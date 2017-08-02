 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Orange County’s Essential 38 Restaurants, Summer 2022

15 Essential Food Destinations Along LA's Epic Expo Line

38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles

A sandwich bun stuffed with pieces of lobster.
Lobster sandwich from the Lobster Trap
Wonho Frank Lee

18 LA Tourist-Friendly Restaurants That Are Actually Good

Destination dining doesn’t always have to disappoint

by Eater Staff Updated
26 comments / new
View as Map
Lobster sandwich from the Lobster Trap
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated
26 comments / new

One of the largest industries in Los Angeles is tourism, with an estimated 213.5 million visitors in 2021. And with the tourists come restaurants that attract such visitors, whether through word of mouth or adjacency to a landmark. However, tourist-friendly restaurants can prepare excellent corn dogs, jerk chicken, or some fine fried chicken in a longstanding Beverly Grove spot. Here now are 18 restaurants that attract Los Angeles’s many visitors, but are actually very good.

Added: Cha Cha Chicken, Cielito Lindo, El Cholo, Hot Dog on a Stick, the Ivy, the Lobster, Randy’s Donuts, Waterfront Venice, Win-Dow Venice, Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe

Removed: 189 by Dominique Ansel (closed), Drago Ristorante (closed), Grill on The Alley, Michael’s, Mozzaplex, 71 Above, the Rose

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Copy Link

There’s a lot to love about Hot Dog on a Stick. The small shacks are managed by workers wearing blindingly colorful uniforms and elongated hats. These employees churn lemonade in giant vats, while preparing fried hot dogs, cheese, and tofu pups in a perfect cornmeal batter.

1146 Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Also Featured in:

Din Tai Fung

Copy Link

Los Angeles is a city known for outstanding Chinese food, but there are two locations for those unable to trek over to the San Gabriel Valley. The company added Din Tai Fung in Glendale, The Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and the Westfield mall in Century City to find those juicy pork dumplings, sauteed rice cakes, and other Chinese classics.

177 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 551-5561
(818) 551-5561
Din Tai Fung xiao long bao soup dumplings.
Din Tai Fung
flickr/ttseng

Also Featured in:

The Trails Cafe

Copy Link

Griffith Park is one of the country’s largest urban parks, with miles of hiking and biking trails and open parkland to enjoy. Millions flock to the green space surrounding the Observatory and then make a run for the cozy confines of Trails Cafe to refuel with simple fare and great coffee afterward.

2333 Fern Dell Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 871-2102
(323) 871-2102

Musso & Frank Grill

Copy Link

Hollywood icon Musso & Frank’s is still one of the best places in the city for sidling up to the bar and confidently ordering a stirred-only martini. It helps that cocktail is one of the best in the region, the appetizers are solid, and the people-watching is even better.

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 467-7788
(323) 467-7788
Outside Musso &amp; Frank, Hollywood, California
Outside Musso & Frank, Hollywood.
Photo: Caveman Chuck Coker/Eater LA Flickr Pool

Also Featured in:

The Ivy

Copy Link

This 39-year-old restaurant used to be a celebrity hotspot in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The Ivy remains because its classic menu will always have an audience, whether the massive lobster salad, Icelandic salmon, A5 wagyu steak from the mesquite grill, or the signature Ricky’s fried chicken.

113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 274-8303
(310) 274-8303

Also Featured in:

Pampas Grill Churrascaria

Copy Link

A classic tourist destination, the Original Farmer’s Market has something for everyone, including a Brazilian barbecue restaurant that might be the best of the bunch. Load up a plate with vegetables and salad before selecting freshly sliced Brazilian grilled meats.

6333 W 3rd St #618, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 931-1928
(323) 931-1928

Also Featured in:

Lawry's the Prime Rib

Copy Link

Los Angeles’s Restaurant Row isn’t quite what it used to be, but that hasn’t stopped Lawry’s from continuing to anchor the La Cienega stretch, offering some of the city’s best service and prime rib. Despite the well-known name and national appeal, this first-ever location feels just as personal and important to Los Angeles as it always has.

