COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 USC Spring Game
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LA’s Best Sports Bars For a Full Season of Football Action

Check out these spots for all the pigskin action in town

by Euno Lee and Mona Holmes Updated
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
| Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
by Euno Lee and Mona Holmes Updated
With two prominent NFL teams in residence at SoFi Stadium, along with the presence of UCLA and USC, Los Angeles is all about football. It’s also a city filled with transplants who often bring their own collegiate allegiances to game day, making it vital to gather at agreed upon watering holes to avoid any awkward encounters. Here now are just some of the many fantastic local sports bars for finding all the best college and professional football action.

ADDED: Craft by Smoke and Fire, Electric Owl, Firestone Walker Brewery, Gallagher’s Pub & Grill, Martin’s Cocina y Cantina, Wood Urban Kitchen

REMOVE: 3rd Base, El Tejano, O’Briens Irish Pub, R Bar, T. Boyle’s Tavern, The Parlor (closed), Grunion’s, Hermosa Saloon, Danny K’s

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Barney's Beanery Burbank

Micro-chain Barney’s Beanery is still all the rage with casual fans, many of whom come to cheer on their favorite college teams while also downing cheap, colorful drinks.

250 N 1st St, Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 524-2912
(818) 524-2912
OLY 2016-2024-USA-LOSANGELES
Inside Barney’s Beanery.
Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Mrs Robinson's Irish Pub

This laid-back pub is only a few years old but is already making waves in Toluca Lake for its ability to show multiple games at once, its inexpensive drinks, and its robust all-day menu that includes traditional Irish pub fare as well as vegan and gluten-free takes. Plus, there’s live music many evenings as well.

10111 Riverside Dr, Toluca Lake, CA 91602
(818) 985-3359
(818) 985-3359

Craft by Smoke and Fire

The former Crack Shack space in Pasadena has been touched up and given new sports bar/restaurant life thanks to the Craft by Smoke and Fire folks. Expect Texas-ish barbecue and lots of TVs wrapping the big, open space, making this the hottest new spot for game day in all of Pasadena.

30 W Green St, Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 529-5584
(626) 529-5584
Crack Shack Pasadena’s wooden interior with brick wrapping and tall ceilings, at daytime.
The former Crack Shack space has even more sports action now.
Wonho Frank Lee

Elbow Room

Local fans always have a lot to be proud of with their fan-favorite football teams, and they can mix it up with pizzas and frose at the Elbow Room during game days.

1634 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7119
(323) 645-7119

St Felix Hollywood

This classic Hollywood spot is ideal for game days, due in part to its walkable location and consistently lively crowds.

1602 N Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 469-5001
(323) 469-5001

Electric Owl

Ernesto Uchimura’s burger prowess is legendary, but don’t sleep on his ability to create a great TV-watching ambiance as well. This indoor-outdoor Hollywood hangout is perfect for keeping one eye on the game and the other eye on fantastic burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and drinks.

1451 N Gardner St, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 545-6565
(323) 545-6565
A dripping cheese burger with bacon on a tall bun.
A stacked burger at Electric Owl.
Farley Elliott

The Naughty Pig

This staple Sunset Strip spot boasts nearly two dozen televisions, so it’s a good bet that everyone’s own favorite team will be visible from somewhere.

8264 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 450-9478
(323) 450-9478

33 Taps Silver Lake

It’s hard to imagine a more football-friendly spot than 33 Taps in Silver Lake, where the casual food and cheap beers are matched perfectly with a full wrap of televisions that run from corner to corner in the primary dining area.

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
(323) 338-7777
A wraparound dining room with TVs during the day.
Inside 33 Taps.
33 Taps

Hi Tops Bar

Elevated TVs sit on poles throughout the room, making for an immersive viewing experience that leaves room for just about every team to make it on the TVs.

8933 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
A brick wall at Hi Tops in West Hollywood, California.
Hi Tops.
Jesse Woodward

The Nickel Mine

The whiskey is strong at the Nickel Mine, the laid-back Westside bar that also caters to nearby UCLA fans — and don’t forget about the thin pizzas and wings.

11363 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 231-0239
(310) 231-0239

Busby's West

Busby’s West is the kind of everyday sports bar that every neighborhood deserves. This place caters to a variety of college football fans, including Sooners.

3110 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 828-4567
(310) 828-4567
Long dark shot of the outside of a sports bar, with neon.
Busby’s West
Busby’s West

Rush Street

The Midwest is represented well at Rush Street in Culver City, thanks to the longtime sports bar’s Chicago roots.

9546 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 837-9546
(310) 837-9546
Inside Rush Street.
Yelp

Firestone Walker’s the Propagator

It’s all about the beer at the Propagator, the Westside’s stellar hangout for all things Firestone Walker. The Central Coast beer star’s restaurant and bar location on Washington Boulevard is a great place to linger over a few drinks while watching the game.

3205 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 439-8264
(310) 439-8264

Brennan's

This classic turtle-racing spot has ample outdoor space for hanging out, and loves to throw games up on the TVs during the weekends.

4089 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 443-5119
(424) 443-5119
Brennan’s Pub
Brennan’s Pub
Courtesy ABC

Turnbull's Tavern

Whittier football fans congregate at Turnbull’s, particularly those Notre Dame believers who are always convinced that their team is going all the way.

7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90602
(562) 693-7773
(562) 693-7773
A close up shot of bacon and brussells sprouts in a white bowl.
Bacon brussels sprouts from Turnbull’s.
Turnbull’s Tavern

Martin's Cocina y Cantina

Find TVs tucked away everywhere inside Martin’s Cocina y Cantina in Inglewood. This mellow hangout does steaks, casual Mexican fare, and offers a full bar for those in need.

162 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 774-4053
(310) 774-4053

The Wood Urban Kitchen

Inglewood’s Wood Urban Kitchen is a prime hangout for game day. Not only is it close to SoFi Stadium, it’s also got a killer indoor-outdoor TV setup, and slings some seriously tasty barbecue. What’s more, the weekends are jumping not just with local teams, but also with fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, since the Wood also shows those often hard-to-find games.

129 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 466-9741
(310) 466-9741
An indoor bar with television sets.
Hanging out at the small bar inside Wood Urban Kitchen.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

American Junkie

This Hermosa Beach spot is right on Pier Avenue and offers delicious food in addition to all the games. Be sure to snag one of those half-baked cookies.

68 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 376-4412
(310) 376-4412

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill

Old Town Torrance’s Crest Sports Bar is a prime hangout for college football fans eager to enjoy cheap game day food and drink.

1625 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 320-9347
(310) 320-9347

Torrance Tavern

For LSU fans in particular, it’s best to get to Torrance Tavern to catch the action as this longtime Tigers bar still draws a heavy Louisiana crowd.

22735 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
(310) 742-9183
(310) 742-9183

Gallagher's Pub & Grill

Gallagher’s does a bit of everything, serving as a neighborhood Irish bar, an all-day restaurant, a place for patio mimosas, and a game-day destination for catching some football. Better still, the patio has its own TV setups, so dining outside is still very much in play.

2751 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 856-8000
(562) 856-8000
A sunny corner daytime look at an outside patio and sidewalk in front of an Irish bar.
Gallagher’s in Long Beach.
Google Maps

