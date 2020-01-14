 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

19 Incredible Places to Eat Central American Food in Los Angeles

The 21 Best Dishes Eater LA Editors Ate in 2021, Mapped

13 Worthwhile Dining Options in and Around Ventura

Brunch at Nic’s On Beverly in Los Angeles, California.
Brunch at Nic’s On Beverly
Mona Holmes

16 Essential Vegan Restaurants in Los Angeles

LA’s plant-based restaurants bring big flavor and wonderful vitality to the dining scene

by Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
Brunch at Nic’s On Beverly
| Mona Holmes
by Mona Holmes Updated

While the rest of the nation continues to embraces vegan food, Los Angeles maintains its reputation as a stalwart in the plant-based space. The scene is no longer just bricks of tofu sprinkled with nutritional yeast, but instead elegant and casual restaurants with dishes designed with flavor in mind.

The last half-decade saw an explosion of plant-based restaurants around the city, with DTLA’s Beelman’s converting to a fully vegan menu, Nic’s On Beverly opening, and expanded fare at Crossroads in West Hollywood, to name a few options — and that’s to say nothing of the longstanding vegan food found in Thai, Ethiopian, and Indian cultures. Perhaps the best thing about LA’s vegan options? Omnivores will enjoy the meals as much as those who choose to avoid meat altogether. Come take a closer look at these 16 essential vegan restaurants in Los Angeles, ordered from west to east.

ADDED: Beelman’s, Green Green Trees Your Vegan Kitchen, Gracias Madre, Hungry Angelina, Nic’s On Beverly, Vegan A.F. truck, Vowburger

REMOVED: Bulan Thai Vegetarian Kitchen, Cena Vegan, Honeybee, Monty’s Good Burger, Plant Power Fast Food, Shojin

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. De Buena Planta

Copy Link
1118 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

Venice’s Butcher’s Daughter opened the mostly-vegan De Buena Planta in 2020 where the beachy vibes are met by gorgeous cocktails, mezcal, aguas frescas, gluten-free options, and plenty of tacos with options like the cauliflower, potato, or mushroom.

Also Featured in:

2. Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Copy Link
8905 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 978-2170
(323) 978-2170
Visit Website

While Gracias Madre has always been known for its cocktails and its scene, lately the food has been getting even more of its own attention. New group executive chef Justin Haefler, who formerly ran Red O in LA — and cooked for one of Hong Kong’s bigger hospitality groups — revamped the entirely plant-based menu with comfort foods and healthy fare that doesn’t feel bland or basic. And yes, the cocktails are still a hit.

Also Featured in:

3. Real Food Daily

Copy Link
414 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 289-9910
(310) 289-9910
Visit Website

As LA’s oldest vegan restaurant, Real Food Daily cranks out an all-day menu featuring chocolate chip and banana pancakes or the creamy alfredo pasta recipe with cashew “cheese” sauce that’s been tested and perfected over the decades.

4. Crossroads Kitchen

Copy Link
8284 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 782-9245
(323) 782-9245
Visit Website

Tal Ronnen elevates vegan fare to an art form at Crossroads. The restaurant has been turning out some of the most inventive and thoughtful meat-free food in Los Angeles since opening in 2013. Crossroads can please any type of diner with a vegan carbonara (with hand made pasta), and a runny tomato-based “egg” yolk for added effect and flavor.

An assortment of dishes from Crossroads Kitchen
Crossroads Kitchen
Mona Holmes

5. Nic's On Beverly

Copy Link
8265 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 746-5130
(323) 746-5130
Visit Website

Nic Adler maintains a strong presence in Los Angeles with Monty’s Good Burger, but his sit-down restaurant in the former Terrine space is worth visiting. With an all-day menu (brunch on weekends), there’s always something interesting and completely animal-free with the chilaquiles, pizzas, or “fish” and chips.

