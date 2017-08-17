 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dishes from Tuk Tuk Thai in West LA/Sawtelle Japantown with satay and rice noodle dishes.
Dishes from Sawtelle Japantown’s Tuk Tuk Thai.
Tuk Tuk Thai

21 Tantalizing Thai Restaurants in Los Angeles

Pad Thai, sour sausages, and boat noodle soup

by Euno Lee and Farley Elliott
Dishes from Sawtelle Japantown’s Tuk Tuk Thai.
| Tuk Tuk Thai
by Euno Lee and Farley Elliott

With its rich culinary traditions and hyper-regional fare, Thailand is home to some of the most delightful and crave-worthy (to say nothing of spicy) foods on the planet. LA’s tremendous Thai population means that Angelenos are never more than a stone’s throw from excellent renditions of pad Thai, sour sausages, and boat noodle soup — or from more modern representations of the cuisine, like the party atmosphere found at Night Market’s original West Hollywood location. From Thai Town to the Valley and beyond, here now are 21 searingly good Thai options around Los Angeles.

Add: Same Same, Tantawan Thai Kitchen Rosemead, Tasty Food to Go Long Beach, Tuk Tuk Thai Sawtelle, Noree Thai, Holy Basil

Remove: Siam Sunset, Otus Thai Kitchen, Emporium Thai, Sticky Rice, Luv2eat Thai Bistro

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Lum-Ka-Naad

8910 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 882-3028
(818) 882-3028
Valley denizens don’t need to drive to Thai Town for extraordinary fare thanks to Lum Ka Naad. The Northern and Southern Thai specialties served here don’t mess around when it comes to spice, but diners inevitably find themselves coming back for more.

2. Sri Siam Cafe

12843 Vanowen St
North Hollywood, CA 91605
(818) 982-6262
(818) 982-6262
One wouldn’t expect one of the city’s best Thai restaurants to be located off Vanowen all the way up in North Hollywood, but that’s exactly what locals find at Sri Siam. With a menu that ranges from khao soi to crispy trout, it’s no wonder it has been a local go-to for over 30 years.

3. Anajak Thai Cuisine

14704 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 501-4201
(818) 501-4201
Four-decade-old Anajak Thai is more than just a family affair; during the pandemic, it has become a staple dining destination for fans in the Valley and all across Los Angeles. Young co-owner Justin Pichetrungsi works the back alley like a private party with lots of fun collaborations with other restaurants, making Anajak a destination spot for any Angeleno.

For anything (and yes, that includes tacos) at one of LA’s best Thai restaurants: Anajak Thai.
A plate from Anajak during the pandemic.
Farley Elliott

4. Daisy Mint

1218 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 792-2999
(626) 792-2999
Long time San Gabriel Valley Thai fans know to make for Daisy Mint on Colorado Boulevard. While the funky space, with its hand-written menu notes on the walls, isn’t offering dine-in service at the moment, eager eaters can still swing through to pick up everything from papaya salads and khao soi to robust noodle soups and even desserts.

5. Sapp Coffee Shop

5183 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 665-1035
(323) 665-1035
Sapp is famous for its spinach-tinted jade noodles and Sukhothai noodle soup, but one would be hard-pressed to find a dud on the menu. From egg noodles to krapow to an intensely fragrant boat noodle, everything is fair game at this Hollywood staple that has won the hearts of Jonathan Gold and Anthony Bourdain.

A wooden table filled with Thai dishes, including boat noodle soup.
Sapp Coffee Shop
Euno Lee

6. Ruen Pair

5257 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 466-0153
(323) 466-0153
What is it that makes Ruen Pair so great? Many of its dishes aren’t one-of-a-kind standouts, and most Thai expats wouldn’t exactly call it the most authentic Thai experience they’ve ever encountered. Perhaps, then, it’s the fact that its turnip omelette marries just the right hint of sweetness with savory in a way that makes it required ordering, or how the fragrant star anise and cinnamon-powered steam from a bowl of boat noodles naturally elicits a Pavlovian response.

7. Jitlada Restaurant

5233 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 667-9809
(323) 667-9809
Southern Thai seafood is the star here. In order to navigate their menu of biblical proportions, avoid the treacherous dynamite spicy challenge and order one of Jitlada’s crab curries and the fried morning glory salad. 

8. Pa Ord Noodle

5301 Sunset Blvd #8
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 461-3945
(323) 461-3945
There appears to be at least three restaurants with the name Pa Ord Noodles, and not all of them are created equal. This particular location tucked away in the corner of a strip mall off Sunset has some of the best boat noodles in the business. Diners can choose between thin or flat rice noodles, egg noodles, or glass noodles and steep them in an array of soup bases and toppings.

9. Northern Thai Food Club

5301 Sunset Blvd #11
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 474-7212
(323) 474-7212

No essential Thai food list in Los Angeles could exclude critical darling Northern Thai Food Club. That crumbly sai oua (Thai pork sausage) pulls no punches with the heat, and the khao soi is as good as one can find in the city.

