 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Refreshing Cold Noodles to Keep Cool This Summer in LA

17 Flavorful Indian and South Asian Restaurants in Los Angeles

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

Aperol spritz on an outdoor patio.
An Aperol spritz at Esters Wine Bar.
Kathryn Coker

Where to Sip a Spritz in Los Angeles This Summer

It’s the ideal time for effervescent cocktails

by Keyla Vasconcellos and Karen Palmer Updated
View as Map
An Aperol spritz at Esters Wine Bar.
| Kathryn Coker
by Keyla Vasconcellos and Karen Palmer Updated

The Italians have enjoyed the Aperol spritz cocktail as the perfect summer libation for many years — but as far as spritzes are concerned, that’s only the beginning. Ask for a sparkling cocktail at one of Los Angeles’s spritz specialists you’ll get a taste of instant, effervescent refreshment. Enjoy one as a segue into a full meal, or simply seek out a spritz and a stunning view this summer. Here, find well-balanced spritzes that take the edge off LA’s notorious summer heat all over town.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Élephante

Copy Link

When Élephante opened its Santa Monica doors right in the midst of summer a few years ago, it became an instant go-to for ocean views and casual Italian bites. The chic interior and cool vibe make it a reliable spot for catching up with friends. Enjoy a classic Aperol spritz on draft and take it all in.

1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 320-2384
(424) 320-2384
Yelp

Esters Wine Shop & Bar

Copy Link

Esters in Santa Monica is a one-stop shop for quickly grabbing a nice bottle of wine to go or choosing to stay for a nice meal. Either way, take a break and enjoy a classic Aperol Spritz on the lovely shaded patio.

1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 899-6900
(310) 899-6900
Aperol spritz on an outdoor patio. Kathryn Coker

Also Featured in:

Only The Wild Ones

Copy Link

With its tall windows and exposed brick, Abbot Kinney’s light-filled natural wine bar is an ideal spot to people-watch on the Venice thoroughfare while snacking on a cheese plate or pizzette as the day winds down. A compact selection of low-ABV cocktails includes the “wild” spritz (rosé aperitif, floral amaro, sparkling water, prosecco, blood orange).

1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
(310) 774-0277
(310) 774-0277

Scopa Italian Roots

Copy Link

Chef Antonia Lofaso helps dissolve old school Italian cravings on the Westside with Scopa. The extensive bar gives way to a variety of traditional and inspired cocktails including the classic Aperol spritz. Otherwise, try the negroni spagliato with prosecco, sweet vermouth, and campari.

2905 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
(310) 821-1100
(310) 821-1100
Taylor Sayig

Also Featured in:

Canopy Club

Copy Link

Palm Springs meets Miami at the Shay Hotel’s rooftop bar, located smack-dab in the middle of downtown Culver City. In addition to being able to enjoy a decadent platter of poolside lobster frites for two, you can order the grapefruit-spiked pomelo spritz by the glass or by the carafe as you take in the views.

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(209) 364-7541
(209) 364-7541
Poolside tables and plants at Canopy Club.
Poolside dining and sipping.
Sierra Prescott

Mother Wolf

Copy Link

Evan Funke’s homage to the Eternal City is full of house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas — but there’s also a sophisticated fondatore spritz (Cocchi Americano, blood orange, lambrusco) that’s best enjoyed at the restaurant’s white marble-topped bar. The effervescent cocktail is the perfect accompaniment to Funke’s shatteringly crisp ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms and guanciale-and-risotto croquettes.

1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6060
(323) 410-6060
A long marble bar inside a new restaurant at dusk with full back bar and bottles behind.
Bar at Mother Wolf in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

Bar Lis

Copy Link

With its French Riviera vibes and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and beyond, Bar Lis is the perfect stop for a sunset aperitif. Grab a summer spritz (Tres Generaciones Plata, Lillet Blanc, grapefruit, orange blossom water, and bubbles) to sip surrounded by photos of 1960s icons like Brigitte Bardot, or relax in a cushioned wicker seat on the wraparound balcony.

