 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

20 Satisfying Soups to Keep You Cozy in Los Angeles

19 Pies to Swoon Over This Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

The Best Places to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in LA, 2021 Edition

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 12 USC at UCLA Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gather Round for College Football Games at These 24 Festive Los Angeles Bars

Check out these spots for college football action in LA

by Euno Lee and Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
by Euno Lee and Mona Holmes Updated
Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With two prominent NFL teams in residence at SoFi Stadium, along with the presence of UCLA and USC in the Pac 12, Los Angeles is a football town. In a city full of transplants carrying on collegiate allegiances, as well as local alums from USC and UCLA, it is important to gather at agreed upon watering holes to avoid any awkward encounters. Here now are 24 local sports bars for finding all the best college football action.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Barney's Beanery Burbank

Copy Link
250 N 1st St
Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 524-2912
(818) 524-2912
Visit Website

USC walloped Washington State University earlier this month. Fans can head to Barney’s Beanery in Burbank to see if the Cougars can move the needle towards Pac-12 dominance.

2. El Tejano

Copy Link
11122 W Magnolia Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 985-8787
(818) 985-8787
Visit Website

It’s no surprise that Texas Longhorns fans are always welcome at El Tejano. Head into North Hollywood, secure a seat, and order the queso, gigantic margaritas, and a football portion-sized brunch with breakfast tacos and burritos that’s served until 2 p.m.

Also Featured in:

3. Mrs Robinson's Irish Pub

Copy Link
10111 Riverside Dr
Toluca Lake, CA 91602
(818) 985-3359
(818) 985-3359
Visit Website

The Washington Huskies managed a thrilling win over Cal this weekend. Watch the next game at Mrs Robinson’s pub in Toluca Lake where the team takes on OSU this Saturday.

4. T. Boyle's Tavern

Copy Link
37 N Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 578-0957
(626) 578-0957

Cornhusker fans have a friend in Pasadena’s T. Boyle’s Tavern. It’s an unofficial designated spot to watch University of Nebraska football, while enjoying pub food and the occasional live band.

5. Elbow Room

Copy Link
1634 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7119
(323) 645-7119
Visit Website

UCF fans and alumni have a lot to be proud of with their perennial powerhouse of a football team, and they can mix it up with pizzas and frose at the Elbow Room during game days.

Also Featured in:

6. St Felix Hollywood

Copy Link
1602 N Cahuenga Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 469-5001
(323) 469-5001
Visit Website

Ohio State’s quarterback Kyle McCord recently picked up a significant nod after recently winning the Big Ten freshman of the week. Head to St Felix Hollywood while sporting grey and scarlet as Ohio State fans cheers the team on.

7. 3rd Base LA

Copy Link
1564 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7470
(323) 645-7470
Visit Website

Nestled on the cozy corner of Cahuenga and Selma, 3rd Base will always have college or professional games on. Want to catch the number one ranked Alabama or number two Georgia? Just ask bartenders to turn one of the many channels after ordering the spiked lemonade, wings, or the earth bowl with grains and vegetables.

Also Featured in:

8. The Naughty Pig

Copy Link
8264 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 450-9478
(323) 450-9478
Visit Website

The Crimson Tide’s got Southern California representation with quarterback Bryce Young. All eyes are on the Pasadena-native which Sports Illustrated named as a Heisman contender this year. Head over to the Naughty Pig to see him and the team in action.

9. 33 Taps Silver Lake

Copy Link
3725 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
(323) 338-7777
Visit Website

The Auburn Tigers will look to build on some early success by making a deep run into this year’s playoffs. Fans of the Tigers can watch it all go down at 33 Taps in Silver Lake.

Also Featured in:

10. Hi Tops Bar

Copy Link
8933 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Visit Website

San Francisco’s queer sports bar export Hi Tops is an excellent spot to watch a game. With its open front windows, skip the commercials and people watch those walking on Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson and San Vicente.

Also Featured in:

11. The Parlor

Copy Link
7250 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 930-2100
(323) 930-2100
Visit Website

Rather than sticking to just one team, the Parlor is a hot spot for various alumni clubs (with loads of TVs to match), including the Michigan Wolverines and the Syracuse Orange.

Also Featured in:

12. R Bar

Copy Link
3331 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 387-7227
(213) 387-7227

If you hadn’t noticed, University of Oregon fans are collectively screaming from the rooftops about their team’s dominance. It’s a sight to behold, so head to Koreatown at R Bar to watch the Ducks perform.

Also Featured in:

13. The Nickel Mine

Copy Link
11363 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 231-0239
(310) 231-0239
Visit Website

Ranked 20 at the moment, UCLA football fans have are always loyal and can always find a bar with a TV screen showing the latest game. But head over to Nickel Mine where there’s an amazing whiskey selection to drown sorrows.

