 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

18 Essential Los Angeles Burgers, Spring 2022

14 Gluten-Free and Vegan-Friendly Bakeries to Try in Los Angeles

38 Essential Tacos to Try in Los Angeles

A prosciutto and gruyere cheese baguette sandwich.
Breadblok’s prosciutto and gruyere cheese baguette sandwich
Courtesy of Breadblok

20 Epic Sandwiches in Los Angeles

Italian subs, banh mi, and a plant-based mollete

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Breadblok’s prosciutto and gruyere cheese baguette sandwich
| Courtesy of Breadblok
by Eater Staff Updated

Sandwiches are quite possibly the world’s most perfect, self-contained food, and Los Angeles boasts more than a handful of greats in the broad genre. LA residents are not averse to gluten and they love bread layered with hearty ingredients, from the French dip at Philippe the Original to the tiger prawn shrimp sandwich at Heritage Sandwich to the #19 at Langer’s. Simply put, there’s no shortage of sandwich excellence in and around the Southland. Here now are 20 epic sandwiches to try in Los Angeles.

Added: Prosciutto and gruyere sandwich at Breadblok, vegan molletes from Delicias Bakery, Italian combo at Eagle Rock Italian Bakery, tiger prawn shrimp sandwich at Heritage Sandwich, combo sandwich at Village Mart & Deli

Removed: All Day Baby, Brent’s Deli, Roma Market, Wax Paper Co

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Italian combo at Cavaretta's Italian Deli

Copy Link
22045 Sherman Way
Canoga Park, CA 91304
(818) 340-6626
(818) 340-6626
Visit Website

Open since 1959 in Canoga Park, Cavaretta’s is old-school, delicious, and reliable. Go for the Italian combo with mortadella, cotto salami, cappicola, provalone, pepperoncini, and a bit of hard salami to take things up to 11. The cannoli cannot be missed.

Also Featured in:

2. The Italian combo at Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli

Copy Link
1726 Colorado Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(323) 255-8224
(323) 255-8224

Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli opened in 1949, and diners can still find the shop’s massive counter dedicated to dessert and pastry. The classic Italian market also turns out some of the best sandwiches including a fantastic Italian combo made on crusty bread.

A combination of mortadella, salami, and cheese between crusty bread.
Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli Italian combo
Mona Holmes

3. Kold Kim Cheezy at Jeff's Table

Copy Link
5900 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 381-5553
(323) 381-5553
Visit Website

Jeff’s Table serves up sandwiches, salads, and soups inside Flask liquor store in Highland Park, and the “kold kim cheezy” is the boldest one. With thin slices of smoked pork shoulder ham accompany housemade kimchi, melted cheese, salted plum mustard, aioli, and chili oil on butter-griddled roll, it’s highly shareable. So is the bag of Irvin’s Salted Egg Potato Chips.

A layered sandwich with pork, kimchi, melted cheese, salted plum mustard, and aioli from Jeff’s Table.
Jeff’s Table’s “kold kim cheezy”
Mona Holmes

Also Featured in:

4. The vegan mollete at Delicias Bakery And Some

Copy Link
5567 N Figueroa St
Highland Park, CA 90042
(323) 259-9306
(323) 259-9306
Visit Website

Open since 1991, Highland Park’s Delicias prepares Mexican bakery classics while evolving with the times. In addition to preparing vegan pan dulce, the Highland Park bakery also serves an open-faced plant-based mollete sandwich layered with beans, vegan cheese, and soyrizo.

5. Pork Belly Banh Mi at Banh Oui

Copy Link
1552 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7944
(323) 645-7944
Visit Website

Chef Casey Felton’s Hollywood restaurant is having a moment. Felton’s regular steady stream of customers have grown steadily thanks to the shop’s unique menu and a 2022 James Beard nomination. Her crusty, modern Vietnamese sandwiches are the star, like the $10 pork belly version, complete with pickled carrots and chicken liver pate. Be sure to add a side or two, like the sticky caramel wings or the gigantic bowl of fries.

Pork belly banh mi sandwich with beef, cilantro, and chiles.
Pork Belly banh mi at Banh Oui
Matthew Kang

6. The prosciutto and gruyere sandwich at Breadblok

Copy Link
1529 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 444-1874
(213) 444-1874
Visit Website

Breadblok’s sandwiches are for those choosing (or needing) the gluten-free life. The baked goods are outstanding with pastry along with a prosciutto and gruyere sandwich on a baguette with garlic aioli.

