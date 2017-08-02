Share All sharing options for: 18 LA Tourist-Friendly Restaurants That Are Actually Good

Share All sharing options for: 18 LA Tourist-Friendly Restaurants That Are Actually Good

One of the largest industries in Los Angeles is tourism, with an estimated 213.5 million visitors in 2021. And with the tourists come restaurants that attract such visitors, whether through word of mouth or adjacency to a landmark. However, tourist-friendly restaurants can prepare excellent corn dogs, jerk chicken, or some fine fried chicken in a longstanding Beverly Grove spot. Here now are 18 restaurants that attract Los Angeles’s many visitors, but are actually very good.

Added: Cha Cha Chicken, Cielito Lindo, El Cholo, Hot Dog on a Stick, the Ivy, the Lobster, Randy’s Donuts, Waterfront Venice, Win-Dow Venice, Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe

Removed: 189 by Dominique Ansel (closed), Drago Ristorante (closed), Grill on The Alley, Michael’s, Mozzaplex, 71 Above, the Rose

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.