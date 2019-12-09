Explore the tamales of Latin America, from banana leaf-wrapped to gorgeous bundles of masa sold on the street

In Los Angeles, tamal season begins just before Thanksgiving, when Mexican and Central-Americans eat and share these Mesoamerican masa parcels made from nixtamalized or sweet corn, along with Caribbean and South America counterparts.

For Venezuelans it’s hallacas, for Brazilians it’s pamonhas, and for Puerto Ricans its pasteles that mark the holidays — just to name just a few of the different varieties found around town. From now until February 2 (Dia de La Candelaria), there is no better time to explore the tamales of the Americas. Here now are 20 essential Latin American destinations for tamales in Los Angeles (and Orange County).

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.