A prosciutto and gruyere cheese baguette sandwich.
Prosciutto and gruyere sandwich
Courtesy of Breadblok

Also Featured in:

7. Dac Biet Banh Mi at Tip Top Sandwich

Copy Link
8522 Valley Blvd
Rosemead, CA 91770
(626) 280-8883
(626) 280-8883

Vietnamese sandwiches make an ideal lunch for busy folks working from home. Order a couple banh mi to-go and ask for the fillings to be packed separately. Reheat in the oven for crisp bread and warmed-through insides. The dac biet with pate, ham, and head cheese is particularly good.

A baguette layered with pate, ham, and head cheese.
Tip Top Sandwich
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

8. The charbroiled pork banh mi at Banh Mi My Tho

Copy Link
304 W Valley Blvd
Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 289-4160
(626) 289-4160
Visit Website

Banh Mi My Tho gets supremely busy at lunchtime, so plan accordingly. There’s plenty of delicious bánh mì options to choose from with prices that seem impossibly low at $4.75 and under.

9. The chicken pesto sandwich at Village Mart & Deli

Copy Link
2200 N Soto St
Los Angeles, CA 90032
(323) 227-1665
(323) 227-1665
Visit Website

This family-owned shop on the edge of El Sereno prepares incredible breakfast burritos, soups, salads, and sandwiches. Opt for the chicken pesto between ciabatta and grab a craft beer on the way out.

Also Featured in:

10. Honey Walnut Shrimp Sando at Katsu Sando

Copy Link
736 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 395-0710
(213) 395-0710
Visit Website

Katsu Sando opened in 2021 with long lines and a rabid fanbase who learned to love these Japanese convenience store sandwiches from Daniel Son at Smorgasburg. But since opening a permanent location in Chinatown, Son has unleashed his most creative sandwich, a honey walnut shrimp sando held in with housemade milk bread with just the right balance of plump, crisp shrimp built into a makeshift patty, then topped with crunchy honey-glazed walnuts.

Honey and walnut encrusted shrimp between bread at Katsu Sando restaurant.
Katsu Sando.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

11. Beef Double-Dip at Philippe the Original

Copy Link
1001 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 617-3781
(213) 617-3781
Visit Website

The purported inventor of the French dip over a century ago, Philippe the Original makes everything feel like time hasn’t passed, with sawdust floors, old-timer servers who prepare sandwiches to order, and coffee that’s payable in pennies. The beef double-dip is what aficionados get, with a heavy dose of salty jus and tender slices of roast beef with a few dabs of the famous spicy mustard to round it out. Others opt for a similar version with sliced lamb.

A french dip sandwich served on its side with juices in a cup.
Beef dip sandwich at Philippe’s
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

12. #19 at Langer's Delicatessen

Copy Link
704 S Alvarado St
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 483-8050
(213) 483-8050
Visit Website

An easy choice for the most popular pastrami sandwich at this historic deli in Westlake, just west of Downtown. This near-perfect Jewish deli sandwich features house-baked rye bread, Russian dressing, cheese, coleslaw, and freshly sliced slivers of the most achingly perfect smoked pastrami on earth.

#19 sandwich at Langer’s Deli
#19 sandwich at Langer’s Deli
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

13. The mac and chick sandwich at Never Caged

Copy Link
1842 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 263-7996
(213) 263-7996
Visit Website

Never Caged sports a bold option that’s completely plant-based, the mac and chick sandwich. A pile of mac and cheese is placed over a hot “chicken” patty. It packs heat, and is filling.

14. Chicken Shawarma at Mizlala West Adams

Copy Link
5400 W Adams Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 433-7137
(323) 433-7137
Visit Website

Mizlala delivers on a simple premise: quality Israeli food priced under $20 a head — with a fast-casual model, speedy service, and sizable portions. Anyone looking for an entry dish to the genre would do well to opt for the substantial stand-up chicken shawarma, with its pillowy pita and available spicy dips for spreading throughout.

