 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 Essential Brunch Destinations in Los Angeles

18 LA Restaurants Perfect for Discerning Parents With Picky Kids

15 Outstanding Halal Restaurants in Los Angeles

More in Los Angeles See more maps
A table full of Thanksgiving dinner at Akasha restaurant in Culver City, California.
Thanksgiving dinner at Akasha in Culver City.
Anne Fishbein

11 Ways to Feast on Thanksgiving Day in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition

Takeout and dine-in ideas for Thanksgiving

by Mona Holmes
View as Map
Thanksgiving dinner at Akasha in Culver City.
| Anne Fishbein
by Mona Holmes

As Thanksgiving fast approaches in Los Angeles, it’s time for a reminder that Southern California occupies the original homeland of the Tongva and Chumash tribes. It’s a complex holiday, those who participate have less than four weeks left to secure Thanksgiving plans during the long weekend. And in Los Angeles, plenty of restaurants are plotting casual and multi-course dinners for those dining out.

Sitting down at a restaurant on Thanksgiving can be an ideal alternative to food shopping, prep, and cleaning at home. Whether in search of a fine-dining experience, plant-based dinners, a friendsgiving celebration, or one feels the need to grab a turkey wing dinner with cornbread from one of LA’s beloved soul food spots, there’s something for everyone on this holiday.

For exceptional dine-in and at-home Thanksgiving options on November 24, check out these 11 restaurants for some of the best feasts around. Note that some restaurants require reservations in advance or pre-orders, so be sure to check the website links provided for more information.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Veggie Grill

Copy Link

Every year, Veggie Grill produces plant-based holiday dinners with butternut squash, mac and cheese, faux turkey Wellington with a walnut-mushroom stuffing, mashed potatoes with porcini gravy, and cranberry sauce. Desserts are also included; just be sure to pre-order by November 16.

6374-A Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 962-3354
(323) 962-3354

Also featured in:

The Cat & Fiddle

Copy Link

Open on Thanksgiving Day, the Cat & Fiddle offers a prix fixe menu with a turkey dinner and a vegan-nut roast Wellington that’s available for dine-in or takeout.

742 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 468-3800
(323) 468-3800
Cat &amp; Fiddle restaurant courtyard in Hollywood, California.
The patio at the Cat & Fiddle.
The Cat & Fiddle

Also featured in:

Jar

Copy Link

Chef Suzanne Tracht’s Thanksgiving feast comes with simple reheating instructions. Take home her chestnut chickpea soup, roasted turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and more. Dinner for four runs $400, and dinner for eight is $790. Order by November 19 via Tock.

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 655-6566
(323) 655-6566
A table full of Thanksgiving dishes and glasses of wine at Jar restaurant in Los Angeles, California.
Thanksgiving dinner at Jar.
Anne Fishbein

Also featured in:

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Copy Link

The Peninsula’s Belvedere restaurant will host a seated dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $115 per person. The four-course dinner includes lobster confit in pumpkin-seed oil, a roasted free-range turkey, and fall-spiced apples and pears. Afternoon tea service is also included. Reservations are available on Open Table, but also check Belvedere’s Thanksgiving menu to-go.

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 551-2888
(310) 551-2888
The Belvedere restaurant at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel.
The Belvedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.
Peninsula Beverly Hills

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse

Copy Link

Head to H&H’s Brazilian Steakhouse for an all-you-can-eat holiday dinner with roasted turkey, 16 cuts of meat, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and more. The regular dinner menu is also available. Make reservations on the H&H website.

518 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 266-8103
(213) 266-8103
A storefront for H&amp;H Brazilian Steakhouse in Los Angeles, California.
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse’s exterior.
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse

Also featured in:

Akasha

Copy Link

Akasha’s Thanksgiving is for those dining at home. Every dish is a la carte; options range from turkey to a cauliflower & leek gratin. There are even gluten-free desserts and entrees that can serve four to six people. Place orders via Tock by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16.

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 845-1700
(310) 845-1700
A table full of Thanksgiving dinner at Akasha restaurant in Culver City, California.
Akasha’s take-home Thanksgiving dinner.
Anne Fishbein

Also featured in:

Post & Beam

Copy Link

The Post & Beam crew is preparing a five-course “friendsgiving” dinner on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25. It’s a steal at $89 per person, with dishes like a chicken pot pie appetizer, vegan and meat-filled gumbos, and wood oven-roasted turkey. Reservations go live on the Post & Beam site on November 1.

3767 Santa Rosalia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-5599
(323) 299-5599
Post &amp; Beam restaurant in the Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The exterior of Post & Beam.
Post & Beam

Also featured in:

Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue

Copy Link

The Viceroy’s hotel restaurant Sugar Palm has a three-course Thanksgiving Day dinner, which will be offered from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Adults can eat the classics for $125 and children for $50 with a choice of starter, entree, and dessert, plus sides. Reserve a space on Open Table.

1819 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 260-7500
(310) 260-7500
Sugar Palm outdoor restaurant at the Viceroy Santa Monica.
Sugar Palm restaurant.
Viceroy Santa Monica

Also featured in:

Pasjoli

Copy Link

Be sure to pre-order Dave Beran’s at-home Thanksgiving with roast turkey, herbs de Provence stuffing, black truffle gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, and a green bean casserole. Don’t forget to peruse the extensive wine list.

