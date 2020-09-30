Southern California is a sports-obsessed paradise, with dozens of collegiate and professional teams spread across the region and millions of cheering fans. All that athletic prowess means a huge demand for sports bars that serve quality food and drink, have great sightlines to plenty of televisions, and encourage boisterous energy. LA offers a bunch of places that fit the bill including craft beer-obsessed hangouts and spots specializing in Buffalo tots, chicken wings, and even Indian pizza. Here now are LA’s 14 best sports bars.Read More
14 Roaring Sports Bars for Prime Super Bowl Viewing in Los Angeles
Find plenty of chicken wings, frosty mugs of beer, and televisions galore
Tiny's Hi-Dive
Tiny’s Hi-Dive in West LA is more than just a dive bar, it’s a restaurant, a cocktail hangout, and an ideal place to keep one eye on the game while chatting with friends from a deep red booth. While this may not be the absolute must-stop sports bar destination for hardcore fans, it’s a great place for casual watchers who love good food and drink.
Brennan's
Brennan’s is an old-school sports bar in Marina Del Rey that also has turtle races. Open since 1972, this dive offers a menu of pub classics, plus beer by the pint and pitcher. Bring a crew and sit inside or outside on the spacious patio.
The Woodman
Grab a stool and order a bacon burger and craft beer at the Woodman, one of the Valley’s best sports bars. This Sherman Oaks spot checks off the sports bar requirements easily with ample seating, a solid food menu, and a view of the game from practically anywhere.
Also featured in:
Hi Tops Bar
Hi Tops Bar is an iconic San Francisco gay sports bar with two outposts in Los Angeles in West Hollywood and Los Feliz. Find a patio at both locations, plus a menu that pairs well with beer featuring delicious cauliflower on a stick, pretzels, and a classic cheeseburger.
Flights Sports Bar
Flights in Hawthorne is more than just a sports bar off the 405, it’s a cozy nod to the area’s aviation history that is lined with TVs and loaded with fine pub fare.
Also featured in:
The Wood Urban Kitchen
With indoor and outdoor viewing areas, Wood Urban Kitchen is always ready to host watch parties for live sporting events. It’s Inglewood’s ideal spot to get a drink, eat killer brisket, and take in NFL action.
Torrance Tavern
Torrance Tavern’s shaded patio is the place to be for South Bay sports fans. The mood’s sure to be good with solid food, drink, and the latest game. Get a round of beers and order the chile verde nachos or the Buffalo chicken mac and cheese for the table.
Barney's Beanery
Barney’s Beanery is an LA institution with multiple locations across the city. The decor is roughly matched to each address, including lots of neon-lit bar seating and banquettes and plenty of TVs for catching the game.
Ye Rustic Inn
Ye Rustic Inn is home to some of Los Angeles’s best wings, which is a game-day essential. Find the classic chicken and cauliflower options on the menu, plus beer, cocktails, wine, and more. Make sure to arrive early to claim a seat with an optimal TV viewing angle as the place will inevitably will fill up.
33 Taps
For sports-watching in Silver Lake, look no further than 33 Taps on Sunset Boulevard. Find a wide variety of bar food on the menu including chicken tenders and loaded Buffalo tots, plus a churro waffle for dessert. With more TVs than exposed wall space, 33 Taps is an ideal spot to watch big games. Find a second location in Culver City and a third one in Downtown.
Pijja Palace
Pijja Palace may be one of LA’s hottest restaurants thanks to its mashup of Indian, classic American, and Italian American flavors, but it’s also a bona fide sports bar. Catch the game on the restaurant’s many TVs while digging into chutney-slathered pizzas and plates of malai rigatoni.
Boomtown Brewery
Boomtown Brewery in the Arts District is a destination for great beer and plenty of TV screens. Find seven classic beers on tap including a hazy IPA and a lager, plus a rotating seasonal selection. For food, head outside where a lineup of food trucks often includes vegan options.
The Greyhound Bar & Grill
The Greyhound is one of LA’s best sports bars with well-made drinks, quality food, and just-boisterous-enough crowds. Be sure to arrive early to ensure a seat, especially when the Dodgers are playing.
The Firkin Pub & Grill
The Firkin has multiple big-screen TVs on its private patio, while on menu includes beer, wine, and tasty chicken tenders. Look out for the vegan options as well, which include a smoky tempeh sandwich and a barbecue seitan option.