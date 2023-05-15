 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

21 Essential Dim Sum Restaurants in Los Angeles

20 Essential Barbecue Restaurants in Los Angeles, Spring 2023

14 Posh Places for Festive Afternoon Tea in Los Angeles

More in Los Angeles See more maps
An overhead shot of sushi, sashimi, rolls, and more from a high-end Japanese restaurant.
Nobu Newport Beach.
Nobu

15 Splurge-Worthy Sushi Restaurants in Orange County

Fantastic seafood is available everywhere, from high-end restaurants to takeaway spots in Santa Ana

by Jenn Tanaka
View as Map
Nobu Newport Beach.
| Nobu
by Jenn Tanaka

Orange County is on a sushi tear right now. Sugarfish is slated to open in Corona del Mar later this year, and there are already tons of splurge-worthy options to enjoy around the county. That includes sushi-yas like Michelin-lauded Hana Re and the deeply personal Omakase by Gino, as well as longstanding favorites like Shunka Sushi in Costa Mesa and Hamamori at South Coast Plaza.

Meanwhile, the meticulously composed takeaway chirashi at Sushi Ii in Newport Beach and massive sushi platters from ShariNori at 4th Street Market in Santa Ana show that even quality-conscious diners can enjoy great sushi on the go. From skilled sushi artists operating in splashy spaces to dependable nigiri makers hiding in unassuming shopping centers, Orange County is brimming with sushi options to know and love. Here now are some of Orange County’s best sushi restaurants to try.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Sushi Noguchi

Copy Link

Chef Hiro Noguchi selects the fish each day for his restaurant, which remains a local go-to for minimalist, understated sushi in north Orange County. While not as flashy as other sushi counters, the omakase specials remain reliably good. The sashimi platters are bountiful as well, and there’s usually something new to experience with every meal.

18507 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
(714) 777-6789
(714) 777-6789

Also featured in:

Ohshima Japanese Cuisine

Copy Link

Specializing in Kanto Tokyo-style sushi with a selection of Okinawan dishes, Ohshima Sushi is a longstanding critic’s favorite in Orange County for its blowtorched black cod, amberjack, sea bream, and cherry salmon. The kitchen churns out a series of hot dishes like pork belly and creamy uni pasta as well, and while the wait for walk-ins is somewhat intimidating, diners interested in omakase can make reservations for the counter.

1956 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92865
(714) 998-0098
(714) 998-0098

Kaigen

Copy Link

One of the most affordable omakase experiences in Orange County right now is at Kaigen, situated in an obscure strip mall near a Home Depot. The food makes up for what the exterior’s ambiance lacks, with a sashimi omakase that consists of 20 pieces of seafood, miso soup, salad, and rice for $75.

1736 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92865
(714) 974-7723
(714) 974-7723

Omakase by Gino

Copy Link

It’s difficult to take your eyes off the one-man-show from chef Choi Jinho when dining at his downtown Santa Ana sushi counter. One minute he’s torching bits of wagyu, then he’s slicing pieces of hotaruika (Japanese firefly squad), sayori (Japanese halfbeak that resembles mini swordfish), and buttery sawara (Japanese mackerel).

304 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
(657) 231-6008
(657) 231-6008
A close up of whitefish sushi in a dark dining room.
Omakase by Gino.
Knife & Spork PR

Also featured in:

Sushi Murasaki

Copy Link

At Sushi Murasaki there are two options for dinner: the 10 or 12-piece omakase. The streamlined experience most often includes nigiri with sea bream, octopus, amberjack, toro, mackerel, and sea urchin. Since omakase is the only choice for dinner, additional appetizers like tempura, steamed crab dumplings, grilled fish cheeks, and uni with steamed egg custard should be ordered to supplement the meal. 

2901 W MacArthur Blvd #108, Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 241-1000
(714) 241-1000

Hamamori

Copy Link

Hamamori is an oft-overlooked restaurant at the culinary behemoth South Coast Plaza, where chef James Hamamori and his team prepare omakase upon request. A la carte options are available, as is a prix fixe sushi lunch with eight pieces of sushi, sashimi salad, an asparagus appetizer, miso soup, and ice cream for $62.

