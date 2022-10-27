11 Ways to Feast on Thanksgiving Day in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition

As Thanksgiving fast approaches in Los Angeles, it’s time for a reminder that Southern California occupies the original homeland of the Tongva and Chumash tribes. It’s a complex holiday, those who participate have less than four weeks left to secure Thanksgiving plans during the long weekend. And in Los Angeles, plenty of restaurants are plotting casual and multi-course dinners for those dining out.

Sitting down at a restaurant on Thanksgiving can be an ideal alternative to food shopping, prep, and cleaning at home. Whether in search of a fine-dining experience, plant-based dinners, a friendsgiving celebration, or one feels the need to grab a turkey wing dinner with cornbread from one of LA’s beloved soul food spots, there’s something for everyone on this holiday.

For exceptional dine-in and at-home Thanksgiving options on November 24, check out these 11 restaurants for some of the best feasts around. Note that some restaurants require reservations in advance or pre-orders, so be sure to check the website links provided for more information.