Sandwiches are quite possibly the world’s most perfect, self-contained food, and Los Angeles boasts more than a handful of greats in the broad genre. LA residents are not averse to gluten and they love bread layered with hearty ingredients, from the French dip at Philippe the Original to the tiger prawn shrimp sandwich at Heritage Sandwich to the #19 at Langer’s. Simply put, there’s no shortage of sandwich excellence in and around the Southland. Here now are 20 epic sandwiches to try in Los Angeles.

Added: Prosciutto and gruyere sandwich at Breadblok, vegan molletes from Delicias Bakery, Italian combo at Eagle Rock Italian Bakery, tiger prawn shrimp sandwich at Heritage Sandwich, combo sandwich at Village Mart & Deli

Removed: All Day Baby, Brent’s Deli, Roma Market, Wax Paper Co

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.