3333 Bear St #320, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 850-0880
(714) 850-0880

Momoyama

Copy Link

Chef Taiki Kuramoto is always looking to dispel the notion that every sushi chef needs to also be a stoic. The likeable winner of Hulu’s Best in Dough cooking competition show managed to take down two pizzaiolos with his sashimi pizza, and he spends most nights keeping diners entertained at the counter with his lunch and dinner omakases. Nigiri can include sea bream, shima aji (striped jack), toro, baby octopus, and sea perch, but Kuramoto is at his best when he veers into Edomae-style omakase that plays wonderfully high-low: think “sliders” of panko-crusted Hokkaido scallop sandwiching fresh uni and lobster.

18906 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 714-0514
(714) 714-0514

Izakaya Osen Irvine

Copy Link

Izakaya Onsen in Irvine features a lunchtime menu with Japanese “home food” dishes like rice bowls flush with chirashi, chef’s choice sashimi, seared saba with ginger dressing, jidori chicken and egg, or kushiyaki. Sushi and sashimi include monkfish liver, uni, Hokkaido scallops, sweet shrimp, and gizzard shad. Given that this is an izakaya, diners can also explore the array of grilled offal, quail egg skewers, and veggies like shiitake mushrooms, shishito peppers, and ginkgo nut.

2000 Main St suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 308-4290
(949) 308-4290

Sakanaya Modern Kaiseki

Copy Link

Chef Tetsuya Nakamura presents a kaiseki omakase that pulls inspiration from kaiseki-style cooking traditions. A premium version with ingredients selected from Japan requires ordering three days in advance. Heartier a la carte entrees like red wine, miso-braised oxtail, and grilled quail with thyme and truffle oil are paired with the wines poured by sommelier and manager Rumi Nakamura. Uni omelet sandwiches and sashimi platters for two are also available for takeout.

688 Baker St Ste 7, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 979-2755
(714) 979-2755

Hana Re

Copy Link

Hana Re is the only Michelin-starred sushi-ya in Orange County. Chef Atsushi Yokoyama’s 10-seat counter acts as a stage for his artfully presented interpretations of seasonal fish and seafood. It’s hidden in a repurposed industrial storage crate and is a serious omakase-only dinner experience. There are a couple of tables, but most people opt to eat at the bar so they can watch the chef at work.

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 545-2800
(714) 545-2800

Ootoro Sushi

Copy Link

This lauded restaurant in Irvine (with locations in LA’s Little Tokyo and in Walnut as well) is considered a specialist in omakase, serving raw abalone and sea urchin when in season, along with seared shima aji (striped horse mackerel) and halibut fin. An a la carte menu with tuna trios and salmon duos showcase hot and cold fish preparations.

2222 Michelson Dr #246, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 222-0688
(949) 222-0688

Shunka Sushi

Copy Link

It’s all about variety at Shunka. The menu lists more than 50 types of fish from Japan, and while some of the clientele may swing towards lobster rolls and poke, there is a noticeable contingent that opts for omakase. The dinner menu includes lotus root tempura and Manila clam soup, plus options like chawanmushi and grilled hamachi collars. Regulars recommend sitting at the counter and letting chef Yuki Takishima take the lead.

369 E 17th St #17th, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 631-9854
(949) 631-9854

Nobu Newport Beach

Copy Link

Celebrity sushi chef Nobu Matsuhisa (along with his partners Meir Tepper and Robert De Niro) christened this Newport Beach waterside location with a sake ceremony. Since then it’s been a revolving party, with a sushi counter on the second floor serving nigiri, maki sushi, sashimi, and two omakase options: the Nobu signature tasting menu and the Nobu Newport Beach version.

3450 Via Oporto #101, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 429-4440
(949) 429-4440

Sushi Ii

Copy Link

Master chef Susumu Ii opened Sushi Ii in Newport Beach after decades of overseeing sushi counters across the county. The 1,200-square-foot understated sushi-ya seats 24 guests and serves omakase experiences that range in price from $150 to $275, working through progressions of nigiri topped with toro, sea bream, and whatever else chef Li finds pleasing that season.