100 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
(310) 652-2827
(310) 652-2827
Prime rib with sides at Lawry’s the Prime Rib.
Lawry’s the Prime Rib
Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Also Featured in:

Philippe The Original

Copy Link

Now that the Coles versus Philippe’s debate as to the true progenitor of the French dip sandwich has been put to rest, there’s no better time to visit the 1908 institution that invented the jus-soaked specialty. If it’s too crowded on the bottom floor, head upstairs for a quieter meal.

1001 North Alameda, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3781
(213) 628-3781
Philippe The Original
Philippe the Original
Philippe’s

Also Featured in:

Cielito Lindo

Copy Link

Open since 1934, Cielito Lindo is one of the best stands in Los Angeles. Stationed in the historic Olvera Street, Cielito’s deep-fried taquitos drowned in avocado salsa is worth a trek. Afterward, walk through LA’s first official street for more bites and knick-knacks.

E, 23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 687-4391
(213) 687-4391
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet over a fire.
Cielito Lindo taquitos
Cielito Lindo

Also Featured in:

Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant

Copy Link

Not only is Langer’s a home for celebrities trying to low-key nosh, it’s also home to what is likely the single best deli pastrami in America. Add some to an order of chili cheese fries for a gut-busting dish.

704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 483-8050
(213) 483-8050
Langer’s

Eggslut

Copy Link

Grand Central Market wouldn’t be complete without the winding line for Eggslut. Arrive early or head in late (and avoid weekends altogether) for one of the best morning sandwiches anywhere. The location around the corner from the Venice Beach Boardwalk satisfies the Westside’s weekend revelers, too.

317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 625-0292
(213) 625-0292
Eggslut
Eggslut
[Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

El Cholo - The Original

Copy Link

This family-operated restaurant is one of Los Angeles’s oldest, churning out classic traditional enchiladas, burritos, tacos, and margaritas by very busy bartenders. Order a dozen house-made flour tortillas for later.

1121 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(323) 734-2773
(323) 734-2773
A red and green neon sign for El Cholo restaurant.
El Cholo on Western
Mona Holmes

Malibu Seafood

Copy Link

Be patient when at Malibu Seafood, as the line is as legendary as the food. This small, but mighty shack on PCH serves golden-fried fish and chips, creamy clam chowder, and other tantalizing seafood classics. It’s also a market, so consider buying fresh seafood to cook at home. Pick a table outdoors or grab it to go and enjoy while at the beach.

25653 CA-1, Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 456-3430
(310) 456-3430
Ocean breezes and fresh seafood on a sign for Malibu Seafood on Pacific Coast Highway.
Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

Cha Cha Chicken

Copy Link

Don’t dismiss this beachside restaurant. Cha Cha Chicken menu features plantains, peas and rice, jerk chicken wings, coconut shrimp, and a patio that’s amenable to those carrying a bottle of wine.

1906 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 581-1684
(310) 581-1684

Also Featured in:

The Waterfront Venice

Copy Link

Go early and station yourself on the Waterfront’s patio. During warm weather months, it’s always packed, and throughout the summer it features a special cookout menu in the beer garden from noon to 4 p.m. There are options like a crab and lobster roll or smashburger.

205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 404-8470
(424) 404-8470

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

The Window Venice Boardwalk

Copy Link

If venturing to the Venice Boardwalk, the Window is open seven days a week to try its popular smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and grain bowls. A pro move is to order a classic chocolate s’mores milkshake, or the mint-cookies and cream-dipped cones.

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 259-4834
(424) 259-4834

Randy's Donuts

Copy Link

If driving around Inglewood, always hit the Inglewood original Randy’s Donuts. Not only is the giant rooftop an iconic LA landmark, the doughnuts rival any other maker in the city. It’s also fashioned with a drive-thru, but there’s always a scene at the walk-up window.

805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 645-4707
(310) 645-4707
Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Photo: Thomas Hawk

Also Featured in:

The Lobster Trap

Copy Link

With a quirky East Coast seafood shack decor and friendly service, the Lobster Trap is a prime example of a tourist trap tucked off the main drag of Avalon, Catalina Island. The food is pretty solid, though, like the loaded lobster sandwich, broiled oysters Rockefeller, and steamed artichokes.

