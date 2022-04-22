22 Essential San Gabriel Valley Restaurants, 2022 Edition

The San Gabriel Valley just east of Downtown Los Angeles is a trove of incredible dining. The expansive area that includes cities like Arcadia, Alhambra, Monterey Park, and San Gabriel contains some of the finest Asian restaurants in Southern California, including a significant Sichuan, Cantonese, and Vietnamese food scene. However, there are plenty of other notable places to eat in the area, like Babita Mexicuisine’s upscale Mexican fare, as well as Claro’s Italian Market for stellar Italian subs. Here now, a guide to essential restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.