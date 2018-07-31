The Italians have enjoyed the Aperol spritz cocktail as the perfect summer libation for many years — but as far as spritzes are concerned, that’s only the beginning. Ask for a sparkling cocktail at one of Los Angeles’s spritz specialists you’ll get a taste of instant, effervescent refreshment. Enjoy one as a segue into a full meal, or simply seek out a spritz and a stunning view this summer. Here, find well-balanced spritzes that take the edge off LA’s notorious summer heat all over town.Read More
Where to Sip a Spritz in Los Angeles This Summer
It’s the ideal time for effervescent cocktails
Élephante
When Élephante opened its Santa Monica doors right in the midst of summer a few years ago, it became an instant go-to for ocean views and casual Italian bites. The chic interior and cool vibe make it a reliable spot for catching up with friends. Enjoy a classic Aperol spritz on draft and take it all in.
Esters Wine Shop & Bar
Esters in Santa Monica is a one-stop shop for quickly grabbing a nice bottle of wine to go or choosing to stay for a nice meal. Either way, take a break and enjoy a classic Aperol Spritz on the lovely shaded patio.
Only The Wild Ones
With its tall windows and exposed brick, Abbot Kinney’s light-filled natural wine bar is an ideal spot to people-watch on the Venice thoroughfare while snacking on a cheese plate or pizzette as the day winds down. A compact selection of low-ABV cocktails includes the “wild” spritz (rosé aperitif, floral amaro, sparkling water, prosecco, blood orange).
Scopa Italian Roots
Chef Antonia Lofaso helps dissolve old school Italian cravings on the Westside with Scopa. The extensive bar gives way to a variety of traditional and inspired cocktails including the classic Aperol spritz. Otherwise, try the negroni spagliato with prosecco, sweet vermouth, and campari.
Canopy Club
Palm Springs meets Miami at the Shay Hotel’s rooftop bar, located smack-dab in the middle of downtown Culver City. In addition to being able to enjoy a decadent platter of poolside lobster frites for two, you can order the grapefruit-spiked pomelo spritz by the glass or by the carafe as you take in the views.
Mother Wolf
Evan Funke’s homage to the Eternal City is full of house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas — but there’s also a sophisticated fondatore spritz (Cocchi Americano, blood orange, lambrusco) that’s best enjoyed at the restaurant’s white marble-topped bar. The effervescent cocktail is the perfect accompaniment to Funke’s shatteringly crisp ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms and guanciale-and-risotto croquettes.
Bar Lis
With its French Riviera vibes and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and beyond, Bar Lis is the perfect stop for a sunset aperitif. Grab a summer spritz (Tres Generaciones Plata, Lillet Blanc, grapefruit, orange blossom water, and bubbles) to sip surrounded by photos of 1960s icons like Brigitte Bardot, or relax in a cushioned wicker seat on the wraparound balcony.
Bar Moruno
Although the Silver Lake restaurant is perhaps better known for its selection of gin tonics — a classic Spanish libation — don’t overlook the drink menu’s selection of well-balanced aperitivi. Sip a summery strawberry spritz (Aperol, Vermina blanco vermouth, cava, and house strawberry roasted-dandelion tonic) while you snack on conservas and pan con tomate, before easing your way into some of the restaurant’s heartier Spanish dishes.
Botanica Restaurant and Market
Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling’s beloved Silver Lake restaurant — with its minimalist interior and sunny back patio — always has a refreshing cocktail selection to complement its vegetable-heavy, Mediterranean-inflected menu. Sip a summer spritz, made with Campari and Amaro Angeleno, or opt for a nonalcoholic Ghia spritzer, made with grapefruit and tonic.
De La Nonna
You can’t get a more summer-friendly thirst-quencher than De La Nonna’s frozen Aperol spritz, which is essentially a slushie take on the beloved cocktail. The restaurant often includes spritzes on its nonalcoholic menu as well; both the boozy and N/A versions are great to sip when enjoying a square pie topped with market-fresh vegetables in the restaurant’s lush garden illuminated with patio string lights.
Capri Club
Eagle Rock’s latest cocktail destination is a love letter to aperitivo hour. Snag an outdoor table underneath the bar’s glowing retro neon sign, or slide into a red leather banquette inside the cozy wood-paneled interior. Choose from an extensive selection of spritzes, which range from watermelon to citrus to fennel, while you nibble on tuna-stuffed peppers or marinated anchovies.