Also Featured in:

14. Busby's West

Copy Link
3110 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 828-4567
(310) 828-4567
Visit Website

Busby’s West is a popular spot for Oklahoma Sooners which usually has an extended happy hour or taco night.

Also Featured in:

15. O'Briens Irish Pub

Copy Link
2226 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 829-5303
(310) 829-5303
Visit Website

Clemson fell out of the top 10 ranking this year, but Tigers fans can watch the team at the 24-year-old O’Brien’s Irish Pub.

More in Maps

16. Rush Street

Copy Link
9546 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 837-9546
(310) 837-9546
Visit Website

Fans watch just about anything sports at Rush Street, though Wisconsin Badgers are known to convene at this Culver City spot for both football and basketball.

Also Featured in:

17. Brennan's

Copy Link
4089 Lincoln Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 443-5119
(424) 443-5119
Visit Website

The Stanford Cardinal might be the ranked underdog, but there’s plenty of Southern California support with alumni and fans gathering at Brennan’s for game day. If the timing is right, there’s a turtle race happening too.

Also Featured in:

18. Turnbull's Tavern

Copy Link
7011 Greenleaf Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
(562) 693-7773
(562) 693-7773
Visit Website

Turnbull’s Tavern calls itself the “official Notre Dame watch station.” And while it’s not the only spot to catch the Fighting Irish, Turnbull is dedicated to making sure this team is seen while eating a blue cheese burger paired with a michelada.

19. Grunions Sports Bar & Grill

Copy Link
1501 N Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-9910
(310) 545-9910
Visit Website

The Colorado Buffaloes have been mostly harmless since joining the Pac-12, but fans and alumni can watch them try to reclaim their 2016 success as Pac-12 South Champions by tuning in at Grunion’s in Manhattan Beach.

Also Featured in:

20. American Junkie

Copy Link
68 Pier Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 376-4412
(310) 376-4412
Visit Website

Arizona State University is the current frontrunner for the Pac-12 South. There’s a handful of bars throughout the region to watch the Sun Devils, but one of the best is American Junkie in Hermosa which also pumps out those incredible half-baked cookies.

Also Featured in:

21. Hermosa Saloon

Copy Link
211 Pacific Coast Hwy
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 374-9060
(310) 374-9060

The Georgia Bulldogs field a talented squad every year, so why not watch coach Kirby Smart coach his way through the season at Hermosa Saloon?

22. The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

Copy Link
1625 Cabrillo Ave
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 320-9347
(310) 320-9347
Visit Website

Penn State’s massive and passionate football fanbase can tune in to the Nittany Lions at Crest Sports Bar, right off the main drag in Old Town Torrance.

23. Torrance Tavern

Copy Link
22735 Hawthorne Blvd
Torrance, CA 90505
(310) 742-9183
(310) 742-9183
Visit Website

The Torrance Tavern is the official home of Southern California’s LSU Alumni Club. While the Tigers will be onscreen, so will the Bruins and USC. Torrance Tavern’s tower of onion rings are not to be missed.

Also Featured in:

24. Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar

Copy Link
1096 N Main St
Orange, CA 92867
(714) 771-9706
(714) 771-9706
Visit Website

Nebraska Cornhusker fans in Southern California will have to mosey over to Danny K’s in Orange County to catch their football team in action. But, once there, the party should be proper.

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Barney's Beanery Burbank

250 N 1st St, Burbank, CA 91502

USC walloped Washington State University earlier this month. Fans can head to Barney’s Beanery in Burbank to see if the Cougars can move the needle towards Pac-12 dominance.

250 N 1st St
Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 524-2912
Visit Website

2. El Tejano

11122 W Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

It’s no surprise that Texas Longhorns fans are always welcome at El Tejano. Head into North Hollywood, secure a seat, and order the queso, gigantic margaritas, and a football portion-sized brunch with breakfast tacos and burritos that’s served until 2 p.m.

11122 W Magnolia Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 985-8787
Visit Website

3. Mrs Robinson's Irish Pub

10111 Riverside Dr, Toluca Lake, CA 91602

The Washington Huskies managed a thrilling win over Cal this weekend. Watch the next game at Mrs Robinson’s pub in Toluca Lake where the team takes on OSU this Saturday.

10111 Riverside Dr
Toluca Lake, CA 91602
(818) 985-3359
Visit Website

4. T. Boyle's Tavern

37 N Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106

Cornhusker fans have a friend in Pasadena’s T. Boyle’s Tavern. It’s an unofficial designated spot to watch University of Nebraska football, while enjoying pub food and the occasional live band.

37 N Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 578-0957

5. Elbow Room

1634 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

UCF fans and alumni have a lot to be proud of with their perennial powerhouse of a football team, and they can mix it up with pizzas and frose at the Elbow Room during game days.

1634 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7119
Visit Website

6. St Felix Hollywood

1602 N Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Ohio State’s quarterback Kyle McCord recently picked up a significant nod after recently winning the Big Ten freshman of the week. Head to St Felix Hollywood while sporting grey and scarlet as Ohio State fans cheers the team on.

