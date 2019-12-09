 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tamales on the street at Bonnie Brae &amp; 6th Street in Los Angeles
Tamales on the street at Bonnie Brae & 6th Street in Los Angeles
Wonho Frank Lee

20 Essential Tamales in Los Angeles

Explore the tamales of Latin America, from banana leaf-wrapped to gorgeous bundles of masa sold on the street

by Bill Esparza
Tamales on the street at Bonnie Brae & 6th Street in Los Angeles
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Bill Esparza

In Los Angeles, tamal season begins just before Thanksgiving, when Mexican and Central-Americans eat and share these Mesoamerican masa parcels made from nixtamalized or sweet corn, along with Caribbean and South America counterparts.

For Venezuelans it’s hallacas, for Brazilians it’s pamonhas, and for Puerto Ricans its pasteles that mark the holidays — just to name just a few of the different varieties found around town. From now until February 2 (Dia de La Candelaria), there is no better time to explore the tamales of the Americas. Here now are 20 essential Latin American destinations for tamales in Los Angeles (and Orange County).

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rosy's Tamales

10981 Glenoaks Blvd
Pacoima, CA 91331
(818) 834-6948
(818) 834-6948

What sets this hidden gem apart from other shops specializing in corn husk tamales are the regional recipes from Maria Luisa Esparza’s hometown of Zacualpan, Nayarit. The chicken in red sauce includes sliced vegetables, the chicken in green sauce is made with jalapeños, and there’s sweet corn and cheese that Esparza learned from her mother. There’s no rice and beans here, a combo plate-free zone — just warm champurrado (chocolate and corn masa drink) to pair with delicious, heartwarming gifts wrapped in corn husks. 

2. Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales

13754 Van Nuys Blvd
Pacoima, CA 91331
(818) 896-8789
(818) 896-8789
You can tell that tamal season is here by the long lines at the shop in front of a 10,000 square foot tamal factory on Van Nuys Boulevard, at the beginning of Pacoima’s Chicano restaurant row. Old school Mexican-American flavors of green and red salsas fuel a range of fillings from meats, pineapple, chile and cheese, to sweet corn and vegetarian that satisfy their San Fernando Valley customers, as well as tamal lovers nationwide. 

3. Olmeca

If you would have thought to wrap the flavors of LA Mexican-American street culture in a corn husk, Yunia Fumes Mata’s tamal pop-up would be your model, a passion project with popular guisos from the Guadalajara native. She offers stringy, beef birria tamales stained with spicy adobo, carnitas in a tangy salsa verde, and a fruity date mole with mushrooms and butternut squash. Mata’s tamal a la Bestia is a nod to her day job at Bestia restaurant in the Arts District, where a mole gifted by chef Ori Menashe is paired with roasted duck lifted straight from the Besita cookbook. Check Instagram for pick up location, which is usually around Alhambra.

4. Angry Egret Dinette

Copy Link
970 N Broadway Suite 114
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chef Wes Ávila’s latest venture focuses on Mexican-American tortas packed with soft scrambles, and low and slow cooked meats, some burritos, and whatever he feels like adding to the menu. Right now he’s offering the Chicano-style tamales he’s become well known for on cooking shows, like beef with red chile, duck tamales, and a squash, cheese and rajas (chile stripes). Check the website ahead of time to see which tamales are available.

5. Vcho’s Truck

Copy Link
5905 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Chef Wendy Centeno of this popular Salvadoran food truck is making chicken tamales for the holidays, cooked in a tomato and sweet pepper sauce, sliced potatoes, carrots, in fresh masa wrapped in banana leaves. Centeno’s modern Salvadoran approach means vegan versions of her chicken tamales are on the menu. Call your order in to reserve a dozen and throw in some pupusas while you’re at it.

Vchos Truck in Mid-Wilshire in November 2018 Wonho Frank Lee

6. Guatemalan Night Market at 6th and Bonnie Brae St.

Copy Link
Pull up to Westlake’s “humo en tus ojos” (smoke in your eyes) churrasco stands for a vision of the lakeside town of Panajachel, next to MacArthur Park Lake. On the northeast corner of Bonnie Brae and 6th Street are chapines (Guatemalans) serving tamales de arroz (rice flour tamales), paches (mashed potato tamales), and pork and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves all flavored by tomato-based recados (stews) and sweetened by bell peppers and mild chiles guaques. There are chuchitos, too, wrapped in corn husks, for contrast in perhaps in one of the greatest tamal cultures in Latin America.