Chicken shawarma on pita bread standing up at Mizlala restaurant.
Chicken Shawarma at Mizlala West Adams
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

15. Godmother at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery

Copy Link
1517 Lincoln Blvd
Santa Monica, CA
(424) 268-8242
(424) 268-8242
Visit Website

Arguably the most iconic sandwich in Los Angeles, the Godmother is a classic Italian deli sandwich filled with Boar’s Head deli meats, cheese, mustard, and veggies, all contained in a house-baked bread roll. There are probably better sandwiches at Bay Cities, especially the hot sandwiches, but the Godmother is what everyone talks about, and is a must-try at some point in every Angeleno’s life.

More in Maps

16. OMG at Heroic Italian

Copy Link
516 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 691-8278
(310) 691-8278
Visit Website

Santa Monica’s sunny landscape already has one iconic Italian sandwich spot: Can it handle another? In the case of Heroic Deli and Italian restaurant, the answer so far has been a resounding yes. There are lots of sandwiches to try on the menu, but the most eye-catching of all is the OMG, a stacked cold cut sub on crusty bread served with smoked mozzarella and just a touch of truffle.

A stacked Italian sandwich from a new deli, on a wooden board.
OMG from Heroic Deli
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

17. Po’ Boy at Orleans & York Deli

Copy Link
400 E Florence Ave
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-6200
(310) 671-6200
Visit Website

Head to Inglewood for a taste of the Big Easy here in the City of Angels. Order any of the po’ boys at Sami Othman’s neighborhood spot, including ones stuffed to maximum capacity with shrimp, oysters, and catfish, and whisk taste buds away to Bourbon Street.

A po’ boy sandwich with shrimp, lettuce, and tomatoes at Orleans &amp; York Deli in Los Angeles.
Po’ Boy at Orleans & York Deli
Orleans & York Deli [Official Photo]

18. The air-fried chicken sandwich at The Sammiche Shoppe

Copy Link
222 E Regent St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(424) 331-5378
(424) 331-5378
Visit Website

Less than a mile away from the Forum, this Inglewood’s sandwich shop boasts an air-fried chicken sandwich that’s full of flavor between slices of ciabatta. While there, pickup Elaine’s Bread Pudding for dessert.

19. The tiger prawn shrimp sandwich at Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

Copy Link
2030 E 7th St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 343-1068
(562) 343-1068
Visit Website

Chef Philip Pretty’s sandwiches are a sight to see. Not only are they gorgeous, but full of hand-selected farmers market ingredients. Try Heritage’s tiger prawn shrimp sandwich with lemon aioli, bell pepper, gem lettuce, jalapeño, avocado, and celery on a brioche bun.

A tiger prawn shrimp sandwich with lemon aioli, diced bell pepper, gem lettuce, jalapeño, avocado, and celery on a brioche bun.
The tiger prawn shrimp sandwich
Courtesy of Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

Also Featured in:

20. Meatball sandwich at Busy Bee Market

Copy Link
2413 S Walker Ave
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 832-8660
(310) 832-8660
Visit Website

Well before the pandemic, San Pedro’s Busy Bee had lines out the door. Many LA locals grew up on this food, especially the gloriously messy and incredible meatball sandwich. If indecisive, order a half-and-half option.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Italian combo at Cavaretta's Italian Deli

22045 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91304

Open since 1959 in Canoga Park, Cavaretta’s is old-school, delicious, and reliable. Go for the Italian combo with mortadella, cotto salami, cappicola, provalone, pepperoncini, and a bit of hard salami to take things up to 11. The cannoli cannot be missed.

22045 Sherman Way
Canoga Park, CA 91304
(818) 340-6626
Visit Website

2. The Italian combo at Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli

1726 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
A combination of mortadella, salami, and cheese between crusty bread.
Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli Italian combo
Mona Holmes

Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli opened in 1949, and diners can still find the shop’s massive counter dedicated to dessert and pastry. The classic Italian market also turns out some of the best sandwiches including a fantastic Italian combo made on crusty bread.

1726 Colorado Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(323) 255-8224

3. Kold Kim Cheezy at Jeff's Table

5900 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
A layered sandwich with pork, kimchi, melted cheese, salted plum mustard, and aioli from Jeff’s Table.
Jeff’s Table’s “kold kim cheezy”
Mona Holmes

Jeff’s Table serves up sandwiches, salads, and soups inside Flask liquor store in Highland Park, and the “kold kim cheezy” is the boldest one. With thin slices of smoked pork shoulder ham accompany housemade kimchi, melted cheese, salted plum mustard, aioli, and chili oil on butter-griddled roll, it’s highly shareable. So is the bag of Irvin’s Salted Egg Potato Chips.

