An overhead shot of crispy fried tacos drizzled with sauce on a grey plate.
Classic crispy tacos from La Paloma Cafe.
ACME Hospitality

14 Destination-Worthy Restaurants for Dining in Santa Barbara

Where to eat well in the beautiful coastal city just north of Los Angeles

by Farley Elliott Updated
View as Map
Classic crispy tacos from La Paloma Cafe.
| ACME Hospitality
by Farley Elliott Updated

Santa Barbara is a Central Coast jewel. Just 90 minutes from much of Los Angeles, the seaside city is home to a bounty of hotels, restaurants, seafood spots, and beaches — all perfect for a weekend summer getaway. Weekly farmers markets pull from the surrounding agricultural community while fishermen offer up a feast from the sea, making the area a hotbed of culinary activity, particularly along busy State Street. Head up soon for cooler temperatures, endless views, and great food at one of these fantastic restaurants in Santa Barbara, sorted geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cold Spring Tavern

5995 Stagecoach Rd
Santa Barbara, CA
(805) 967-0066
Make sure to have a full tank of gas before tackling the San Marcos Pass. This twisty stretch of Route 154 rises north of Santa Barbara and delivers you to Cold Spring Tavern, a former stagecoach stop that’s been serving food since 1865. The restaurant remains popular with bikers and wine country tourists thanks to a Western setting that includes wagon wheels and picnic tables, and dishes like buffalo burgers, venison steak sandwiches, and wild game black bean chili. Saturdays and Sundays are the best time to visit for grilled tri-tip.

Cold Spring Tavern in Santa Barbara, California.
Cold Spring Tavern
Farley Elliott

2. Dune Coffee Roasters

1101 State St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 963-2721
Dune Coffee Roasters Downtown location added a cozy parklet/seating area last summer. It’s a colorful spot to grab coffee while walking through the pedestrian section of State Street. Opt for Dune’s chico iced americano and a sticky cinnamon roll. They pair perfectly.

3. Bibi Ji

734 State St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 560-6845
Modern Indian spot Bibi Ji has found its way with the locals and tourists who traverse State Street. The eclectic menu moves from street food snacks to curries and more composed plates from the grill with lots of local wines to match.

4. Tondi Gelato

401 Paseo Nuevo
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 680-1631
Head right into the husband and wife-owned Tondi Gelato, where Deborah or James (aka Tondi) is in the production area of the shop whipping up a new batch of vegan or full creamed gelato, with flavors that include pistachio, salted caramel, lemon, or potent espresso.

Espresso gelato from Tondi Gelato in Santa Barbara.
Tondi Gelato
Mona Holmes

5. Alessia Patisserie and Cafe

134 E Canon Perdido St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 679-5900
Alessia isn’t just one of these “good for Santa Barbara” shops. This French cafe turns out worthy croissants, breakfast items, and coffee that could hold their own just about anywhere, so be sure to swing by for a morning bite.

6. La Paloma Cafe

702 Anacapa St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 966-7029
The ACME Hospitality team (the Lark, Loquita, etc.) has returned La Paloma to its 1940s-era glory, turning up the breezy, artsy vibes and expanding the ample patio. Stop by for margaritas in the setting sun, but don’t forget a carnitas plate wagyu tri-tip dinner, either.

An overhead shot of crispy fried tacos drizzled with sauce on a grey plate.
Crispy tacos from La Paloma.
ACME Hospitality

7. Toma Restaurant & Bar

324 W Cabrillo Blvd
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 962-0777
It’s hard to say what’s most appealing about Toma — the cooking or the views. Both are superb and ought to be enjoyed in equal parts. While taking in the waterfront, dig into Mediterranean fare like grilled octopus, roasted lamb meatballs, and cioppino.  

8. Loquita Santa Barbara

202 State St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 880-3380
Lower State Street’s Loquita is all about Spanish influences, from the colorful tiles to the tapas menu and the stand-up bar tucked into the back. Step through the front door on any given weekend night for the scents and sounds of paella coming fresh from the kitchen, or plate after plate of croquettes winding its way to the sunny back patio. A great place to spend a warm Santa Barbara evening.

Loquita
Loquita
Loquita

9. Blackbird

36 State St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 882-0135
Blackbird is perhaps Santa Barbara’s most composed restaurant. Wrapped in luxurious touches and with a powerful sense of design, it’s a destination for solid drinks, finer dining elements, and a sense of special occasion.

10. La Super-Rica Taqueria

622 N Milpas St
Santa Barbara, CA
(805) 963-4940
(805) 963-4940

La Super-Rica is by far Santa Barbara’s most famous restaurant, a family-run operation that Isidoro Gonzalez founded in 1980. People still flock to the aqua building with covered patio for Mexican comfort food and thick, pressed-to-order corn tortillas that made Julia Child a regular. The alambre is a great play on the popular Mexico City stir-fry involving grilled tri-tip, bell peppers, onions, and bacon. Lomito suizo is a mulita starring grilled marinated pork and molten cheese sandwiched between two tortillas.

La Super Rica special
La Super-Rica Taqueria
Mona Holmes

11. Taqueria El Bajio

129 N Milpas St
Santa Barbara, CA 93103
(805) 884-1828
Operating for over 20 years on a sleepier side of Downtown is Taqueria El Bajio. This unfussy spot won’t be as busy as the more popular El Super-Rico Taqueria, but the quality is there along with ample outdoor seating. Try the quesadilla adobada with juicy shredded pork, cheese, onions, cilantro, and onion.

12. Bettina

1014 Coast Village Rd
Santa Barbara, CA 93108
(805) 770-2383
It’s hard to imagine better pizza than what’s being made at Bettina in Santa Barbara, right near the edge of Montecito. The wood-fired pies are blistered to a glorious freckle, while the rest of the menu relies on local wines and vegetables to round out a cozy, casual meal.

A pizza from Bettina in Santa Barbara, California.
Bettina
Bettina [Official]

13. Honor Bar

1255 Coast Village Rd #101
Santa Barbara, CA 93108
(805) 969-6964
Head to this Hillstone Restaurant Group spot for casual bites and thoughtful drinks. Sit at the wooden bar, a cozy booth, or better yet, outside on the patio, while sipping cocktails, beer, or wine, and nibbling on deviled eggs or seafood cocktail.

14. The Stonehouse Restaurant

900 San Ysidro Ln
Santa Barbara, CA 93108
(805) 565-1720
History, heritage, and fine dining collide at Stonehouse, the impeccable upscale restaurant at San Ysidro Ranch. Long a haven for the wealthy, the famous, and willing to spend money to hide away, this is the daytime lunch destination that’s worth splurging for. Be sure to take a walk around the property after lunch too, and order a bottle of wine from the world-class cellar.

