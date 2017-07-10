 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Matu restaurant’s ribeye steak
Ribeye from Matū
The Ingalls

18 Feast-Worthy Steakhouses in Los Angeles

Look no further for properly cooked meat, satisfying sides, and well-made drinks

by Eater Staff Updated
Ribeye from Matū
| The Ingalls
by Eater Staff Updated

Richly marbled and perfectly cooked steak is one of life's greatest carnivorous pleasures. Thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of world-class steakhouses, with top-tier restaurants serving fantastic cocktails and solid sides in addition to all that red meat. From classic chop houses to modern palaces of beef, here now are 18 feast-worthy steakhouses in Los Angeles.

Added: Fia Steak, Matū, Mun Korean Steakhouse, Daedo Sikdang

Removed: Greenfield, Alexander’s Steakhouse

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Gwen

6600 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 946-7500
(323) 946-7500
Part butcher shop and part restaurant, Gwen is Curtis and Luke Stone’s fiery temple for all things meaty in Hollywood. The upscale steakhouse has more of a fine dining feel with dishes like grilled octopus and mushroom tortellini leading into dry-aged cuts that are butchered on the premises.

A medium-rare steak sliced on a plate.
Gwen
Farley Elliott

2. Carlitos Gardel Restaurant

7963 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA
(323) 655-0891
(323) 655-0891
Carlitos Gardel features Argentinian-grilled USDA prime steaks at prices that are exceptionally reasonable. Opt for the parrillada plate as a first-timer, since it comes with skirt steak, short ribs, sausages, and sweetbreads for a sampling of all that’s grilled and glorious. And don’t forget the chimichurri.

For the full (stuffed, really) experience: Carlitos Gardel.
Carlitos Gardel on Melrose Avenue
Farley Elliott

3. Chi Spacca

6610 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA
(323) 297-1133
(323) 297-1133
This Italian-style steakhouse remains a destination for the bistecca fiorentina, a 50-ounce dry-aged prime porterhouse. For those feeling skittish, there’s the costata alla fiorentina, a prime dry-aged, bone-in New York steak that registers only 36 ounces.

Chi Spacca High Res 2
Chi Spacca bistecca alla fiorentina
Nick Solares

4. The Grill on the Alley

9560 Dayton Way
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 276-0615
(310) 276-0615
This Beverly Hills classic does the simple things well, from a massive wedge salad laden with blue cheese and bacon to a textbook chicken pot pie. When it comes to steak, go for the prized ribeye aged for 28 days and grilled over oak for a seared finish. Save room for the fudge brownie pie or key lime pie for dessert.

5. CUT by Wolfgang Puck

9500 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA
(310) 276-8500
(310) 276-8500
Wolfgang Puck has had his finger on the pulse of luxury for more than three decades, and CUT is his minimalist masterpiece. His original steakhouse, located in back of the Beverly Wilshire hotel, features an upraised exhibition kitchen, wood tables without tablecloths, and art lined white walls. No matter the source or cut, all of the meat is grilled over hard charcoal and finished in a 1200-degree broiler.

6. Daedo Sikdang

4001 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 322-2559
(213) 322-2559
Seoul import Daedo has basically one type of meat for most tables: prime-grade ribeye steak cut into three separate pieces then grilled over a cast iron skillet. Served with a fairly basic set of banchan and some flavorful dipping sauces, this is what happens with steakhouse meets KBBQ in LA.

Grilling ribeye at Daedo Sikdang in LA’s Koreatown.
Grilled ribeye at Daedo Sikdang.
Wonho Frank Lee

7. Mun Korean Steakhouse

3519 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 355-3634
(213) 355-3634
Dimly lit, with loud music and attentive service, Mun is a new school Korean barbecue that takes strong influence from NYC’s Cote, which pioneered steakhouse-style service with cubes of dry-aged and well-marbled beef grilled on the tabletop. The main set meal is reasonably priced and comes with plenty of fare. Order up some drinks and have an upscale, steakhouse-style meal in K-Town.

Wagyu short rib at Mun Korean Steakhouse in Koreatown.
Wagyu short rib at Mun Korean Steakhouse in Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

8. Matū

239 S Beverly Dr Suite 100
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(424) 317-5031
(424) 317-5031
While this Beverly Hills restaurant has steak, Matū doesn’t like to be limited to being called a steakhouse. Most people order the $78 per person set menu with five courses, including grilled New Zealand wagyu, but also a daily-changing set of sides and salads. The environs are sleek and modern, making it a lower key place to have nicely-seared beef in Beverly Hills.

Matu restaurant interior in Beverly Hills, California
Matū Beverly Hills
Virtually Here Studios

9. M Grill Brazilian Churrascaria

3832 Wilshire Blvd suite 202 suite 202
Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 389-2770
(213) 389-2770
Koreatown’s M Grill continues to serve stellar Brazilian churrasco, or grilled skewered meats, in unlimited form on its outdoor patio and indoor dining room. With an array of vegetables and more from its salad bar, plus signature cuts like picanha (sirloin with its fat cap left on), this is the place for meat lovers to get their fill.