5900 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 381-5553
Visit Website

4. The vegan mollete at Delicias Bakery And Some

5567 N Figueroa St, Highland Park, CA 90042

Open since 1991, Highland Park’s Delicias prepares Mexican bakery classics while evolving with the times. In addition to preparing vegan pan dulce, the Highland Park bakery also serves an open-faced plant-based mollete sandwich layered with beans, vegan cheese, and soyrizo.

5567 N Figueroa St
Highland Park, CA 90042
(323) 259-9306
Visit Website

5. Pork Belly Banh Mi at Banh Oui

1552 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pork belly banh mi sandwich with beef, cilantro, and chiles.
Pork Belly banh mi at Banh Oui
Matthew Kang

Chef Casey Felton’s Hollywood restaurant is having a moment. Felton’s regular steady stream of customers have grown steadily thanks to the shop’s unique menu and a 2022 James Beard nomination. Her crusty, modern Vietnamese sandwiches are the star, like the $10 pork belly version, complete with pickled carrots and chicken liver pate. Be sure to add a side or two, like the sticky caramel wings or the gigantic bowl of fries.

1552 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7944
Visit Website

6. The prosciutto and gruyere sandwich at Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A prosciutto and gruyere cheese baguette sandwich.
Prosciutto and gruyere sandwich
Courtesy of Breadblok

Breadblok’s sandwiches are for those choosing (or needing) the gluten-free life. The baked goods are outstanding with pastry along with a prosciutto and gruyere sandwich on a baguette with garlic aioli.

1529 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 444-1874
Visit Website

7. Dac Biet Banh Mi at Tip Top Sandwich

8522 Valley Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770
A baguette layered with pate, ham, and head cheese.
Tip Top Sandwich
Cathy Chaplin

Vietnamese sandwiches make an ideal lunch for busy folks working from home. Order a couple banh mi to-go and ask for the fillings to be packed separately. Reheat in the oven for crisp bread and warmed-through insides. The dac biet with pate, ham, and head cheese is particularly good.

8522 Valley Blvd
Rosemead, CA 91770
(626) 280-8883

8. The charbroiled pork banh mi at Banh Mi My Tho

304 W Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801

Banh Mi My Tho gets supremely busy at lunchtime, so plan accordingly. There’s plenty of delicious bánh mì options to choose from with prices that seem impossibly low at $4.75 and under.

304 W Valley Blvd
Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 289-4160
Visit Website

9. The chicken pesto sandwich at Village Mart & Deli

2200 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA 90032

This family-owned shop on the edge of El Sereno prepares incredible breakfast burritos, soups, salads, and sandwiches. Opt for the chicken pesto between ciabatta and grab a craft beer on the way out.

2200 N Soto St
Los Angeles, CA 90032
(323) 227-1665
Visit Website

10. Honey Walnut Shrimp Sando at Katsu Sando

736 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Honey and walnut encrusted shrimp between bread at Katsu Sando restaurant.
Katsu Sando.
Matthew Kang

Katsu Sando opened in 2021 with long lines and a rabid fanbase who learned to love these Japanese convenience store sandwiches from Daniel Son at Smorgasburg. But since opening a permanent location in Chinatown, Son has unleashed his most creative sandwich, a honey walnut shrimp sando held in with housemade milk bread with just the right balance of plump, crisp shrimp built into a makeshift patty, then topped with crunchy honey-glazed walnuts.

736 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 395-0710
Visit Website

11. Beef Double-Dip at Philippe the Original

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
A french dip sandwich served on its side with juices in a cup.
Beef dip sandwich at Philippe’s
Wonho Frank Lee

The purported inventor of the French dip over a century ago, Philippe the Original makes everything feel like time hasn’t passed, with sawdust floors, old-timer servers who prepare sandwiches to order, and coffee that’s payable in pennies. The beef double-dip is what aficionados get, with a heavy dose of salty jus and tender slices of roast beef with a few dabs of the famous spicy mustard to round it out. Others opt for a similar version with sliced lamb.