Tamales on the street at Bonnie Brae &amp; 6th Street in Los Angeles
Tamales on the street at Bonnie Brae & 6th Street in Los Angeles
Wonho Frank Lee

7. Irolo Street Tamaleros

Copy Link
Irolo St & W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Since before LA had a Oaxacan restaurant scene, Oaxaca tamal vendors have sold tamales and atoles day and night on the corner of Irolo and 8th Street near the original Guelaguetza, where Sabores Oaxaqueños now operates. It’s convenient to pull up and buy a dozen banana leaf tamales de mole negro, black mole from Oaxaca’s Valles Centrales region, or both pork and chicken in complex stews of Oaxacan chiles from shopping carts loaded with Igloo beverage containers for atole (corn masa beverage), and coolers full of warm, tender tamales that are even creamier from the extra steaming.

Exterior at Sabores Oaxaqueños with colorful signage and tables to the side.
Outside Sabores Oaxaqueños in Koreatown
Wonho Frank Lee

8. Sabor Colombiano

Copy Link
847 S Union Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 338-1608
(213) 338-1608
There are two kinds of Colombians: team tamales vallecaucanos (tamales vallunos) or team tamales tolimenses from the Tolima region. At the best Colombian restaurant, tamales tolimenses are made with seasoned corn flour mixed with cooked rice and filled with pork, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, carrots, and peas, served with hot chocolate and bread, or an arepa. Tamales vallunos are formed with ground corn, and filled with pork, chicken, tomatoes, and onions. Clear your schedule for these behemoths as they are meals unto themselves.   

9. Corredor Salvadoreño (El Salvador Corridor)

Copy Link
Salvadoran home cooks count on this streetside market for bamboo shoots, fresh loroco (herb), blood clams, green mango, curtidos (pickled cabbage), and carao (fruit) among a multitude of imported and prepared foods while they snack on typical Salvadoran cuisine. Among the bountiful options you’ll find sweet corn tamales wrapped in green corn husks, chicken and pork tamales boiled in banana leaves, and tamales pisques filled with Salvadoran-style refried beans also boiled in banana leaves. While snacking on blood clam cocktails, and pupusas. Finally, save room for riguas, or flat corn cakes and a relative of the tamal that’s a mixture of corn masa, cheese curds and cream fried on a comal and then served in a banana leaf.

Edge of the Salvadoran street food market at Two Guys Plaza in Koreatown.
Salvadoran street food market at Two Guys Plaza in Koreatown
Bill Esparza/Eater LA

10. La 27th Restaurante Nicaraguense

Copy Link
1830 W Pico Blvd # C
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 387-2467
(213) 387-2467
When you feel like a hearty breakfast during this holiday season, grab a Nicaraguan nacatamal with a cup of coffee and a bread roll (or tortillas). The nacatamles are boiled for five hours in banana leaves, notable for its signature flavors of chile congo and spearmint added to the pork, tomato and potato slices pressed into the masa. Purchase a dozen to-go at this Byzantine-Latino Quarter conservatory of Nicaragüense cuisine.

11. La Flor De Yucatan Bakery

Copy Link
1800 Hoover St
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 748-6090
(213) 748-6090
At one of LA’s oldest regional Mexican bakeries, vaporcitos (pork and chicken tamales), and colados (fine masa tamales) are available every day. But if you want to go deeper, the catering menu offers brazo de reina (spinach log roll tamal), dzotobichay (spinach and pumpkin seed tamal), and the “whole tamale,” mukbil-pollo, a baked tamal pie filled with chicken in a creamy sauce stained by achiote customarily served for dia de los muertos. Order a nine-pounder for your holiday table, and begin a new family tradition of the carving of the tamal. 

12. Tamales Lilianas

Copy Link
4619 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 780-0989
(323) 780-0989
During the holidays, a pre-dawn line of Eastsiders cue up for red and green pork tamales, three kinds of sweet tamales, and chicken with a vegetable medley in red sauce, while the team of veteran cooks spreads, fills, wraps, and steams nearly 18,000 tamales a day. All tamales are wrapped in corn husks, and are beloved for its flavor, moist texture, and consistency over decades.