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 330-0020
(424) 330-0020
A brick building with French bistro Pasjoli inside, bathed in dark light and deep blue tones.
The exterior of Pasjoli.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

Copy Link

Every year, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen prepares massive turkey wings for Thanksgiving. Or, there’s the option to just pre-order one of the many legendary side dishes available year-round, such as cornbread, mac and cheese, greens, and yams.

202 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-3345
(310) 671-3345

Also featured in:

Hotel June West LA

Copy Link

This Thanksgiving, Hotel June’s restaurant Caravan Swim Club is serving a three-course dinner with a twist. That includes traditional fall flavors with Cal-Mex flair. Reserve on Open Table.

8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 645-0400
(310) 645-0400
An outdoor dining area at Hotel June’s Caravan Swim Club.
Hotel June’s Caravan Swim Club.
Hotel June

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Veggie Grill

6374-A Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Every year, Veggie Grill produces plant-based holiday dinners with butternut squash, mac and cheese, faux turkey Wellington with a walnut-mushroom stuffing, mashed potatoes with porcini gravy, and cranberry sauce. Desserts are also included; just be sure to pre-order by November 16.

6374-A Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 962-3354
(323) 962-3354

The Cat & Fiddle

742 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Open on Thanksgiving Day, the Cat & Fiddle offers a prix fixe menu with a turkey dinner and a vegan-nut roast Wellington that’s available for dine-in or takeout.

742 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 468-3800
(323) 468-3800
Cat &amp; Fiddle restaurant courtyard in Hollywood, California.
The patio at the Cat & Fiddle.
The Cat & Fiddle

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Chef Suzanne Tracht’s Thanksgiving feast comes with simple reheating instructions. Take home her chestnut chickpea soup, roasted turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and more. Dinner for four runs $400, and dinner for eight is $790. Order by November 19 via Tock.

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 655-6566
(323) 655-6566
A table full of Thanksgiving dishes and glasses of wine at Jar restaurant in Los Angeles, California.
Thanksgiving dinner at Jar.
Anne Fishbein

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

The Peninsula’s Belvedere restaurant will host a seated dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $115 per person. The four-course dinner includes lobster confit in pumpkin-seed oil, a roasted free-range turkey, and fall-spiced apples and pears. Afternoon tea service is also included. Reservations are available on Open Table, but also check Belvedere’s Thanksgiving menu to-go.

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 551-2888
(310) 551-2888
The Belvedere restaurant at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel.
The Belvedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.
Peninsula Beverly Hills

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse

518 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Head to H&H’s Brazilian Steakhouse for an all-you-can-eat holiday dinner with roasted turkey, 16 cuts of meat, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and more. The regular dinner menu is also available. Make reservations on the H&H website.

518 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 266-8103
(213) 266-8103
A storefront for H&amp;H Brazilian Steakhouse in Los Angeles, California.
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse’s exterior.
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse

Akasha

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Akasha’s Thanksgiving is for those dining at home. Every dish is a la carte; options range from turkey to a cauliflower & leek gratin. There are even gluten-free desserts and entrees that can serve four to six people. Place orders via Tock by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16.

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 845-1700
(310) 845-1700
A table full of Thanksgiving dinner at Akasha restaurant in Culver City, California.
Akasha’s take-home Thanksgiving dinner.
Anne Fishbein

Post & Beam

3767 Santa Rosalia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008

The Post & Beam crew is preparing a five-course “friendsgiving” dinner on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25. It’s a steal at $89 per person, with dishes like a chicken pot pie appetizer, vegan and meat-filled gumbos, and wood oven-roasted turkey. Reservations go live on the Post & Beam site on November 1.

3767 Santa Rosalia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-5599
(323) 299-5599
Post &amp; Beam restaurant in the Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The exterior of Post & Beam.
Post & Beam

Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue

1819 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

The Viceroy’s hotel restaurant Sugar Palm has a three-course Thanksgiving Day dinner, which will be offered from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Adults can eat the classics for $125 and children for $50 with a choice of starter, entree, and dessert, plus sides. Reserve a space on Open Table.

1819 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 260-7500
(310) 260-7500
Sugar Palm outdoor restaurant at the Viceroy Santa Monica.
Sugar Palm restaurant.
Viceroy Santa Monica

Pasjoli

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Be sure to pre-order Dave Beran’s at-home Thanksgiving with roast turkey, herbs de Provence stuffing, black truffle gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, and a green bean casserole. Don’t forget to peruse the extensive wine list.

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 330-0020
(424) 330-0020
A brick building with French bistro Pasjoli inside, bathed in dark light and deep blue tones.
The exterior of Pasjoli.
Wonho Frank Lee

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

202 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301

Every year, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen prepares massive turkey wings for Thanksgiving. Or, there’s the option to just pre-order one of the many legendary side dishes available year-round, such as cornbread, mac and cheese, greens, and yams.

202 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-3345
(310) 671-3345

Hotel June West LA

8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

This Thanksgiving, Hotel June’s restaurant Caravan Swim Club is serving a three-course dinner with a twist. That includes traditional fall flavors with Cal-Mex flair. Reserve on Open Table.

8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 645-0400
(310) 645-0400
An outdoor dining area at Hotel June’s Caravan Swim Club.
Hotel June’s Caravan Swim Club.
Hotel June

Related Maps