Shaved ice from Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.
Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.
Kat Hong

Beat the Heat With These Outstanding Hawaiian Shave Ice Shops in LA

A delicious, frosty treat for the hottest summer days

by Kat Hong Updated
1 comment / new
Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.
| Kat Hong
by Kat Hong Updated
1 comment / new

There is something basic, scientific, and innately human at play when one bites into a delicious, frosty treat on a hot day. Filipinos have the joy known as halo-halo, Angelenos are no strangers to the delight a Mexican paleta can bring, and Hawaiians have shave ice — or, for those who are lucky enough to live on the Big Island, “ice shave.”

Today, shave ice is Hawai’i’s go-to frozen treat. The idea is to create a bed of soft, feathery ice with the consistency of freshly fallen snow that absorbs syrup, as opposed to snow cones in which syrup pools at the bottom. To achieve this, one needs both a machine with razor-sharp blades and someone to first diligently catch the falling ice and then to shape it into a mound or dome (gently, of course). It’s more complex than it sounds and requires an abundance of patience. Thankfully, there are a handful of wonderful places that serve excellent Hawaiian shave ice in Los Angeles.

Hang Loose Hawaiian Shave Ice

Spend enough time in Hang Loose’s kitschy, tropical decor, and for a second, one might forget that the shop is in the deep streets of Glendale. For shave ice purists, some combination of Hawaiian punch, vanilla, guava, Tiger’s Blood, or mai tai is a good idea. Then again, adding a few gummy bears or fluffy marshmallows on top never hurt anyone.

1409 W Kenneth Rd, Glendale, CA 91201
(818) 649-1454
(818) 649-1454

Brian's Shave Ice & Boba

If Los Angeles had a trademark shave ice shop, it would be Brian’s, with locations in Venice, West LA, Tarzana, and Sherman Oaks. Can’t decide what to order? Get the rainbow, a Hawai’i classic that comes drizzled in condensed milk along with strawberry, banana, and Blue Hawaii syrup. Or, for those in a silly mood, try the “Hanabata,” which roughly translates to “booger” in Hawaiian pidgin. It’s a lime-green concoction that’s packed with Melona and pistachio syrup, paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Fosselman’s. 

14425 1/2 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 461-9303
(818) 461-9303

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Here’s something unexpected: seeing the words “wet lemon peel” on a mainland menu. The mouth-puckering snack — made from whole lemons and a dash of licorice — was once a staple at crack seed stores and has enjoyed a recent resurgence in the Islands. It can be found at Ululani’s in Los Feliz, a Hawai’i-based chain that has quickly become the most impressive addition to Los Angeles’s shave ice pantheon.

4661 1, 2 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 302-5613
(323) 302-5613
Shaved ice from Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.
Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.
Kat Hong

Shavers Hawaiian Shave Ice

Although Shavers in Culver City lacks the more eccentric or whimsical syrup flavors other shops boast, ordering a shave ice here is like tuning into KRTH 101.1 — it’s nothing but the hits, baby. With classic flavors and an accessible location in the Westfield shopping mall (the kiosk is in front of the Forever 21), Shavers offers a streamlined experience. The peach passion is quite nice, an orange-hued delight that looks like a sunset and tastes like sinking into a beach chair.

6000 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 292-6677
(310) 292-6677
The peach passion from Shavers Hawaiian Shave Ice.
Shavers Hawaiian Shave Ice.
Kat Hong

Aloha Pizza & Shave Ice Company

This family-owned Gardena restaurant takes Hawaiian pizza to the next level: 12- or 16-inch pies are named after gods and goddesses, Hawaiian royalty, and other cultural touchstones. For dessert, try one of the restaurant’s shave ices. Although the box it comes in isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing, the ice is pillowy and the syrup pours are generous, ensuring there is never a dry bite.

1534 W Artesia Square, Gardena, CA 90248
(310) 715-6900
(310) 715-6900

Tasty Block Hawaiian Shaved Ice

Carson’s Tasty Block Shave Ice & Ice Cream, a small family-owned shop, offers great Hawaiian shave ice. The secret? Check out the line of Hatsuyuki HF-500s purring in the back. One of the finest ice block shavers known to man, the green and white machine produces uniquely soft ice with a freshly fallen snow-like texture. Pair that with a medley of pure Hawaiian cane sugar syrups— like the POG, or Passion Orange Guava, which tastes like concentrated Hawaiian sun juice straight from the can — and it’s easily one of the tastiest desserts in the South Bay.

22815 S Figueroa St, Carson, CA 90745
(310) 847-5500
(310) 847-5500

Big Island Eats and Shave Ice

Speckled with real fruit, the lychee shave ice at this Rolling Hills Estates cafe is a master class in texture. The result is a syrup that coats the ice like a delicious shag rug: a bit fuzzy against the tongue, yet sweet and refreshing in a way that’s pure summer.

550 Deep Valley Dr #147, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
(310) 265-8194
(310) 265-8194
Shaved ice from Big Island Eats and Shave Ice.
Big Island Eats and Shave Ice.
Kat Hong

Related Maps