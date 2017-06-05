38 Essential Tacos to Try in Los Angeles

The taco scene in Los Angeles is as vibrant today as it has ever been, thanks to a new crop of Instagram-ready street stars and the usual collection of dedicated classics sprinkled throughout the city. From birria stands with thousands of followers to hidden Compton spots only for those in the know, Los Angeles (considered by some to be the “second-largest” Mexican city in the world) is rife with amazing vendors doing what they love, and serving their communities precisely where they’re at. Here now, a list of the 38 essential taco spots in greater Los Angeles.

Note: Many places are street vendors or temporary setups, so be sure to note the hours and locations. Explore more stories from the United States of Mexican Food.

Added: Tacos Don Manolito, Birrieria Jalisciense, Angry Egret Dinette, Barbacoa Estilo Atotonilco El Grande

Removed: Taco Maria, Tire Shop Taqueria, Bar Ama, Taquizas Gilberto

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.