Southern and soul food have a special place in the American food canon. Beyond the deep history rooted in many dishes, there’s also a simplicity to the deliciousness found in the fare — whether that’s a plate of pork chops, hot and buttery cornbread, chicken smothered in gravy or impeccable regional barbecue. On the best eating days in Los Angeles, the soft, chewy bread of a New Orleans po’boy will hit just right, as will a comforting bowl of jambalaya.
While some restaurants are longstanding spots that lean soulful or Southern, a handful of newcomers have taken their versions in offbeat and sometimes modern directions. Here are 16 essential Southern and soul food restaurants throughout Southern California, presented from west to east.Read More