The chilaquiles and madame from Nic’s On Beverly in Los Angeles, California.
Nic’s On Beverly
Mona Holmes

Also Featured in:

6. Vowburger

Copy Link
519 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 879-9925
(323) 879-9925
Visit Website

Fairfax fast-ish food option Vowburger is one of a handful of spots offering fully vegan burgers, fries, ‘chicken’ sandwiches, and more — but the group differentiates itself in part by making its own faux egg in house. Add to that the simple, affordable menu and give-back initiative that sees Vowburger donate thousands of meals to those in need, and it’s hard not to root for this young upstart operation.

A meatless chicken sandwich on toasted buns with slaw and sauce from Vowburger in Los Angeles, California.
Vowburger
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

7. Stuff I Eat

Copy Link
114 N Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-0115
(310) 671-0115
Visit Website

Chef Babette Davis’s Inglewood run began nearly two decades ago, where her restaurant brings plant-based options to historic Market Street. Step up to the counter for ordering, then wait for staff to bring out soulful dishes like greens, mac and cheese, yams, quesadillas, and a hearty tamale pie.

Also Featured in:

8. Souley Vegan LA

Copy Link
615 N Western Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Visit Website

Souley Vegan started out of Oakland, and now its soul food favorites like cornbread, gumbo, and (seitan) chicken and waffles are available for pickup out of East Hollywood, or via delivery app.

9. Vegan AF Food Truck

Copy Link
411 Normandie Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(323) 347-4970
(323) 347-4970

Vegan A.F. founder Chanel Goodson launched her food truck last June, and started selling savory vegan egg rolls and loaded fries from the bright pink vehicle. Mostly parked near the intersection of Melrose and Fairfax, and other points throughout the city, there’s a uniqueness to her food like the loaded Nashville hot fries with vegan shrimp.

Loaded Nashville hot fries with vegan shrimp at Vegan A.F. truck in Los Angeles, California.
Vegan A.F.
Kristal Douglas

10. The V Tree Hollywood

Copy Link
3515 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 486-7044
(323) 486-7044
Visit Website

After a successful pop-up run at Yamashiro in 2020, Charlotte-native chef Velvet opened her first LA plant-based restaurant in March. VTree’s bright space in central Silver Lake, located directly across the street from Millie’s, serves soulful with “crab” cakes, mac and cheese, and yams. Velvet expanded her comfort food options with the new space, including a chickpea tuna wrap, vegan cinnamon rolls, and a West African peanut butter stew.

Soul food platter from V Tree in Silver Lake, California.
Soul food platter from V Tree
Courtesy of VTree

11. Beelman's

Copy Link
600 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 628-3313
(213) 628-3313
Visit Website

Back in 2017, Golden Road Brewing founder Tony Yanow and the Artisanal Brewers Collective switched Beelman’s into an entirely plant-based menu. As a longtime vegan, meatless fare is a common practice for Yanow, and Beelman’s diners can expect an exceptional food menu with chili, tomato bisque, and a flavorful ceviche made with hearts of palm.

An assortment of menu items from Beelman’s in Downtown Los Angeles.
Beelman’s
Facebook Official

Also Featured in:

12. Just What I Kneaded

Copy Link
2029 Blake Ave #104
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 522-3340
(323) 522-3340
Visit Website

Frogtown’s cozy bakery/cafe Just What I Kneaded gets points for a punny restaurant name, but owner and head baker Justine Hernandez prepares fantastic galettes, cookies, and scones with coffee until everything is sold out. Not to be missed: her plant-based take on a BLT.

Also Featured in:

13. Hungry Angelina

Copy Link
6420 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 160
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 431-0381
(562) 431-0381
Visit Website

Chef Matthew Kenney’s Long Beach restaurant is an elegant yet casual stop in Long Beach. There’s plenty to make one forget that there’s no animal products at Hungry Angelina, just flavor like the bowl filled with imitation/vegan poke, avocados, citrus, seaweed, and brown rice.

14. Thien Tam Vegetarian Restaurant

Copy Link
10345 Garvey Ave
El Monte, CA 91733
(626) 579-1050
(626) 579-1050

When a Vietnamese restaurant can make nuoc cham without traditional fish sauce, it’s safe to say that the remaining menu will impress. Try the broken rice and classic noodle soups. The formica tabletops are plentiful, so sit back and watch the gorgeous dishes arrive at everyone’s tables.

