india (a chicken soup with plenty of vegetables), Salvadoran chefs, cooks, and entrepreneurs are doing their part to secure a place among the city’s diverse and fantastic food options. Here now are the 15 essential Salvadoran restaurants in Los Angeles.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.