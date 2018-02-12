 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fried fish from Serving Spoon in Inglewood, California.
Fried fish from Serving Spoon.
Cathy Chaplin

Where to Find Outstanding Soul and Southern Food Around Los Angeles

We’ve got 16 options to score fried chicken, mac and cheese, jambalaya, and more

by Mona Holmes Updated
Fried fish from Serving Spoon.
| Cathy Chaplin
by Mona Holmes Updated
Southern and soul food have a special place in the American food canon. Beyond the deep history rooted in many dishes, there’s also a simplicity to the deliciousness found in the fare — whether that’s a plate of pork chops, hot and buttery cornbread, chicken smothered in gravy or impeccable regional barbecue. On the best eating days in Los Angeles, the soft, chewy bread of a New Orleans po’boy will hit just right, as will a comforting bowl of jambalaya.

While some restaurants are longstanding spots that lean soulful or Southern, a handful of newcomers have taken their versions in offbeat and sometimes modern directions. Here are 16 essential Southern and soul food restaurants throughout Southern California, presented from west to east.

Les Sisters Southern Kitchen & BBQ

Out in Chatsworth is Les Sisters Southern Kitchen and Barbecue, a New Orleans restaurant that specializes in a lot of things including crawfish etouffee, collard greens, po’boys, fried chicken, and hush puppies. Don’t skip the barbecue either, and be sure to wash everything down with Les Sisters bottomless sweet tea or lemonade.

21818 Devonshire St, Chatsworth, CA 91311
(818) 998-0755
Fried chicken from Les Sisters Southern Kitchen &amp; BBQ in Chatsworth
Les Sisters fried chicken
Les Sisters Southern Kitchen & BBQ website

Uncle Andre's BBQ

If fried fish, beef ribs, mac cheese, and baked beans from a San Fernando Valley restaurant sounds ideal on a cold night, then Uncle Andre’s BBQ is the place. Be sure to order the fried chicken, it’s the house specialty.

11715 Moorpark St, Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 763-8414
A Family Affair Southern

A Family Affair Southern is nestled in Westchester where the less than year-old family-operated restaurant cranks out smothered turkey chops, fried catfish, lamb chops, and a mean peach cobbler that sells out regularly.

5575 W Manchester Ave, Westchester, CA 90045
(310) 910-0679
The Serving Spoon

This community favorite has been in the daytime soulful breakfast and lunch business since 1982. Weekdays are an ideal choice, because the weekend wait is downright long, especially on Sundays after church. The savory options are endless, like cheese grits with catfish and eggs, collard greens, candied yams, and chicken and waffles.

1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 412-3927
Fried fish from Serving Spoon in Inglewood, California.
Serving Spoon.
Cathy Chaplin

Alta

In his recent memoir, chef Keith Corbin defines his food as “California soul.” The cozy West Adams restaurant that he operates with chef Daniel Patterson buzzes in the evening hours with exactly that kind of soul, where Corbin’s creations include miso-infused oxtails, black-eyed pea fritters, shrimp and grits, and incredible cocktails.

5359 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 571-4999
Alta Adams
Alta’s signature oxtails
Wonho Frank Lee

My 2 Cents LA

My Two Cents makes Southern classics that shine. Located in Mid-City, the menu is a refreshing take on soul food with beautiful presentations like the creamy black-eyed pea hummus, a fried green tomato po’boy, and a plantain-stuffed pork chop.

5583 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 879-9881
Stevie's Creole Café

Back in 1993, the late Jonathan Gold described Stevie’s Creole Cafe’s signature dish as “extremely good gumbo.” That’s only one of the many items to order at this long standing restaurant, including the etouffee and bacon-wrapped shrimp.

5545 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 413-2494
Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

An LA icon, Dulan’s does one thing well: traditional soul food. They’re also well-known for shockingly large portion sizes of smothered pork chops, fried fish, smothered chicken, or oxtails, served with mac and cheese, greens, stuffing, and gravy. Note: the Crenshaw location is under construction but operates as a food truck, while the Century Boulevard location is open with outdoor seating.

202 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-3345
Smothered fried chicken with mac and cheese, greens, cornbread, and sweet potatoes at Dulan’s Soul Food in Inglewood, California.
Smothered fried chicken with mac and cheese, greens, cornbread, and sweet potatoes at Dulan’s Soul Food.
Mona Holmes

Chef Marilyn's, Queen of Down Home Southern Goodies

Expect a line at Chef Marilyn’s, Queen of Down Home Southern Goodies. There’s no seating, so select a traditional southern plate of collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams, or baked chicken before heading out. Her fried chicken sells out quickly, but so does most of Marilyn’s inventory, so plan on arriving early.

2638 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 737-8101
Harold & Belle's

This historic Jefferson Park restaurant opened over 53 years ago and continues to prepare respectable dishes that LA residents depend on, including fresh oysters, po’boys, fish platters, jambalaya, a $10 Sazerac cocktail, and liver and onions that deserves consideration.

2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 735-9023
Monty's Chicken & Waffles

Monty’s Chicken & Waffles is not to be confused with a popular plant-based restaurant with a similar name. This menu leans into the soulful side of Los Angeles with soul food classics, but also a chicken pastrami sandwich, and a Korean fried chicken sandwich.

358 W 38th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
(323) 448-0207
Crystals Soul Cafe

Compton’s vegan staple Crystals Soul Cafe is a neighborhood restaurant that makes some of the city’s best cornbread along with soul platters that include options like greens and black-eyed peas and the choice of vegan shrimp or barbecue chicken. Staff also sell a bonus item: actual live plants.

12823 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90061
(424) 292-3378
Uncle Darrow's New Orleans Grill

Uncle Darrow’s in Carson restaurant keeps a mostly modern fast-casual look at its corner location while turning out New Orleans staples like po’boys, gumbo, and lots of fried catfish to anyone that comes calling.

21720 S Avalon Blvd #102, Carson, CA 90745
(424) 570-0531
A shrimp po’ boy from Uncle Darrow’s New Orleans Grill in Carson, Califiornia
Uncle Darrow’s shrimp po’ boy
Uncle Darrow’s New Orleans Grill website

Comfort LA

Chef Jeremy McBryde’s classics are personal; here dishes have a familiar touch from cousin Kina’s mac and cheese, or maw maw’s candied yams. The dining room is a fantastic place to try his chicken wings, greens, and cornbread, especially during game time. He also sells hot sauce.

1110 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 537-0844
The Boujie Crab

Owner and New Orleans native Nickey McKnight opened the Boujie Crab in early 2020. Traditional Creole favorites are found throughout the menu, but McKnight twisted things up a bit by offering a mostly seafood-based menu that omits pork. Her bowls are generous with Cajun beef sausage and corn that can be topped with a protein of choice including snow crab, shrimp, and salmon.

1002 E South St, Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 612-3311
Boujie Crab restaurant’s seafood platters in Long Beach, California.
Boujie Crab.
Courtesy of Boujie Crab

Soul Food Renaissance

It’s all about the portion size at Soul Food Renaissance in Long Beach. Formerly LBJs Fine Foods, the restaurant is a favorite in southern LA County. Crowd favorites include the lemonade, yams, turkey chops, and cornbread, but the smothered pork chops continue to draw locals and far-away customers.

6617 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 422-3606
Soul Food Renaissance’s dining room in Long Beach
Soul Food Renaissance
Soul Food Renaissance website