Also Featured in:

15. Chicana Vegana

Copy Link
113 E Commonwealth Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 519-3380
(714) 519-3380
Visit Website

Chicana Vegana settled nicely into Downtown Fullerton during the pandemic. This family-run business offers some of the region’s best plant-based food with dishes like the massive loaded nachos, taquitos, street tacos, burgers, and sopes.

Chicana Vegana restaurant’s jackfruit sopes in Fullerton, California Mona Holmes

More in Maps

16. Green Green Trees Your Vegan Kitchen

Copy Link
4141 S Nogales St B107
West Covina, CA 91792
(626) 667-8880
(626) 667-8880
Visit Website

Green Green Trees Your Vegan Kitchen owner Carol Tsang has one of the most inspiring stories surrounding her restaurant. After her husband died in 2020, he left her with a sum of money to start her dream in the US: to open a vegan restaurant. The food is equally heartening, with Taiwanese favorites lining the menu with Taiwanese kimchi, braised “beef” noodle soup, and a Guangdong porridge with corn, cabbage, peas, carrots, mushroom, and parsley.

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. De Buena Planta

1118 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Venice’s Butcher’s Daughter opened the mostly-vegan De Buena Planta in 2020 where the beachy vibes are met by gorgeous cocktails, mezcal, aguas frescas, gluten-free options, and plenty of tacos with options like the cauliflower, potato, or mushroom.

1118 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

2. Gracias Madre West Hollywood

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

While Gracias Madre has always been known for its cocktails and its scene, lately the food has been getting even more of its own attention. New group executive chef Justin Haefler, who formerly ran Red O in LA — and cooked for one of Hong Kong’s bigger hospitality groups — revamped the entirely plant-based menu with comfort foods and healthy fare that doesn’t feel bland or basic. And yes, the cocktails are still a hit.

8905 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 978-2170
Visit Website

3. Real Food Daily

414 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

As LA’s oldest vegan restaurant, Real Food Daily cranks out an all-day menu featuring chocolate chip and banana pancakes or the creamy alfredo pasta recipe with cashew “cheese” sauce that’s been tested and perfected over the decades.

414 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 289-9910
Visit Website

4. Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
An assortment of dishes from Crossroads Kitchen
Crossroads Kitchen
Mona Holmes

Tal Ronnen elevates vegan fare to an art form at Crossroads. The restaurant has been turning out some of the most inventive and thoughtful meat-free food in Los Angeles since opening in 2013. Crossroads can please any type of diner with a vegan carbonara (with hand made pasta), and a runny tomato-based “egg” yolk for added effect and flavor.

8284 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 782-9245
Visit Website

5. Nic's On Beverly

8265 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
The chilaquiles and madame from Nic’s On Beverly in Los Angeles, California.
Nic’s On Beverly
Mona Holmes

Nic Adler maintains a strong presence in Los Angeles with Monty’s Good Burger, but his sit-down restaurant in the former Terrine space is worth visiting. With an all-day menu (brunch on weekends), there’s always something interesting and completely animal-free with the chilaquiles, pizzas, or “fish” and chips.

8265 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 746-5130
Visit Website

6. Vowburger

519 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
A meatless chicken sandwich on toasted buns with slaw and sauce from Vowburger in Los Angeles, California.
Vowburger
Farley Elliott

Fairfax fast-ish food option Vowburger is one of a handful of spots offering fully vegan burgers, fries, ‘chicken’ sandwiches, and more — but the group differentiates itself in part by making its own faux egg in house. Add to that the simple, affordable menu and give-back initiative that sees Vowburger donate thousands of meals to those in need, and it’s hard not to root for this young upstart operation.

519 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 879-9925
Visit Website

7. Stuff I Eat

114 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Chef Babette Davis’s Inglewood run began nearly two decades ago, where her restaurant brings plant-based options to historic Market Street. Step up to the counter for ordering, then wait for staff to bring out soulful dishes like greens, mac and cheese, yams, quesadillas, and a hearty tamale pie.