128 Catalina Ave, Avalon, CA 90704
(310) 510-8585
(310) 510-8585
A wide shot of an aquarium-themed restaurant on an island.
Lobster Trap
Wonho Frank Lee

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Hot Dog on a Stick

1146 Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210

There’s a lot to love about Hot Dog on a Stick. The small shacks are managed by workers wearing blindingly colorful uniforms and elongated hats. These employees churn lemonade in giant vats, while preparing fried hot dogs, cheese, and tofu pups in a perfect cornmeal batter.

1146 Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Din Tai Fung

177 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210
Din Tai Fung xiao long bao soup dumplings.
Din Tai Fung
flickr/ttseng

Los Angeles is a city known for outstanding Chinese food, but there are two locations for those unable to trek over to the San Gabriel Valley. The company added Din Tai Fung in Glendale, The Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and the Westfield mall in Century City to find those juicy pork dumplings, sauteed rice cakes, and other Chinese classics.

177 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 551-5561
(818) 551-5561
Din Tai Fung xiao long bao soup dumplings.
Din Tai Fung
flickr/ttseng

The Trails Cafe

2333 Fern Dell Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Griffith Park is one of the country’s largest urban parks, with miles of hiking and biking trails and open parkland to enjoy. Millions flock to the green space surrounding the Observatory and then make a run for the cozy confines of Trails Cafe to refuel with simple fare and great coffee afterward.

2333 Fern Dell Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 871-2102
(323) 871-2102

Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Outside Musso &amp; Frank, Hollywood, California
Outside Musso & Frank, Hollywood.
Photo: Caveman Chuck Coker/Eater LA Flickr Pool

Hollywood icon Musso & Frank’s is still one of the best places in the city for sidling up to the bar and confidently ordering a stirred-only martini. It helps that cocktail is one of the best in the region, the appetizers are solid, and the people-watching is even better.

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 467-7788
(323) 467-7788
Outside Musso &amp; Frank, Hollywood, California
Outside Musso & Frank, Hollywood.
Photo: Caveman Chuck Coker/Eater LA Flickr Pool

The Ivy

113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

This 39-year-old restaurant used to be a celebrity hotspot in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The Ivy remains because its classic menu will always have an audience, whether the massive lobster salad, Icelandic salmon, A5 wagyu steak from the mesquite grill, or the signature Ricky’s fried chicken.

113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 274-8303
(310) 274-8303

Pampas Grill Churrascaria

6333 W 3rd St #618, Los Angeles, CA 90036

A classic tourist destination, the Original Farmer’s Market has something for everyone, including a Brazilian barbecue restaurant that might be the best of the bunch. Load up a plate with vegetables and salad before selecting freshly sliced Brazilian grilled meats.

6333 W 3rd St #618, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 931-1928
(323) 931-1928

Lawry's the Prime Rib

100 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Prime rib with sides at Lawry’s the Prime Rib.
Lawry’s the Prime Rib
Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Los Angeles’s Restaurant Row isn’t quite what it used to be, but that hasn’t stopped Lawry’s from continuing to anchor the La Cienega stretch, offering some of the city’s best service and prime rib. Despite the well-known name and national appeal, this first-ever location feels just as personal and important to Los Angeles as it always has.

100 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
(310) 652-2827
(310) 652-2827
Prime rib with sides at Lawry’s the Prime Rib.
Lawry’s the Prime Rib
Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Philippe The Original

1001 North Alameda, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Philippe The Original
Philippe the Original
Philippe’s

Now that the Coles versus Philippe’s debate as to the true progenitor of the French dip sandwich has been put to rest, there’s no better time to visit the 1908 institution that invented the jus-soaked specialty. If it’s too crowded on the bottom floor, head upstairs for a quieter meal.

1001 North Alameda, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3781
(213) 628-3781
Philippe The Original
Philippe the Original
Philippe’s

Cielito Lindo

E, 23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet over a fire.
Cielito Lindo taquitos
Cielito Lindo

Open since 1934, Cielito Lindo is one of the best stands in Los Angeles. Stationed in the historic Olvera Street, Cielito’s deep-fried taquitos drowned in avocado salsa is worth a trek. Afterward, walk through LA’s first official street for more bites and knick-knacks.

