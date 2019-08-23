14 Fabulous Splurge-Worthy Restaurants in Los Angeles

Whether celebrating a new job, an important anniversary, a milestone birthday, or just surviving the week, head to the places on this list for exquisite culinary experiences and memorable hospitality. Advanced reservations, and sometimes even monetary deposits, are required for a table at many of these establishments, so plan ahead for a night of revelry. From high-end Japanese fare to French-leaning tasting menus, here now are 14 of the most fabulous restaurants to splurge on in Los Angeles.

Added: Jean Georges Beverly Hills, Kato, Manzke, Maude, Melisse, Morihiro, Angler

Removed: Alexander’s Steakhouse, Auburn, Somni, Q Sushi, Broken Spanish, Vespertine, Scratch Bar & Kitchen, 71 Above

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.