Grilled skewers at M Grill Brazilian Churrascaria
Grilled skewers at M Grill Brazilian Churrascaria
M Grill

10. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

10250 Santa Monica Blvd Suite 1700
Los Angeles, CA 90067
(323) 784-0473
(323) 784-0473
Located in the Westfield Century City mall, this latest restaurant from the Del Frisco’s team serves up hand-cut steaks, seafood, and more than 2,000 wines. Weighing in at 32 ounces and dry-aged for 45-days, “The Double Eagle,” a double bone prime ribeye, is fit for two and worthy of a splurge. One of the top places for lovers of dry-aged beef in LA.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
[Official Photo]

11. Taylor's Prime Steak House

3361 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 382-8449
(213) 382-8449
The Taylor family started the restaurant in 1953 and has been anchored to the same Koreatown location since 1970. People slide into black and red booths and disappear into times past with help from martinis and high-value steaks. Taylor’s prepares dry-aged, prime beef in a 700-degree gas broiler, including the culotte, a three-inch thick, center-cut top sirloin. Prime sirloin pepper steak is another popular choice for anyone looking for less heft and a different flavor profile.

Taylor’s Steakhouse
Taylor’s Steakhouse

12. Lucky's Malibu

3835 Cross Creek Rd Suite #18
Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu has a new steakhouse to know about called Lucky’s, which comes by way of Montecito. With poised white tablecloth service and an excellent menu of buttery grilled steaks, the more low-key Lucky’s is destined to be the locals pick over the more flashy Mastro’s over by the beach.

A white table shows a filet of steak next to a sharp knife.
Lucky’s Malibu
Lucky’s Steakhouse

13. Fia Steak

2454 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(424) 280-4196
(424) 280-4196
Michael Greco and chef Brendan Collins carved out an exclusive-feeling steakhouse from Fia’s former lounge and private dining space, with a clubby look donned with celebrity photographs. The steaks are imppresive, dry-aged in house and served with a nice sear. The lobster risotto is a fantastic non-beef course.

Dry-aged bistecca from Fia Steak in Santa Monica in a metal pan.
Steak from Fia Steak
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

14. Golden Bull Restaurant

170 W Channel Rd
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 230-0402
(310) 230-0402
Santa Monica’s enduring Golden Bull still serves stellar chops in an old school dining room, complete with stiff drinks and friendly service. The prime rib roast is fantastic here as well.

Golden Bull steak with fries.
Golden Bull
Golden Bull [Official Photo]

15. Dear John's

11208 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 881-9288
(310) 881-9288
Dear John’s is a collaborative effort between two already famous Los Angeles chefs: Hans Rockenwagner and Josiah Citrin. The two are turning the place back in time with bright red tablecloths, dark booths, and dishes with a classical edge. There’s a punchy shrimp cocktail and a rich chicken parm on offer, plus cocktails like martinis and manhattans for all to enjoy. In short, Dear John’s is back, and may indeed be better than ever. But like all classic films, it’s only a matter of time before the final credits roll. Dear John’s just extended its lease until April 2022, though its future beyond that is uncertain.

A seared steak with asparagus and sauce on the side.
Dear John’s
Wonho Frank Lee

16. Dal Rae Restaurant

9023 Washington Blvd
Pico Rivera, CA
(562) 949-2444
(562) 949-2444
Brothers Kevin and Lorin Smith own this Pico Rivera institution, which their father and uncle founded in 1958 and named for racehorse Sir Dal Rae. The restaurant houses big black leather booths, umbrella shaped lanterns, and wood and mirrored walls. Still, Dal Rae is more than just a time capsule. Beef remains in high demand, particularly the pepper steak. Whether it’s filet mignon or prime New York, both cuts are lavished with spicy pepper sauce.

17. Bull & Butterfly

(213) 267-2900
(213) 267-2900
One of the newer additions to LA’s scene, Bull and Butterfly comes from longtime restaurateurs Alan and Heidi Jackson, who have opened this modern California steakhouse in Playa Vista. In addition to more familiar steakhouse cuts like New York strip, there’s a Santa Maria-style asada portion of the menu for anyone looking for California’s oak-grilled specialty.

A grilled and rare steak shown after being cut on a plate.
Bull and Butterfly
Wonho Frank Lee

18. The Arthur J

903 Manhattan Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA
(310) 878-9620
(310) 878-9620
This mid-century modern steakhouse from Manhattan Beach restauranteurs Mike Simms, Chris Simms, and chef David LeFevre relies on a white oak grill to deliver delectable steaks to the South Bay. Meaty options fall into two primary categories — USDA prime and certified Angus — though one can also score deluxe Japanese wagyu beef rib-eye cap.