E, 23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 687-4391
(213) 687-4391
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet over a fire.
Cielito Lindo taquitos
Cielito Lindo

Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant

704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Langer’s

Not only is Langer’s a home for celebrities trying to low-key nosh, it’s also home to what is likely the single best deli pastrami in America. Add some to an order of chili cheese fries for a gut-busting dish.

704 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 483-8050
(213) 483-8050
Langer’s

Eggslut

317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Eggslut
Eggslut
[Official Photo]

Grand Central Market wouldn’t be complete without the winding line for Eggslut. Arrive early or head in late (and avoid weekends altogether) for one of the best morning sandwiches anywhere. The location around the corner from the Venice Beach Boardwalk satisfies the Westside’s weekend revelers, too.

317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 625-0292
(213) 625-0292
Eggslut
Eggslut
[Official Photo]

El Cholo - The Original

1121 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
A red and green neon sign for El Cholo restaurant.
El Cholo on Western
Mona Holmes

This family-operated restaurant is one of Los Angeles’s oldest, churning out classic traditional enchiladas, burritos, tacos, and margaritas by very busy bartenders. Order a dozen house-made flour tortillas for later.

1121 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(323) 734-2773
(323) 734-2773
A red and green neon sign for El Cholo restaurant.
El Cholo on Western
Mona Holmes

Malibu Seafood

25653 CA-1, Malibu, CA 90265
Ocean breezes and fresh seafood on a sign for Malibu Seafood on Pacific Coast Highway.
Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe
Cathy Chaplin

Be patient when at Malibu Seafood, as the line is as legendary as the food. This small, but mighty shack on PCH serves golden-fried fish and chips, creamy clam chowder, and other tantalizing seafood classics. It’s also a market, so consider buying fresh seafood to cook at home. Pick a table outdoors or grab it to go and enjoy while at the beach.

25653 CA-1, Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 456-3430
(310) 456-3430
Ocean breezes and fresh seafood on a sign for Malibu Seafood on Pacific Coast Highway.
Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe
Cathy Chaplin

Cha Cha Chicken

1906 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Don’t dismiss this beachside restaurant. Cha Cha Chicken menu features plantains, peas and rice, jerk chicken wings, coconut shrimp, and a patio that’s amenable to those carrying a bottle of wine.

1906 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 581-1684
(310) 581-1684

The Waterfront Venice

205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

Go early and station yourself on the Waterfront’s patio. During warm weather months, it’s always packed, and throughout the summer it features a special cookout menu in the beer garden from noon to 4 p.m. There are options like a crab and lobster roll or smashburger.

205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 404-8470
(424) 404-8470

Related Maps

The Window Venice Boardwalk

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

If venturing to the Venice Boardwalk, the Window is open seven days a week to try its popular smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and grain bowls. A pro move is to order a classic chocolate s’mores milkshake, or the mint-cookies and cream-dipped cones.

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 259-4834
(424) 259-4834

Randy's Donuts

805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Photo: Thomas Hawk

If driving around Inglewood, always hit the Inglewood original Randy’s Donuts. Not only is the giant rooftop an iconic LA landmark, the doughnuts rival any other maker in the city. It’s also fashioned with a drive-thru, but there’s always a scene at the walk-up window.

805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 645-4707
(310) 645-4707
Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Photo: Thomas Hawk

The Lobster Trap

128 Catalina Ave, Avalon, CA 90704
A wide shot of an aquarium-themed restaurant on an island.
Lobster Trap
Wonho Frank Lee

With a quirky East Coast seafood shack decor and friendly service, the Lobster Trap is a prime example of a tourist trap tucked off the main drag of Avalon, Catalina Island. The food is pretty solid, though, like the loaded lobster sandwich, broiled oysters Rockefeller, and steamed artichokes.

128 Catalina Ave, Avalon, CA 90704
(310) 510-8585
(310) 510-8585
A wide shot of an aquarium-themed restaurant on an island.
Lobster Trap
Wonho Frank Lee

Related Maps