While the rest of the nation continues to embraces vegan food, Los Angeles maintains its reputation as a stalwart in the plant-based space. The scene is no longer just bricks of tofu sprinkled with nutritional yeast, but instead elegant and casual restaurants with dishes designed with flavor in mind.

The last half-decade saw an explosion of plant-based restaurants around the city, with DTLA’s Beelman’s converting to a fully vegan menu, Nic’s On Beverly opening, and expanded fare at Crossroads in West Hollywood, to name a few options — and that’s to say nothing of the longstanding vegan food found in Thai, Ethiopian, and Indian cultures. Perhaps the best thing about LA’s vegan options? Omnivores will enjoy the meals as much as those who choose to avoid meat altogether. Come take a closer look at these 16 essential vegan restaurants in Los Angeles, ordered from west to east.

ADDED: Beelman’s, Green Green Trees Your Vegan Kitchen, Gracias Madre, Hungry Angelina, Nic’s On Beverly, Vegan A.F. truck, Vowburger

REMOVED: Bulan Thai Vegetarian Kitchen, Cena Vegan, Honeybee, Monty’s Good Burger, Plant Power Fast Food, Shojin

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.