13. Gish Bac

Copy Link
4163 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 737-5050
(323) 737-5050
Oaxacalifornia’s best restaurant, famous for its Valles Centrales barbacoa, is also your destination for artisanal moles. Steamed in banana leaves for two hours, the tamales de mole negro (black mole) with shredded chicken yields moist bites of palate pleasing flavors: Mexican chocolate, dark and smoky notes of dried chiles, and a mélange of sweets, savories, and spices. 

Maria and David Ramos of Gish Bac
Maria and David Ramos of Gish Bac
Matthew Kang

14. Los Cinco Puntos

Copy Link
3300 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 261-4084
(323) 261-4084
You’ll find everything to make your own tamales at one of the city’s most established “Mexicatessens,” but upon seeing the impressive large scale production amidst fragrant fumes of steaming masa, it’s better to leave it to the pros. Perfect for large orders, the beef in red sauce, and the chicken in green sauce, are perfect sides to Mexican-American holiday meals, where turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and tamales belong together.

15. Tamales Chapines by Alma

Copy Link
Both moist pork and chicken tamales colorados (red) in a rich recado (stew) of chile guaques, other mild Mexican dried chiles, sweet peppers, and spices, wrapped in banana leaves. They’re boiled until they are ultra tender and smooth on their surface, then covered in recado. To-go orders are picked up at its stand in La Puente. Be sure to grab a package of pan francés, Guatemalan-style French rolls to eat with tamales and hit up a local coffee shop for fine beans from Antigua or Amatitlán for the perfect Guatemalan breakfast.

16. La Indiana Tamales

Copy Link
1142 S Indiana St
Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 262-4682
(323) 262-4682
The “best kept secret,” according to its website is no secret at all to Angelenos of all stripes when the holidays arrive. If you’re looking for large number of the standards: chicken, pork, beef, green chile and cheese, corn, and sweet, head to East LA where the tamalada (tamal making party) never stops. Durango-born Luar Salcedo Ramos took over the business in 1979, and has made its mark as a stalwart producer of Mexican-American tamales. 

17. Chichen Itza

Copy Link
3655 S Grand Ave C6
Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 741-1075
(213) 741-1075
With a short provincial list of tamales from Mexico’s most diverse region of tamales, Mercado La Paloma’s Yucatecan institution serves tender tamales colados filled with chicken in a tomato salsa scented with epazote, and firmer tamales horneados colored by the ubiquitous condiment of the Yucatán: recaudo rojo, or achiote. Come here to stock up on vaporcitos for Dia de La Candelaria (February 2) to make good on your tamal debt if your slice of rosca de reyes happened to have the niño on Dia de Los Reyes (January 6).

18. Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

Copy Link
8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
(562) 674-3043
Great news for tamales fans. Afro-Mexican traditional cook, Maria Lorenzo and her talented daughters opened a drive-thru location earlier this year that features a pozoleria, regional dishes from La Costa Chica like mole costeño, beef tongue with plantains in a rich sauce, and tamales in banana leaves. Whether pork in salsa roja, chicken in salsa verde, or cheese and spinach, the banana leaf tamales are the real tradition from Lorenzo’s region in the Mexican state of Guerrero, with a fatty masa that soaks up the spicy stews and delivers a lot of flavor. Corn husk tamales are available as well.

Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena
Wonho Frank Lee

19. Sinaloa Express

Copy Link
4174 Tweedy Blvd
South Gate, CA 90280
(323) 749-0117
(323) 749-0117
Head to South Gate, in one of LA’s local Sinaloan communities, for the simple pleasures of sweet buttery, fresh corn tamales, beloved by Sinaloans all over Los Angeles. Tamales are not its specialty, but the limited offerings are well made, including a pork tamal in red sauce with green olives and potatoes if you’re looking for tamales out of the ordinary. 

20. Tamales Doña Soco

Copy Link
13211 Fairview St
Garden Grove, CA 92843
There’s always a long line of OC regulars at Doña Soco’s custom white tamal cart serving a variety of stand Mexican-American corn husk tamales that she serves with salsa verde, shredded cabbage, and cotija cheese. There’s chicken in salsa verde, pork in salsa roja, as well as several sweet tamales, plus chicken in mole. Besides the family run stand’s unconventional toppings, there’s a monster tamal. Several of their tamal fillings are available in a two-and-a-half pound tamal as long as a forearm.