1001 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 617-3781
Visit Website

12. #19 at Langer's Delicatessen

704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA
#19 sandwich at Langer’s Deli
#19 sandwich at Langer’s Deli
Wonho Frank Lee

An easy choice for the most popular pastrami sandwich at this historic deli in Westlake, just west of Downtown. This near-perfect Jewish deli sandwich features house-baked rye bread, Russian dressing, cheese, coleslaw, and freshly sliced slivers of the most achingly perfect smoked pastrami on earth.

704 S Alvarado St
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 483-8050
Visit Website

13. The mac and chick sandwich at Never Caged

1842 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Never Caged sports a bold option that’s completely plant-based, the mac and chick sandwich. A pile of mac and cheese is placed over a hot “chicken” patty. It packs heat, and is filling.

1842 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 263-7996
Visit Website

14. Chicken Shawarma at Mizlala West Adams

5400 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Chicken shawarma on pita bread standing up at Mizlala restaurant.
Chicken Shawarma at Mizlala West Adams
Farley Elliott

Mizlala delivers on a simple premise: quality Israeli food priced under $20 a head — with a fast-casual model, speedy service, and sizable portions. Anyone looking for an entry dish to the genre would do well to opt for the substantial stand-up chicken shawarma, with its pillowy pita and available spicy dips for spreading throughout.

5400 W Adams Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 433-7137
Visit Website

15. Godmother at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery

1517 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA

Arguably the most iconic sandwich in Los Angeles, the Godmother is a classic Italian deli sandwich filled with Boar’s Head deli meats, cheese, mustard, and veggies, all contained in a house-baked bread roll. There are probably better sandwiches at Bay Cities, especially the hot sandwiches, but the Godmother is what everyone talks about, and is a must-try at some point in every Angeleno’s life.

1517 Lincoln Blvd
Santa Monica, CA
(424) 268-8242
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. OMG at Heroic Italian

516 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
A stacked Italian sandwich from a new deli, on a wooden board.
OMG from Heroic Deli
Farley Elliott

Santa Monica’s sunny landscape already has one iconic Italian sandwich spot: Can it handle another? In the case of Heroic Deli and Italian restaurant, the answer so far has been a resounding yes. There are lots of sandwiches to try on the menu, but the most eye-catching of all is the OMG, a stacked cold cut sub on crusty bread served with smoked mozzarella and just a touch of truffle.

516 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 691-8278
Visit Website

17. Po’ Boy at Orleans & York Deli

400 E Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
A po’ boy sandwich with shrimp, lettuce, and tomatoes at Orleans &amp; York Deli in Los Angeles.
Po’ Boy at Orleans & York Deli
Orleans & York Deli [Official Photo]

Head to Inglewood for a taste of the Big Easy here in the City of Angels. Order any of the po’ boys at Sami Othman’s neighborhood spot, including ones stuffed to maximum capacity with shrimp, oysters, and catfish, and whisk taste buds away to Bourbon Street.

400 E Florence Ave
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-6200
Visit Website

18. The air-fried chicken sandwich at The Sammiche Shoppe

222 E Regent St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Less than a mile away from the Forum, this Inglewood’s sandwich shop boasts an air-fried chicken sandwich that’s full of flavor between slices of ciabatta. While there, pickup Elaine’s Bread Pudding for dessert.

222 E Regent St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(424) 331-5378
Visit Website

19. The tiger prawn shrimp sandwich at Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

2030 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804
A tiger prawn shrimp sandwich with lemon aioli, diced bell pepper, gem lettuce, jalapeño, avocado, and celery on a brioche bun.
The tiger prawn shrimp sandwich
Courtesy of Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

Chef Philip Pretty’s sandwiches are a sight to see. Not only are they gorgeous, but full of hand-selected farmers market ingredients. Try Heritage’s tiger prawn shrimp sandwich with lemon aioli, bell pepper, gem lettuce, jalapeño, avocado, and celery on a brioche bun.

2030 E 7th St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 343-1068
Visit Website

20. Meatball sandwich at Busy Bee Market

2413 S Walker Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731

Well before the pandemic, San Pedro’s Busy Bee had lines out the door. Many LA locals grew up on this food, especially the gloriously messy and incredible meatball sandwich. If indecisive, order a half-and-half option.

2413 S Walker Ave
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 832-8660
Visit Website

Related Maps