100 West Coast Hwy Suite 202, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 287-6268
(949) 287-6268
A chirashi box on a dark table at a high end, modernist Japanese restaurant.
Sushi Ii.
Sushi Ii

Also featured in:

Rebel Omakase

Copy Link

As the name suggests, chef-owner Jordan Nakasone’s omakase-focused experience is a fun one. Any given night could feature nigiri (isaki, a prized white fish with a pinkish hue and sweet flavor), a few hot dishes like an A5 wagyu garnished with caviar, or a crab creme with crisped sawagani (Japanese soft shell freshwater crab). One-hour lunch omakase and a 90-minute Sunday lunch omakase experience are available.

361 Forest Ave #103, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 664-3186
(949) 664-3186

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Sushi Noguchi

18507 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Chef Hiro Noguchi selects the fish each day for his restaurant, which remains a local go-to for minimalist, understated sushi in north Orange County. While not as flashy as other sushi counters, the omakase specials remain reliably good. The sashimi platters are bountiful as well, and there’s usually something new to experience with every meal.

18507 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
(714) 777-6789
(714) 777-6789

Ohshima Japanese Cuisine

1956 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92865

Specializing in Kanto Tokyo-style sushi with a selection of Okinawan dishes, Ohshima Sushi is a longstanding critic’s favorite in Orange County for its blowtorched black cod, amberjack, sea bream, and cherry salmon. The kitchen churns out a series of hot dishes like pork belly and creamy uni pasta as well, and while the wait for walk-ins is somewhat intimidating, diners interested in omakase can make reservations for the counter.

1956 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92865
(714) 998-0098
(714) 998-0098

Kaigen

1736 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92865

One of the most affordable omakase experiences in Orange County right now is at Kaigen, situated in an obscure strip mall near a Home Depot. The food makes up for what the exterior’s ambiance lacks, with a sashimi omakase that consists of 20 pieces of seafood, miso soup, salad, and rice for $75.

1736 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92865
(714) 974-7723
(714) 974-7723

Omakase by Gino

304 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

It’s difficult to take your eyes off the one-man-show from chef Choi Jinho when dining at his downtown Santa Ana sushi counter. One minute he’s torching bits of wagyu, then he’s slicing pieces of hotaruika (Japanese firefly squad), sayori (Japanese halfbeak that resembles mini swordfish), and buttery sawara (Japanese mackerel).

304 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
(657) 231-6008
(657) 231-6008
A close up of whitefish sushi in a dark dining room.
Omakase by Gino.
Knife & Spork PR

Sushi Murasaki

2901 W MacArthur Blvd #108, Santa Ana, CA 92704

At Sushi Murasaki there are two options for dinner: the 10 or 12-piece omakase. The streamlined experience most often includes nigiri with sea bream, octopus, amberjack, toro, mackerel, and sea urchin. Since omakase is the only choice for dinner, additional appetizers like tempura, steamed crab dumplings, grilled fish cheeks, and uni with steamed egg custard should be ordered to supplement the meal. 

2901 W MacArthur Blvd #108, Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 241-1000
(714) 241-1000

Hamamori

3333 Bear St #320, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Hamamori is an oft-overlooked restaurant at the culinary behemoth South Coast Plaza, where chef James Hamamori and his team prepare omakase upon request. A la carte options are available, as is a prix fixe sushi lunch with eight pieces of sushi, sashimi salad, an asparagus appetizer, miso soup, and ice cream for $62.

3333 Bear St #320, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 850-0880
(714) 850-0880

Momoyama

18906 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Chef Taiki Kuramoto is always looking to dispel the notion that every sushi chef needs to also be a stoic. The likeable winner of Hulu’s Best in Dough cooking competition show managed to take down two pizzaiolos with his sashimi pizza, and he spends most nights keeping diners entertained at the counter with his lunch and dinner omakases. Nigiri can include sea bream, shima aji (striped jack), toro, baby octopus, and sea perch, but Kuramoto is at his best when he veers into Edomae-style omakase that plays wonderfully high-low: think “sliders” of panko-crusted Hokkaido scallop sandwiching fresh uni and lobster.

