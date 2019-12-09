 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena on a traditional plate.
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
Wonho Frank Lee

22 Essential Tamales in Los Angeles

Explore the tamales of Latin America, from banana leaf-wrapped to gorgeous bundles of masa sold on the street

by Bill Esparza
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Bill Esparza
In Los Angeles, tamal season begins just before Thanksgiving, when Mexican and Central Americans eat and share these Mesoamerican masa parcels made from nixtamalized or sweet corn, along with Caribbean and South American counterparts.

For Venezuelans it’s hallacas, for Brazilians it’s pamonhas, and for Puerto Ricans it's pasteles that mark the holidays — just to name just a few of the different varieties found around town. From now until February 2 (Dia de La Candelaria), there is no better time to explore the tamales of the Americas. Here now are 22 essential Latin American destinations for tamales in Los Angeles (and Orange County).

Rosy's Tamales

What sets this hidden gem apart from other shops specializing in corn husk tamales are the regional recipes from Maria Luisa Esparza’s hometown of Zacualpan, Nayarit. The chicken in red sauce includes sliced vegetables, the chicken in green sauce is made with jalapeños, and there’s sweet corn and cheese that Esparza learned from her mother. There’s no rice and beans here, a combo plate-free zone — just warm champurrado (chocolate and corn masa drink) to pair with delicious, heartwarming gifts wrapped in corn husks. 

10981 Glenoaks Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331
(818) 834-6948
(818) 834-6948

Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales

You can tell that tamal season is here by the long lines at the shop in front of a 10,000 square-foot tamal factory on Van Nuys Boulevard, at the beginning of Pacoima’s Chicano restaurant row. Old school Mexican-American flavors of green and red salsas fuel a range of fillings from meats, pineapple, chile, and cheese, to sweet corn and vegetarian that satisfy their San Fernando Valley customers, as well as tamal lovers nationwide. 

13754 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331
(818) 896-8789
(818) 896-8789

Olmeca

Yunia Funes Mata’s tamal pop-up is a passion project offering popular guisos from the Guadalajara native. She offers stringy, beef birria tamales stained with spicy adobo, carnitas in a tangy salsa verde, and a fruity date mole with mushrooms and butternut squash. Mata’s tamal a la Bestia is a nod to her day job at Bestia restaurant in the Arts District, where a mole gifted by chef Ori Menashe is paired with roasted duck lifted straight from the Bestia cookbook. Check Instagram for the pick-up location.

Alhambra, CA

Tamales Mazatlecos

The pork tamales made by Mazatlán-native Mayra Garcia are loaded with pork ribs and leg cooked in a savory stew of tomatoes, onions, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, and chile Anaheim, shaped into masa torpedoes, and ornately wrapped in corn husks, tapered at both ends. Flavorful chile guajillo and chile ancho spiced with cumin, oregano, and pepper are blended for the salsa and incorporated into the masa, that’s then filled with the pork stew. Orders of these homemade reddish-brown corn husk tamales are $30 by the dozen and are available for pickup in El Monte from Mayra’s daughter, Tania Garcia. Find them via Instagram.

El Monte, CA

Angry Egret Dinette

Chef Wes Ávila’s latest venture focuses on Mexican-American tortas packed with soft scrambles, low and slow-cooked meats, some burritos, and whatever he feels like adding to the menu. Right now he’s offering the Chicano-style tamales he’s become well known for on cooking shows, like beef with red chile, duck tamales, and squash, cheese, and rajas (chile stripes). Check the website ahead of time to see which tamales are available.

970 N Broadway Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Vcho’s Truck

Chef Wendy Centeno of this popular Salvadoran food truck is making chicken tamales for the holidays, cooked in a tomato and sweet pepper sauce, sliced potatoes, carrots, in fresh masa wrapped in banana leaves. Centeno’s modern Salvadoran approach means vegan versions of her chicken tamales are on the menu. Call your order in to reserve a dozen and throw in some pupusas while you’re at it.

5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vchos Truck in Mid-Wilshire in November 2018 Wonho Frank Lee

Guatemalan Night Market at 6th and Bonnie Brae St.

Pull up to Westlake’s “humo en tus ojos” (smoke in your eyes) churrasco stands for a vision of the lakeside town of Panajachel, next to MacArthur Park Lake. On the northeast corner of Bonnie Brae and 6th Street are chapines (Guatemalans) serving tamales de arroz (rice flour tamales), paches (mashed potato tamales), and pork and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves all flavored by tomato-based recados (stews) and sweetened by bell peppers and mild chiles guaques. There are chuchitos, too, wrapped in corn husks, for contrast in perhaps one of the greatest tamal cultures in Latin America.

Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tamales on the street at Bonnie Brae &amp; 6th Street in Los Angeles
Tamales on the street at Bonnie Brae & 6th Street in Los Angeles
Wonho Frank Lee

Irolo Street Tamaleros

Since before LA had a Oaxacan restaurant scene, Oaxaca tamal vendors have sold tamales and atoles day and night on the corner of Irolo and 8th Street near the original Guelaguetza, where Sabores Oaxaqueños now operates. It’s convenient to pull up and buy a dozen banana leaf tamales de mole negro, black mole from Oaxaca’s Valles Centrales region, or both pork and chicken in complex stews of Oaxacan chiles from shopping carts loaded with Igloo beverage containers for atole (corn masa beverage), and coolers full of warm, tender tamales that are even creamier from the extra steaming.

Irolo St & W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Exterior at Sabores Oaxaqueños with colorful signage and tables to the side.
Outside Sabores Oaxaqueños in Koreatown
Wonho Frank Lee

Sabor Colombiano

There are two kinds of Colombians: team tamales vallecaucanos (tamales vallunos) or team tamales tolimenses from the Tolima region. At the best Colombian restaurant, tamales tolimenses are made with seasoned corn flour mixed with cooked rice and filled with pork, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, carrots, and peas, served with hot chocolate and bread, or an arepa. Tamales vallunos are formed with ground corn and filled with pork, chicken, tomatoes, and onions. Clear your schedule for these behemoths as they are meals unto themselves.   

847 S Union Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 338-1608
(213) 338-1608

Corredor Salvadoreño (El Salvador Corridor)

Salvadoran home cooks count on this streetside market for bamboo shoots, fresh loroco (herb), blood clams, green mango, curtidos (pickled cabbage), and carao (fruit) among a multitude of imported and prepared foods while they snack on typical Salvadoran cuisine. Among the bountiful options, you’ll find sweet corn tamales wrapped in green corn husks, chicken and pork tamales boiled in banana leaves, and tamales pisques filled with Salvadoran-style refried beans also boiled in banana leaves. While snacking on blood clam cocktails, and pupusas. Finally, save room for riguas, or flat corn cakes and a relative of the tamal that’s a mixture of corn masa, cheese curds, and cream fried on a comal and then served in a banana leaf.

Los Angeles, CA 90006
Edge of the Salvadoran street food market at Two Guys Plaza in Koreatown.
Salvadoran street food market at Two Guys Plaza in Koreatown
Bill Esparza/Eater LA

La 27th Restaurante Nicaraguense

When you feel like a hearty breakfast during this holiday season, grab a Nicaraguan nacatamal with a cup of coffee and a bread roll (or tortillas). The nacatamles are boiled for five hours in banana leaves, notable for their signature flavors of chile congo and spearmint added to the pork, tomato, and potato slices pressed into the masa. Purchase a dozen to-go at this Byzantine-Latino Quarter conservatory of Nicaragüense cuisine.

1830 W Pico Blvd # C, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 387-2467
(213) 387-2467

La Flor De Yucatan Bakery

At one of LA’s oldest regional Mexican bakeries, vaporcitos (pork and chicken tamales), and colados (fine masa tamales) are available every day. But if you want to go deeper, the catering menu offers brazo de reina (spinach log roll tamal), dzotobichay (spinach and pumpkin seed tamal), and the “whole tamale,” mukbil-pollo, a baked tamal pie filled with chicken in a creamy sauce stained by achiote customarily served for dia de los muertos. Order a nine-pounder for your holiday table, and begin a new family tradition of the carving of the tamal. 

1800 Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 748-6090
(213) 748-6090

Tamales Lilianas

During the holidays, a pre-dawn line of Eastsiders cue up for red and green pork tamales, three kinds of sweet tamales, and chicken with a vegetable medley in red sauce, while the team of veteran cooks spreads, fills, wraps, and steams nearly 18,000 tamales a day. All tamales are wrapped in corn husks and are beloved for their flavor, moist texture, and consistency over decades.

4619 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 780-0989
(323) 780-0989

Gish Bac

Oaxacalifornia’s best restaurant, famous for its Valles Centrales barbacoa, is also your destination for artisanal moles. Steamed in banana leaves for two hours, the tamales de mole negro (black mole) with shredded chicken yields moist bites of palate-pleasing flavors: Mexican chocolate, dark and smoky notes of dried chiles, and a mélange of sweets, savories, and spices. 

4163 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 737-5050
(323) 737-5050
Maria and David Ramos of Gish Bac
Maria and David Ramos of Gish Bac
Matthew Kang

Los Cinco Puntos

You’ll find everything to make your own tamales at one of the city’s most established “Mexicatessens,” but upon seeing the impressive large-scale production amidst fragrant fumes of steaming masa, it’s better to leave it to the pros. Perfect for large orders, the beef in red sauce and the chicken in green sauce, are perfect sides to Mexican-American holiday meals, where turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and tamales belong together.

