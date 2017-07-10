Look no further for properly cooked meat, satisfying sides, and well-made drinks

Richly marbled and perfectly cooked steak is one of life's greatest carnivorous pleasures. Thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of world-class steakhouses, with top-tier restaurants serving fantastic cocktails and solid sides in addition to all that red meat. From classic chop houses to modern palaces of beef, here now are 18 feast-worthy steakhouses in Los Angeles.

Added: Fia Steak, Matū, Mun Korean Steakhouse, Daedo Sikdang

Removed: Greenfield, Alexander’s Steakhouse

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.