For stellar Thai dishes in the Griffith Park shade: Northern Thai Food Club.
Takeout dishes from Northern Thai Food Club.
Matthew Kang

10. Night + Market Weho

9043 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9724
(310) 275-9724
The West Hollywood location of Night + Market is the one that started it all, launching Kris Yenbamroong’s career, spawning a cookbook, two other restaurants, and countless conversations about what a Thai restaurant should look like, taste like, and cost in LA.  Be sure to add some natural wine to your next order, too.

11. Same Same Thai

2835 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 273-8424
(213) 273-8424
Same Same is Silver Lake’s home for wine, Thai basics, and a killer vibe. The reborn strip mall hotspot has found new life thanks to a younger generation of hip customers that still swing through for some seriously satisfying food.

Same Same Is Silver Lake’s New Wine Bar and Thai Takeout Mashup
Outside Same Same
Wonho Frank Lee

12. Noree Thai on Beverly

7669 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 937-3100
(323) 937-3100
Noree Thai feels just perfect for this stretch of Beverly. The restaurant is a little more subdued, a touch more upscale, and no less delicious than its competition further east, offering Grove-adjacent diners the chance to relax and enjoy food from chefs Pla and Fern, two of LA’s best.

Noree Thai
Chicken from Noree Thai.
Wonho Frank Lee

13. Chao Krung Thai Restaurant

2110, 111 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-8361
(323) 939-8361
This recently remodeled beauty of a restaurant down the street from Canter’s and Supreme on Fairfax runs a bit more expensive than the typical take-out joint. The pricing isn’t for naught; the execution on key proteins like snappy Isaan sausage, thoroughly marinated gai yang, and moo ping are all top-notch.

Plump sausages in a bowl with chilies, lime, and cabbage.
Chao Krung Thai Restaurant
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Tantawan Thai Kitchen

9000 Garvey Ave
Rosemead, CA 91770
(626) 288-1527
(626) 288-1527
Every neighborhood deserves a staple Thai restaurant, and Rosemead has just that in Tantawan Thai Kitchen. The Garvey Avenue option is home to classics like pad kana moo krob, satays, and seafood stews and curries.

15. Tuk Tuk Thai

1638 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 860-1872
(310) 860-1872
This former Pico Boulevard staple has been reborn after 23 years, landing a new (and very updated) location on Sawtelle. Sisters Katy Noochlaor and Amanda Kuntee are running the show, turning out vibrant Thai dishes across a broad spectrum, so expect everything from noodles and papaya salad to a portion of the menu devoted entirely to pork belly.

Dishes from Tuk Tuk Thai in West LA/Sawtelle Japantown with satay and rice noodle dishes.
Tuk Tuk Thai
Tuk Tuk Thai

16. Holy Basil DTLA

718 S Los Angeles St space A
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 559-4994
(213) 559-4994
Downtown LA hasn’t had a splashy new Thai restaurant in years but Holy Basil is here to bring the heat from chef Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat and Tongkamal “Joy” Yuon. Holy Basil’s green curry is one of the stand’s signature dishes while the dry-aged salmon is something rarely seen in Thai menus. At the moment the menu is fairly tight, but fried noodles, tom yum soup, and gra pow moo krob — fried pork belly over long beans. Also great for delivery in Downtown.

Holy Basil in Downtown LA stall with neon sign and menu board.
Holy Basil in Downtown Los Angeles.
Holy Basil

17. Ayara Thai Cuisine

6245 W 87th St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 410-8848
(310) 410-8848
The highly regarded Ayara Luk has closed up shop a few years back, but the Asapahu family is back in business in their original digs and playing the hits. The extensive menu is plenty solid, and its faithful Westchester clientele appreciates an experienced kitchen that’s quick to accommodate various dietary requests.

18. Renu Nakorn

13019 Rosecrans Ave Ste 105
Norwalk, CA 90650
(562) 921-2124
(562) 921-2124
This just-off-the-5 Norwalk restaurant specializes in Northern Thai delicacies, but doesn’t skimp on all the more broadly familiar stuff, either. Stop by for a great version of nam kao tod crispy rice with plenty of pork sausage.

19. Bowl Thai

15490 S Western Ave
Gardena, CA 90249
(310) 323-8882
(310) 323-8882
It’s hard to imagine fast casual Thai food being done any better than at Bowl Thai, the Gardena staple spot known for extra-spicy soups, traditional noodle dishes, and a killer mango sticky rice for dessert.

20. Panvimarn Thai Cuisine

4101 N Bellflower Blvd suite b & c
Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 425-2601
(562) 425-2601
Panvimarn Thai Cuisine has been Long Beach’s home for Thai specialities for the past 11 years. In better days the bustling restaurant plays home to big groups and a lively bar scene, but it’s still possible to score a spicy and fried soft shell crab salad, lots of grilled meats, and one beguilingly spicy sautéed eggplant.

21. Tasty Food To Go - Thai & Lao

2015 E 10th St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 599-9756
(562) 599-9756
This cash-only Long Beach option is a great stop for both Thai and Lao food, offering a mixed menu that moves from starters like fried chicken to noodle and rice dishes and on into Lao larb and chicken mint leaf.