3300 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 261-4084
(323) 261-4084

La Cocina de Karina

Karina’s home in Pomona has a rotating menu of Guatemalan tamales made with regional recipes from one of the greatest tamal cultures in Latin America, known for their variety of delicious tamales. Chuchitos are petite corn husk tamales filled with chicken or pork in a tangy recado (stew) beloved by Guatemalans for the holidays, while another corn husk classic, tamalitos de chipilin, is made with lardy corn masa blended with the bitter, leguminous plant.

Karina’s patches, which are tamales made with a potato-based masa, show up on her menu from time to time, and there are always tamales guatemaltecos, banana leaf tamales filled with pork or chicken in a recado of mild Guatemalan chiles and tomatoes. While you wait for your order, try traditional Guatemalan food on Karina’s full menu of soups, stews, and antojitos guatemaltecos. Call for more information.

2195 Stanford Ave, Pomona, CA 91766
(323) 350-0193
(323) 350-0193

La Indiana Tamales

The “best-kept secret,” according to its website, is no secret at all to Angelenos of all stripes when the holidays arrive. If you’re looking for a large number of the standards: chicken, pork, beef, green chile and cheese, corn, and sweet, head to East LA where the tamalada (tamal-making party) never stops. Durango-born Luar Salcedo Ramos took over the business in 1979 and has made its mark as a stalwart producer of Mexican-American tamales. 

1142 S Indiana St, Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 262-4682
(323) 262-4682

Chichen Itza

With a short provincial list of tamales from Mexico’s most diverse region of tamales, Mercado La Paloma’s Yucatecan institution serves tender tamales colados filled with chicken in a tomato salsa scented with epazote, and firmer tamales horneados colored by the ubiquitous condiment of the Yucatán: recaudo rojo, or achiote. Come here to stock up on vaporcitos for Dia de La Candelaria (February 2) to make good on your tamal debt if your slice of rosca de reyes happened to have the niño on Dia de Los Reyes (January 6).

3655 S Grand Ave C6, Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 741-1075
(213) 741-1075
Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

Great news for tamales fans. Afro-Mexican traditional cook Maria Lorenzo and her talented daughters opened a drive-thru location earlier this year that features a pozoleria, regional dishes from La Costa Chica like mole costeño, beef tongue with plantains in a rich sauce, and tamales in banana leaves. Whether pork in salsa roja, chicken in salsa verde, or cheese and spinach, the banana leaf tamales are the real tradition from Lorenzo’s region in the Mexican state of Guerrero, with a fatty masa soaks up the spicy stews and delivers a lot of flavor. Corn husk tamales are available as well.

8101 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
(562) 674-3043
Three banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena on a traditional plate.
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena
Wonho Frank Lee

Sinaloa Express

Head to South Gate, in one of LA’s local Sinaloan communities, for the simple pleasures of sweet buttery corn tamales, beloved by Sinaloans all over Los Angeles. Tamales are not its specialty, but the limited offerings are well made, including a pork tamal in red sauce with green olives and potatoes if you’re looking for tamales out of the ordinary. 

4174 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280
(323) 749-0117
(323) 749-0117

Sazón Costeño

Available for pick-up in Norwalk — or delivery (depending on the size of your order) — Oaxacans Melquiades and Elizabeth Silva offer rare tamales from Pinotepa Nacional in the Costa region of Oaxaca. There’s a $5 delivery fee within ten miles of Norwalk, and $10 beyond ten miles in the Los Angeles area. Family recipes from this Mixteco family include pollo en mole, a spicy mole from their hometown, a milder pollo en chile guajillo, rajas con queso, pollo en salsa verde, and puerco en chileajo, which is a guiso of spicy chile costeño, tomatoes, and garlic. All tamales come wrapped in banana leaves, with a cost of $30 for a dozen. They’re a unique taste of regional Oaxacan tamales in Los Angeles. Call their number to place an order and get more information.

Norwalk, CA
(562) 503-1499
(562) 503-1499
Tamal in a banana leaf.
Tamal from Sazón Costeño.
Sazón Costeño

Tamales Doña Soco

There’s always a long line of OC regulars at Doña Soco’s custom white tamal cart serving a variety of stand Mexican-American corn husk tamales that she come with salsa verde, shredded cabbage, and cotija cheese. There’s chicken in salsa verde, pork in salsa roja, as well as several sweet tamales, plus chicken in mole. Besides the family-run stand’s unconventional toppings, there’s a monster tamal. Several of their tamal fillings are available in a two-and-a-half pound tamal as long as a forearm.

13211 Fairview St, Garden Grove, CA 92843