1602 N Cahuenga Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 469-5001
Visit Website

7. 3rd Base LA

1564 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Nestled on the cozy corner of Cahuenga and Selma, 3rd Base will always have college or professional games on. Want to catch the number one ranked Alabama or number two Georgia? Just ask bartenders to turn one of the many channels after ordering the spiked lemonade, wings, or the earth bowl with grains and vegetables.

1564 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7470
Visit Website

8. The Naughty Pig

8264 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

The Crimson Tide’s got Southern California representation with quarterback Bryce Young. All eyes are on the Pasadena-native which Sports Illustrated named as a Heisman contender this year. Head over to the Naughty Pig to see him and the team in action.

8264 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 450-9478
Visit Website

9. 33 Taps Silver Lake

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

The Auburn Tigers will look to build on some early success by making a deep run into this year’s playoffs. Fans of the Tigers can watch it all go down at 33 Taps in Silver Lake.

3725 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
Visit Website

10. Hi Tops Bar

8933 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

San Francisco’s queer sports bar export Hi Tops is an excellent spot to watch a game. With its open front windows, skip the commercials and people watch those walking on Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson and San Vicente.

8933 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Visit Website

11. The Parlor

7250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Rather than sticking to just one team, the Parlor is a hot spot for various alumni clubs (with loads of TVs to match), including the Michigan Wolverines and the Syracuse Orange.

7250 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 930-2100
Visit Website

12. R Bar

3331 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005

If you hadn’t noticed, University of Oregon fans are collectively screaming from the rooftops about their team’s dominance. It’s a sight to behold, so head to Koreatown at R Bar to watch the Ducks perform.

3331 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 387-7227

13. The Nickel Mine

11363 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Ranked 20 at the moment, UCLA football fans have are always loyal and can always find a bar with a TV screen showing the latest game. But head over to Nickel Mine where there’s an amazing whiskey selection to drown sorrows.

11363 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 231-0239
Visit Website

14. Busby's West

3110 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Busby’s West is a popular spot for Oklahoma Sooners which usually has an extended happy hour or taco night.

3110 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 828-4567
Visit Website

15. O'Briens Irish Pub

2226 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Clemson fell out of the top 10 ranking this year, but Tigers fans can watch the team at the 24-year-old O’Brien’s Irish Pub.

2226 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 829-5303
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Rush Street

9546 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Fans watch just about anything sports at Rush Street, though Wisconsin Badgers are known to convene at this Culver City spot for both football and basketball.

9546 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 837-9546
Visit Website

17. Brennan's

4089 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

The Stanford Cardinal might be the ranked underdog, but there’s plenty of Southern California support with alumni and fans gathering at Brennan’s for game day. If the timing is right, there’s a turtle race happening too.

4089 Lincoln Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 443-5119
Visit Website

18. Turnbull's Tavern

7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90602

Turnbull’s Tavern calls itself the “official Notre Dame watch station.” And while it’s not the only spot to catch the Fighting Irish, Turnbull is dedicated to making sure this team is seen while eating a blue cheese burger paired with a michelada.

7011 Greenleaf Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
(562) 693-7773
Visit Website

19. Grunions Sports Bar & Grill

1501 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

The Colorado Buffaloes have been mostly harmless since joining the Pac-12, but fans and alumni can watch them try to reclaim their 2016 success as Pac-12 South Champions by tuning in at Grunion’s in Manhattan Beach.

1501 N Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-9910
Visit Website

20. American Junkie

68 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Arizona State University is the current frontrunner for the Pac-12 South. There’s a handful of bars throughout the region to watch the Sun Devils, but one of the best is American Junkie in Hermosa which also pumps out those incredible half-baked cookies.

68 Pier Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 376-4412
Visit Website

21. Hermosa Saloon

211 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

The Georgia Bulldogs field a talented squad every year, so why not watch coach Kirby Smart coach his way through the season at Hermosa Saloon?

211 Pacific Coast Hwy
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 374-9060

22. The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

1625 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

Penn State’s massive and passionate football fanbase can tune in to the Nittany Lions at Crest Sports Bar, right off the main drag in Old Town Torrance.

1625 Cabrillo Ave
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 320-9347
Visit Website

23. Torrance Tavern

22735 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505

The Torrance Tavern is the official home of Southern California’s LSU Alumni Club. While the Tigers will be onscreen, so will the Bruins and USC. Torrance Tavern’s tower of onion rings are not to be missed.

22735 Hawthorne Blvd
Torrance, CA 90505
(310) 742-9183
Visit Website

24. Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar

1096 N Main St, Orange, CA 92867

Nebraska Cornhusker fans in Southern California will have to mosey over to Danny K’s in Orange County to catch their football team in action. But, once there, the party should be proper.

1096 N Main St
Orange, CA 92867
(714) 771-9706
Visit Website

Related Maps