114 N Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-0115
Visit Website

8. Souley Vegan LA

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Souley Vegan started out of Oakland, and now its soul food favorites like cornbread, gumbo, and (seitan) chicken and waffles are available for pickup out of East Hollywood, or via delivery app.

615 N Western Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Visit Website

9. Vegan AF Food Truck

411 Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Loaded Nashville hot fries with vegan shrimp at Vegan A.F. truck in Los Angeles, California.
Vegan A.F.
Kristal Douglas

Vegan A.F. founder Chanel Goodson launched her food truck last June, and started selling savory vegan egg rolls and loaded fries from the bright pink vehicle. Mostly parked near the intersection of Melrose and Fairfax, and other points throughout the city, there’s a uniqueness to her food like the loaded Nashville hot fries with vegan shrimp.

411 Normandie Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(323) 347-4970

10. The V Tree Hollywood

3515 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Soul food platter from V Tree in Silver Lake, California.
Soul food platter from V Tree
Courtesy of VTree

After a successful pop-up run at Yamashiro in 2020, Charlotte-native chef Velvet opened her first LA plant-based restaurant in March. VTree’s bright space in central Silver Lake, located directly across the street from Millie’s, serves soulful with “crab” cakes, mac and cheese, and yams. Velvet expanded her comfort food options with the new space, including a chickpea tuna wrap, vegan cinnamon rolls, and a West African peanut butter stew.

3515 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 486-7044
Visit Website

11. Beelman's

600 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
An assortment of menu items from Beelman’s in Downtown Los Angeles.
Beelman’s
Facebook Official

Back in 2017, Golden Road Brewing founder Tony Yanow and the Artisanal Brewers Collective switched Beelman’s into an entirely plant-based menu. As a longtime vegan, meatless fare is a common practice for Yanow, and Beelman’s diners can expect an exceptional food menu with chili, tomato bisque, and a flavorful ceviche made with hearts of palm.

600 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 628-3313
Visit Website

12. Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake Ave #104, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Frogtown’s cozy bakery/cafe Just What I Kneaded gets points for a punny restaurant name, but owner and head baker Justine Hernandez prepares fantastic galettes, cookies, and scones with coffee until everything is sold out. Not to be missed: her plant-based take on a BLT.

2029 Blake Ave #104
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 522-3340
Visit Website

13. Hungry Angelina

6420 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 160, Long Beach, CA 90803

Chef Matthew Kenney’s Long Beach restaurant is an elegant yet casual stop in Long Beach. There’s plenty to make one forget that there’s no animal products at Hungry Angelina, just flavor like the bowl filled with imitation/vegan poke, avocados, citrus, seaweed, and brown rice.

6420 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 160
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 431-0381
Visit Website

14. Thien Tam Vegetarian Restaurant

10345 Garvey Ave, El Monte, CA 91733

When a Vietnamese restaurant can make nuoc cham without traditional fish sauce, it’s safe to say that the remaining menu will impress. Try the broken rice and classic noodle soups. The formica tabletops are plentiful, so sit back and watch the gorgeous dishes arrive at everyone’s tables.

10345 Garvey Ave
El Monte, CA 91733
(626) 579-1050

15. Chicana Vegana

113 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832
Chicana Vegana restaurant’s jackfruit sopes in Fullerton, California Mona Holmes

Chicana Vegana settled nicely into Downtown Fullerton during the pandemic. This family-run business offers some of the region’s best plant-based food with dishes like the massive loaded nachos, taquitos, street tacos, burgers, and sopes.

113 E Commonwealth Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 519-3380
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Green Green Trees Your Vegan Kitchen

4141 S Nogales St B107, West Covina, CA 91792

Green Green Trees Your Vegan Kitchen owner Carol Tsang has one of the most inspiring stories surrounding her restaurant. After her husband died in 2020, he left her with a sum of money to start her dream in the US: to open a vegan restaurant. The food is equally heartening, with Taiwanese favorites lining the menu with Taiwanese kimchi, braised “beef” noodle soup, and a Guangdong porridge with corn, cabbage, peas, carrots, mushroom, and parsley.

4141 S Nogales St B107
West Covina, CA 91792
(626) 667-8880
Visit Website

Related Maps