1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6210
(323) 410-6210
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
The French Rivieria by way of Hollywood.
Michael Mundy

Also Featured in:

Bar Moruno

Copy Link

Although the Silver Lake restaurant is perhaps better known for its selection of gin tonics — a classic Spanish libation — don’t overlook the drink menu’s selection of well-balanced aperitivi. Sip a summery strawberry spritz (Aperol, Vermina blanco vermouth, cava, and house strawberry roasted-dandelion tonic) while you snack on conservas and pan con tomate, before easing your way into some of the restaurant’s heartier Spanish dishes.

3705 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 546-0505
(323) 546-0505

Also Featured in:

Botanica Restaurant and Market

Copy Link

Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling’s beloved Silver Lake restaurant — with its minimalist interior and sunny back patio — always has a refreshing cocktail selection to complement its vegetable-heavy, Mediterranean-inflected menu. Sip a summer spritz, made with Campari and Amaro Angeleno, or opt for a nonalcoholic Ghia spritzer, made with grapefruit and tonic.

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6106
(323) 522-6106
A covered restaurant patio lined in tables.
Botanica’s sunny patio.
Jakob Layman

Also Featured in:

De La Nonna

Copy Link

You can’t get a more summer-friendly thirst-quencher than De La Nonna’s frozen Aperol spritz, which is essentially a slushie take on the beloved cocktail. The restaurant often includes spritzes on its nonalcoholic menu as well; both the boozy and N/A versions are great to sip when enjoying a square pie topped with market-fresh vegetables in the restaurant’s lush garden illuminated with patio string lights.

710 E 4th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 221-1268
(213) 221-1268

Capri Club

Copy Link

Eagle Rock’s latest cocktail destination is a love letter to aperitivo hour. Snag an outdoor table underneath the bar’s glowing retro neon sign, or slide into a red leather banquette inside the cozy wood-paneled interior. Choose from an extensive selection of spritzes, which range from watermelon to citrus to fennel, while you nibble on tuna-stuffed peppers or marinated anchovies.

4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
(707) 337-0170
(707) 337-0170
A daytime shot of a wood-paneled neighborhood bar.
Capri Club’s wood-paneled interior.
Capri Club

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Élephante

1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Yelp

When Élephante opened its Santa Monica doors right in the midst of summer a few years ago, it became an instant go-to for ocean views and casual Italian bites. The chic interior and cool vibe make it a reliable spot for catching up with friends. Enjoy a classic Aperol spritz on draft and take it all in.

1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 320-2384
(424) 320-2384
Yelp

Esters Wine Shop & Bar

1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Aperol spritz on an outdoor patio. Kathryn Coker

Esters in Santa Monica is a one-stop shop for quickly grabbing a nice bottle of wine to go or choosing to stay for a nice meal. Either way, take a break and enjoy a classic Aperol Spritz on the lovely shaded patio.

1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 899-6900
(310) 899-6900
Aperol spritz on an outdoor patio. Kathryn Coker

Only The Wild Ones

1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

With its tall windows and exposed brick, Abbot Kinney’s light-filled natural wine bar is an ideal spot to people-watch on the Venice thoroughfare while snacking on a cheese plate or pizzette as the day winds down. A compact selection of low-ABV cocktails includes the “wild” spritz (rosé aperitif, floral amaro, sparkling water, prosecco, blood orange).

1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
(310) 774-0277
(310) 774-0277

Scopa Italian Roots

2905 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
Taylor Sayig

Chef Antonia Lofaso helps dissolve old school Italian cravings on the Westside with Scopa. The extensive bar gives way to a variety of traditional and inspired cocktails including the classic Aperol spritz. Otherwise, try the negroni spagliato with prosecco, sweet vermouth, and campari.

