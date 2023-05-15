15 Splurge-Worthy Sushi Restaurants in Orange County

Orange County is on a sushi tear right now. Sugarfish is slated to open in Corona del Mar later this year, and there are already tons of splurge-worthy options to enjoy around the county. That includes sushi-yas like Michelin-lauded Hana Re and the deeply personal Omakase by Gino, as well as longstanding favorites like Shunka Sushi in Costa Mesa and Hamamori at South Coast Plaza.

Meanwhile, the meticulously composed takeaway chirashi at Sushi Ii in Newport Beach and massive sushi platters from ShariNori at 4th Street Market in Santa Ana show that even quality-conscious diners can enjoy great sushi on the go. From skilled sushi artists operating in splashy spaces to dependable nigiri makers hiding in unassuming shopping centers, Orange County is brimming with sushi options to know and love. Here now are some of Orange County’s best sushi restaurants to try.