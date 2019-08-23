 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Local black cod wrapped in hoja santa with a broth of fish bones and preserved vegetables in a broken-looking ceramic plate.
Local black cod wrapped in hoja santa with a fish bone broth and preserved vegetables at Kato.
Wonho Frank Lee

14 Fabulous Splurge-Worthy Restaurants in Los Angeles

Save up and savor these exquisite LA dining experiences

by Cathy Chaplin and Eater Staff Updated
Local black cod wrapped in hoja santa with a fish bone broth and preserved vegetables at Kato.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Cathy Chaplin and Eater Staff Updated

Whether celebrating a new job, an important anniversary, a milestone birthday, or just surviving the week, head to the places on this list for exquisite culinary experiences and memorable hospitality. Advanced reservations, and sometimes even monetary deposits, are required for a table at many of these establishments, so plan ahead for a night of revelry. From high-end Japanese fare to French-leaning tasting menus, here now are 14 of the most fabulous restaurants to splurge on in Los Angeles.

Added: Jean Georges Beverly Hills, Kato, Manzke, Maude, Melisse, Morihiro, Angler

Removed: Alexander’s Steakhouse, Auburn, Somni, Q Sushi, Broken Spanish, Vespertine, Scratch Bar & Kitchen, 71 Above

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Morihiro

3133 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Superstar chef Morihiro Onodera brings his classic sushi style to Atwater Village. Opt for the omakase experience at this Michelin-starred spot, which goes for $350 to $400 per person and features seasonal delicacies from various regions in Japan.

2. Providence

5955 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Providence orchestrates one of the most pleasurable gastronomical experiences in the city. Chef Michael Cimarusti’s exceptional cooking is perfectly matched with Donato Poto’s warm and efficient service. Seafood is chef Cimarusti’s forte, so be prepared for dazzlingly fresh fish, scallop, and sea urchin preparations. The chef’s tasting menu is priced at $275 per person.

3. Sushi Ginza Onodera

609 La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Head to West Hollywood for Michelin-starred Edomae-style sushi. The $400 omakase includes fish flown in twice a week from Toyosu fish market and rice seasoned in red vinegars from Niigata prefecture. Dinner seatings are available Tuesday through Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 

4. Angler

8500 Beverly Blvd Suite 117
Los Angeles, CA 90048
It’s an a la carte affair at Angler but that doesn’t mean that the food and service isn’t polished, especially with chef Joshua Skenes at the helm of this seafood-centric spot. Start with an order of the banana pancakes with caviar before sharing the radicchio salad and Parker House rolls. The striped bass with chile crisp makes for a solid main and Angler potatoes are the must-have side dish.

Dish at Angler, Los Angeles
Angler
Wonho Frank Lee

5. Cut by Wolfgang Puck

9500 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Located on the ground floor of the swanky Beverly Wilshire hotel, this modern steakhouse from local legend Wolfgang Puck serves quality red meat served with chef-driven flourishes like bone marrow flan. 

6. Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

9850 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Fine dining legend chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten brings his namesake restaurant to the first floor of the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The dining room, which flows into a lush outdoor terrace, is as grand as expected. The $180 six-course tasting menu includes some of the chef’s most iconic dishes, like the toasted egg yolk with caviar and molten chocolate cake.

Toasted egg yolk at Jean Georges in Beverly Hills.
Toasted egg yolk at Jean-Georges in Beverly Hills.
Cathy Chaplin

7. Maude

212 S Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Curtis Stone’s Michelin-starred restaurant Maude reopened in February and behind the stove is chef Osiel Gastelum. Gastelum trained at Dominique Crenn and was the chef de cuisine at Somni before coming to Maude. Gastelum incorporates his roots in Sinaloa and Southern California throughout the nine-course $195 tasting menu with ingredients like nopales and masa.

8. Manzke

9575 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Walter and Margarita Manzke finally have the fine dining temple they’ve always wanted with Manzke, the Pico Boulevard restaurant above their more casual bistro Bicyclette. For $225 per person with the option to add a $165 wine pairing, diners are treated to around 10 courses ranging from white asparagus to truffles to caviar to Monterey Bay abalone and Miyazaki wagyu beef.

Oyster and caviar with a blue petal in a white bowl.
Manzke.
Wonho Frank Lee

9. Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sit back and take it all in as chef Josef Centeno orchestrates a refined five-course dinner for $125. On the Japanese-Italian menu are dishes like Japanese bamboo with fermented ikura and shiso pesto, and seafood rice porridge. The vibe here is slightly less formal than traditional fine dining, but the Michelin-starred experience is truly just as great. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

10. Kato Restaurant

777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Chef Jon Yao draws from his Taiwanese roots and Los Angeles upbringing at this latest iteration of Kato inside the former M. Georgina space at Row DTLA. Dinner starts at $195 per person and can include dishes like scallops in a fish fragrant sauce, snapper with Chinese mustard, and strawberry shaved ice.

Dish from Kato.
Kato Restaurant.
Kato

11. Hayato

1320 E 7th St #126
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Head to Row DTLA for a hyper-traditional kaiseki dinner orchestrated by chef Brandon Go. Specializing in washoku (traditional Japanese cooking), a meal at Hayato lasts nearly three hours and costs $295 per person.

12. N/naka

3455 Overland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Chefs Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama serve a 13-course modern kaiseki nightly for $310 per person. The menu changes with the seasons, along with the chef’s whims, while the flow of the meal adheres to Japanese traditions. The three-hour experience is beautifully orchestrated and paced just so, leaving diners pampered, satisfied, and feeling thoroughly justified for indulging in something so extravagant.

Amuse bouches at n/naka, Los Angeles
N/naka
Wonho Frank Lee

13. Mélisse Restaurant

1104 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Fine dining chef Josiah Citrin and chef de cuisine Ian Scaramuzza know how to dazzle diners. Snag a table at this 14-seat restaurant for a 2.5 hour, seven-course culinary experience that can include a scallop carpaccio, crab and shrimp toast, and lamb with morels. The two-star Michelin meal costs $295 per person.

14. Shunji Japanese Cuisine

3003 Ocean Park Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Chef Shunji Nakao is settling in nicely to Santa Monica after moving from his original West LA location last year. For the most exquisite experience, book a seat inside the chef’s tasting room that fits just six diners. The $250 omakase is served personally by Nakao and comes with hot and cold small dishes, sashimi, and variety of nigiri sushi.

