12 Must-Try Restaurants in the Burgeoning Santa Clarita Valley

The Santa Clarita Valley is having its culinary moment. At one time a quiet suburb on the northeast edge of LA, this blossoming city now boasts some of the county’s most charming, inventive, and historical restaurants. Buoyed by the constant flow of new residents, businesses boasting fresh spins on international cuisines regularly pop-up in the valley’s many neighborhoods, each of which has the support of a legendarily tight-knit community of food aficionados. Such eclecticism is a delight for visitors and locals alike. Here are 12 of the SCV’s must-try restaurants, listed from north to south.

Added: Piccola Osteria, La Villa Maria Market & Tortilleria, Juan & Nita’s Bagnet-Silog, Sen Noodle House, O Sushi

Removed: Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery Co., Brewery Draconum, Le Chêne French Cuisine, Sabor Cocina Mexicana, Piccola Trattoria

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.