2905 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
(310) 821-1100
(310) 821-1100
Taylor Sayig

Canopy Club

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Poolside tables and plants at Canopy Club.
Poolside dining and sipping.
Sierra Prescott

Palm Springs meets Miami at the Shay Hotel’s rooftop bar, located smack-dab in the middle of downtown Culver City. In addition to being able to enjoy a decadent platter of poolside lobster frites for two, you can order the grapefruit-spiked pomelo spritz by the glass or by the carafe as you take in the views.

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(209) 364-7541
(209) 364-7541
Poolside tables and plants at Canopy Club.
Poolside dining and sipping.
Sierra Prescott

Mother Wolf

1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
A long marble bar inside a new restaurant at dusk with full back bar and bottles behind.
Bar at Mother Wolf in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Evan Funke’s homage to the Eternal City is full of house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas — but there’s also a sophisticated fondatore spritz (Cocchi Americano, blood orange, lambrusco) that’s best enjoyed at the restaurant’s white marble-topped bar. The effervescent cocktail is the perfect accompaniment to Funke’s shatteringly crisp ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms and guanciale-and-risotto croquettes.

1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6060
(323) 410-6060
A long marble bar inside a new restaurant at dusk with full back bar and bottles behind.
Bar at Mother Wolf in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Bar Lis

1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
The French Rivieria by way of Hollywood.
Michael Mundy

With its French Riviera vibes and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and beyond, Bar Lis is the perfect stop for a sunset aperitif. Grab a summer spritz (Tres Generaciones Plata, Lillet Blanc, grapefruit, orange blossom water, and bubbles) to sip surrounded by photos of 1960s icons like Brigitte Bardot, or relax in a cushioned wicker seat on the wraparound balcony.

1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6210
(323) 410-6210
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
The French Rivieria by way of Hollywood.
Michael Mundy

Bar Moruno

3705 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Although the Silver Lake restaurant is perhaps better known for its selection of gin tonics — a classic Spanish libation — don’t overlook the drink menu’s selection of well-balanced aperitivi. Sip a summery strawberry spritz (Aperol, Vermina blanco vermouth, cava, and house strawberry roasted-dandelion tonic) while you snack on conservas and pan con tomate, before easing your way into some of the restaurant’s heartier Spanish dishes.

3705 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 546-0505
(323) 546-0505

Botanica Restaurant and Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A covered restaurant patio lined in tables.
Botanica’s sunny patio.
Jakob Layman

Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling’s beloved Silver Lake restaurant — with its minimalist interior and sunny back patio — always has a refreshing cocktail selection to complement its vegetable-heavy, Mediterranean-inflected menu. Sip a summer spritz, made with Campari and Amaro Angeleno, or opt for a nonalcoholic Ghia spritzer, made with grapefruit and tonic.

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6106
(323) 522-6106
A covered restaurant patio lined in tables.
Botanica’s sunny patio.
Jakob Layman

De La Nonna

710 E 4th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90013

You can’t get a more summer-friendly thirst-quencher than De La Nonna’s frozen Aperol spritz, which is essentially a slushie take on the beloved cocktail. The restaurant often includes spritzes on its nonalcoholic menu as well; both the boozy and N/A versions are great to sip when enjoying a square pie topped with market-fresh vegetables in the restaurant’s lush garden illuminated with patio string lights.

710 E 4th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 221-1268
(213) 221-1268

Capri Club

4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
A daytime shot of a wood-paneled neighborhood bar.
Capri Club’s wood-paneled interior.
Capri Club

Eagle Rock’s latest cocktail destination is a love letter to aperitivo hour. Snag an outdoor table underneath the bar’s glowing retro neon sign, or slide into a red leather banquette inside the cozy wood-paneled interior. Choose from an extensive selection of spritzes, which range from watermelon to citrus to fennel, while you nibble on tuna-stuffed peppers or marinated anchovies.

4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
(707) 337-0170
(707) 337-0170
A daytime shot of a wood-paneled neighborhood bar.
Capri Club’s wood-paneled interior.
Capri Club

Related Maps