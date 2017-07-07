Los Angeles’s vegetarian and vegan dining scene is as diverse as it is delicious, with a mix of restaurants ranging from classic, hippie-leaning joints to chef-driven places and just about everything in between. In 2022, the city’s wave of casual vegan restaurants keeps expanding in surprising ways that might surprise anyone who thinks this genre is far from innovative. The restaurants highlighted below serve thoughtful menus that feature well-made, vegetarian-friendly dishes that stand up to any omnivorous restaurant in the city. Here now are 22 essential restaurants in Los Angeles to find a delicious meal that happens to be vegetarian or vegan, presented from west to east.

Added: GGT Your Vegan Kitchen, Gusto Green, Hot Tongue Pizza, Jackfruit Cafe, