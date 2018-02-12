Southern and soul food have a special place in the American food canon. Beyond the deep history rooted in many dishes, there’s also a simplicity to the deliciousness found in the fare — whether that’s a plate of pork chops, hot and buttery cornbread, chicken smothered in gravy or impeccable regional barbecue. On the best eating days in Los Angeles, the soft, chewy bread of a New Orleans po’boy will hit just right, as will a comforting bowl of jambalaya.

While some restaurants are longstanding spots that lean soulful or Southern, a handful of newcomers have taken their versions in offbeat and sometimes modern directions. Here are 16 essential Southern and soul food restaurants throughout Southern California, presented from west to east.