Where to eat well in the beautiful coastal city just north of Los Angeles

Santa Barbara is a Central Coast jewel. Just 90 minutes from much of Los Angeles, the seaside city is home to a bounty of hotels, restaurants, seafood spots, and beaches — all perfect for a weekend summer getaway. Weekly farmers markets pull from the surrounding agricultural community while fishermen offer up a feast from the sea, making the area a hotbed of culinary activity, particularly along busy State Street. Head up soon for cooler temperatures, endless views, and great food at one of these fantastic restaurants in Santa Barbara, sorted geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.