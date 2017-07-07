 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deep-fried Philly eggroll from Vegan A.F. truck.
Deep-fried Philly eggroll
Kristal Douglas

22 Essential Los Angeles Vegetarian Restaurants

LA is a mecca for plant-based dining

by Eater Staff and Mona Holmes Updated
Deep-fried Philly eggroll
| Kristal Douglas
by Eater Staff and Mona Holmes Updated

Los Angeles’s vegetarian and vegan dining scene is as diverse as it is delicious, with a mix of restaurants ranging from classic, hippie-leaning joints to chef-driven places and just about everything in between. In 2022, the city’s wave of casual vegan restaurants keeps expanding in surprising ways that might surprise anyone who thinks this genre is far from innovative. The restaurants highlighted below serve thoughtful menus that feature well-made, vegetarian-friendly dishes that stand up to any omnivorous restaurant in the city. Here now are 22 essential restaurants in Los Angeles to find a delicious meal that happens to be vegetarian or vegan, presented from west to east.

Added: GGT Your Vegan Kitchen, Gusto Green, Hot Tongue Pizza, Jackfruit Cafe, Madre Tierra Restaurant Bar, Taco Vega

Removed: Burgerlords, Double Zero Venice, Fresh on Sunset (closed), Hasiba (closed), Modern Times Dankness Dojo (closed), Ricchardo’s The Total Vegetarian

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Green Temple Vegetarian Restaurant

1700 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA
(310) 944-4525
(310) 944-4525
Holding it down for the South Bay is the beloved Green Temple. Nestled in a hidden courtyard in Riviera Village, the quaint patio offers plenty of feel-good vibes along with its insanely delicious tofu sauce, white lasagna, and pies.

2. Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA
(323) 782-9245
(323) 782-9245
At Crossroads on Melrose, chef Tal Ronnen is elevating vegan fare to an art form. The team has been turning out some of the most inventive and thoughtful meat-free food in Los Angeles since opening in 2013. Crossroads is not only a haven for vegetarian fine-diners, but for anyone curious about how delicious vegan food can be. There’s a second location headed to Calabasas this year.

Crossroads Kitchen appetizer vegetables on a slate plate.
Crossroads Kitchen
Crossroads Kitchen [Official Photo]

3. Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine

1047 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 937-8401
(323) 937-8401
Some cuisines naturally skew vegetarian, and Ethiopian is no different. At Rahel’s, they avoid all mentions of tempeh or soy-based meats and emphasize slow-cooked stews with spices that radiate flavor. Take a piece of injera bread and dip it right into Rahel’s greens with garlic and pepper, split lentil stew, or the house specialty banatu with fresh tomatoes, peppers, garlic, and onions.

An assorted platter from Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine in Los Angeles, California.
Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine
Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine website

4. Gokoku Vegetarian Ramen Shop

4147 Lankershim Blvd
Studio City, CA 91602
(818) 505-8113
(818) 505-8113
This casual Studio City gem lets customers customize ramen bowls and platters, along with colorful and flavorful bento boxes. Opt for the bowl chock full of bok choy, broccoli, jicama, mushrooms, and a wonderful kabocha squash “gravy.”

5. Vegan AF

7951 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vegan A.F. founder Chanel Goodson launched her food truck in June and started selling savory vegan egg rolls and loaded fries from the bright pink vehicle. Mostly parked near the intersection of Melrose and Fairfax or roving through LA’s streets, there’s a uniqueness to her food apparent in dishes like loaded Nashville hot fries with vegan shrimp.

Vegan A.F. food truck parked on Melrose Avenue.
Vegan A.F.
Matthew Kang

6. Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 413-2342
(323) 413-2342
Jared Simons Taco Vega nearly closed earlier this year. But a recent rush of support kept this neighborhood Fairfax restaurant going — so Simons can continue to serve grilled oyster mushroom asada tacos, tofu scramble breakfast burritos, and cinnamon-spiked horchata lattes.

Taco Vega sign with palm trees on Fairfax in Los Angeles, California.
Taco Vega
Mona Holmes

7. Simply Wholesome

4508 W Slauson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90043
(323) 294-2144
(323) 294-2144
The menu at Simply Wholesome has gone through many changes since 1992, but consistently made it possible for varying tastes to get a good meal. From the Jamaican spinach patty to omelettes, or a regular rotation of vegetarian soups, there’s something for everyone at this longstanding business in View Park/Windsor Hills.

Simply Wholesome in View Park, California.
Simply Wholesome
Wonho Frank Lee

8. Bulan Thai Vegetarian Kitchen

4114 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 913-1488
(323) 913-1488
Yoga fanatics and Eastside locals show up in droves to longstanding Bulan Thai, where the spicy, sweet, and sour flavors that characterize Thai cooking make eating meat-free easier than ever.

Fake chicken skewers at Bulan Thai Vegetarian Kitchen in Silver Lake, California.
Bulan Thai Vegetarian Kitchen
Bulan Thai Vegetarian Kitchen [Official Photo]

9. Jackfruit Cafe

358 W 38th St #12
Los Angeles, CA 90037
(818) 481-4111
(818) 481-4111
Best known for her role as Felicia on the movie Friday, Angela Means opened Jackfruit Cafe in Crenshaw in 2017. She’s now operating from a ghost kitchen adjacent to Exposition Park, where she prepares a nut-free mac and cheese, jackfruit crunch wrap with black beans, house-made vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and white sauce, along with a Beyond Meat dish called “hood tacos.” 