18906 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 714-0514
(714) 714-0514

Izakaya Osen Irvine

2000 Main St suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614

Izakaya Onsen in Irvine features a lunchtime menu with Japanese “home food” dishes like rice bowls flush with chirashi, chef’s choice sashimi, seared saba with ginger dressing, jidori chicken and egg, or kushiyaki. Sushi and sashimi include monkfish liver, uni, Hokkaido scallops, sweet shrimp, and gizzard shad. Given that this is an izakaya, diners can also explore the array of grilled offal, quail egg skewers, and veggies like shiitake mushrooms, shishito peppers, and ginkgo nut.

2000 Main St suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 308-4290
(949) 308-4290

Sakanaya Modern Kaiseki

688 Baker St Ste 7, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Chef Tetsuya Nakamura presents a kaiseki omakase that pulls inspiration from kaiseki-style cooking traditions. A premium version with ingredients selected from Japan requires ordering three days in advance. Heartier a la carte entrees like red wine, miso-braised oxtail, and grilled quail with thyme and truffle oil are paired with the wines poured by sommelier and manager Rumi Nakamura. Uni omelet sandwiches and sashimi platters for two are also available for takeout.

688 Baker St Ste 7, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 979-2755
(714) 979-2755

Hana Re

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Hana Re is the only Michelin-starred sushi-ya in Orange County. Chef Atsushi Yokoyama’s 10-seat counter acts as a stage for his artfully presented interpretations of seasonal fish and seafood. It’s hidden in a repurposed industrial storage crate and is a serious omakase-only dinner experience. There are a couple of tables, but most people opt to eat at the bar so they can watch the chef at work.

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 545-2800
(714) 545-2800

Ootoro Sushi

2222 Michelson Dr #246, Irvine, CA 92612

This lauded restaurant in Irvine (with locations in LA’s Little Tokyo and in Walnut as well) is considered a specialist in omakase, serving raw abalone and sea urchin when in season, along with seared shima aji (striped horse mackerel) and halibut fin. An a la carte menu with tuna trios and salmon duos showcase hot and cold fish preparations.

2222 Michelson Dr #246, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 222-0688
(949) 222-0688

Shunka Sushi

369 E 17th St #17th, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

It’s all about variety at Shunka. The menu lists more than 50 types of fish from Japan, and while some of the clientele may swing towards lobster rolls and poke, there is a noticeable contingent that opts for omakase. The dinner menu includes lotus root tempura and Manila clam soup, plus options like chawanmushi and grilled hamachi collars. Regulars recommend sitting at the counter and letting chef Yuki Takishima take the lead.

369 E 17th St #17th, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 631-9854
(949) 631-9854

Nobu Newport Beach

3450 Via Oporto #101, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Celebrity sushi chef Nobu Matsuhisa (along with his partners Meir Tepper and Robert De Niro) christened this Newport Beach waterside location with a sake ceremony. Since then it’s been a revolving party, with a sushi counter on the second floor serving nigiri, maki sushi, sashimi, and two omakase options: the Nobu signature tasting menu and the Nobu Newport Beach version.

3450 Via Oporto #101, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 429-4440
(949) 429-4440

Sushi Ii

100 West Coast Hwy Suite 202, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Master chef Susumu Ii opened Sushi Ii in Newport Beach after decades of overseeing sushi counters across the county. The 1,200-square-foot understated sushi-ya seats 24 guests and serves omakase experiences that range in price from $150 to $275, working through progressions of nigiri topped with toro, sea bream, and whatever else chef Li finds pleasing that season.

100 West Coast Hwy Suite 202, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 287-6268
(949) 287-6268
A chirashi box on a dark table at a high end, modernist Japanese restaurant.
Sushi Ii.
Sushi Ii

Rebel Omakase

361 Forest Ave #103, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

As the name suggests, chef-owner Jordan Nakasone’s omakase-focused experience is a fun one. Any given night could feature nigiri (isaki, a prized white fish with a pinkish hue and sweet flavor), a few hot dishes like an A5 wagyu garnished with caviar, or a crab creme with crisped sawagani (Japanese soft shell freshwater crab). One-hour lunch omakase and a 90-minute Sunday lunch omakase experience are available.

361 Forest Ave #103, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 664-3186
(949) 664-3186

Related Maps