Greens, mac and cheese, black eyed peas and faux shrimp.
Combination platter
Courtesy of Jackfruit Cafe

10. Hot Tongue Pizza

2590 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 741-0180
(323) 741-0180
Alex Koons opened Hot Tongue in March, where he not only developed the blistery, airy, thin-crust pies but sometimes — if you’re lucky — acts as its delivery driver, bringing his creations to diners’ doors. Order the white pie with a garlic-olive oil base, but the buffalo with broccolini, shitake bacon, a drizzle of agave, and fresh parsley is as Los Angeles as it gets.

A pizza with buffalo sauce and broccolini.
Buffalo pizza
Courtesy of Hot Tongue Pizza

11. Gusto Green

718 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(323) 218-0294
(323) 218-0294
Gusto Green is a mostly plant-based menu that occasionally utilizes hemp in the menu. Opt for the puffy sourdough pita, sprouted beluga lentils with coconut milk and spinach, or the gnocchietti with beet greens, goat cheese, butter, and hazelnut.

An overhead shot of a lightly fried cannabis leaf on a plate for edible consumption.
Gusto Green
Gusto Green

12. Beelman's

600 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 628-3313
(213) 628-3313
It’s uncommon to find a neighborhood spot that focuses on cocktails plus an inventive menu that’s friendly to vegetarians and vegans. Beelman’s serves bowls, sandwiches, and a top-notch spicy plantain stuffed-impossible meat burger with shredded kale, pineapple slaw, pickled jalapeños, and gochujang aioli on a brioche sesame bun.

13. Au Lac

710 W 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 617-2533
(213) 617-2533
Head here for Vietnamese vegetarian fare by chef Mai Nguyen. Regulars sing high praises for the restaurant’s salt and pepper yam “shrimp” and garlic basil noodles. And now that Walt Disney Concert Hall is reopened, Au Lac is the perfect vegetarian-friendly stop for a pre-show meal.

14. Un Solo Sol

1818 E 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 269-8680
(323) 269-8680
Directly across from Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights sits one of LA’s best plant-based spots. The walls are filled with multi-hued murals and just outside are incredible views of Downtown, which is the perfect backdrop for eating pupusas, tacos, pozole, nopales with rice and beans, along with a north Indian cholay or Persian stew.

Un Solo Sol
Un Solo Sol
Un Solo Sol [Official Photo]

15. Joy

5100 York Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 999-7642
(323) 999-7642
Joy is one of Los Angeles’s busiest vegetarian-friendly restaurants, where owner Vivian Ku makes the options seem effortless. Look for the asterisk on the menu for vegan dishes, or simply ask for the Dan Dan noodles without chicken.

The interior at Joy in Highland Park
Joy
Wonho Frank Lee

16. Seabirds Kitchen

975 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 317-5545
(562) 317-5545
Seabirds Kitchen in Long Beach — or the original Costa Mesa outpost — produces fresh and hearty dishes like purple potato taquitos, grilled mushroom tacos, and a Korean-inspired jackfruit bibimbap bowl. It’s all served in Seabirds’ beachy dining room, which is less than a mile away from the ocean.

A waffle with fresh fruit from Seabirds Kitchen.
Seabirds Kitchen
Seabirds Kitchen [Official Photo]

17. Rajdhani

18525 Pioneer Blvd 2nd floor
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 402-9102
(562) 402-9102
This “vegetable restaurant” on Pioneer Boulevard is famous for its 10-course Gujarati-style thali buffet. It’s a steam table-less affair where waiters dish up flaky breads, hearty lentils, tangy curries, and even dessert tableside, until you say mercy.

18. Surati Farsan

11814 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 860-2310
(562) 860-2310
Tantalizing methai (sweets) and chat (snacks) are what it’s all about at Surati Farsan Mart, a sharply decorated shop specializing in Gujarati-style nibbles since 1986. The deep-fried samosas stuffed with vegetables and served with two types of chutney are quintessential. Keep your eye out for new items, like the pau bhaji quesadilla.

19. Thien Tam Vegetarian Restaurant

10345 Garvey Ave
El Monte, CA 91733
(626) 579-1050
(626) 579-1050

The key to excellent Vietnamese vegetarian fare is a killer mock nuoc cham (fish sauce vinaigrette), and nobody makes it better than the folks at Thien Tam. Dig into platters of broken rice prettied with seasoned wheat gluten molded into various forms, as well as classic noodle soups that manage to satisfy without any animal byproducts.

20. Modern Shaman

6744 Greenleaf Ave
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 789-1111
(562) 789-1111
In the middle of Uptown Whittier is Modern Shaman Kitchen. Opened in early 2020, owners Kimberly Harlan and Michael Kachoeff make jackfruit nachos and oyster mushroom po’ boys for loyal locals whether vegan or omnivore, and occasionally host a yoga class on the patio.

21. Green Green Trees Your Vegan Kitchen

4141 Nogales St B107
West Covina, CA 91792
(626) 667-8880
(626) 667-8880
Green Green Trees Your Vegan is a longtime dream realized for chef-owner Carol Tsang. Her family owned a restaurant in Taipei, and she’s continuing the family tradition in West Covina serving fried rice, pho, noodle soups, and porridge in a brightly painted dining room.

22. Madre Tierra Restaurant Bar

220 N Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 981-7000
(909) 981-7000
The Gomez family operates this Upland restaurant, where diners can try loaded nachos, coconut “shrimp” tacos, as well as sushi. Try the spicy tuna roll with vegan crab, cucumber, vegan tuna, and chile oil.

A plant-based taco with onions, faux meat, and cilantro.
Madre Tierra Restaurant Bar
Madre Tierra Restaurant Bar website

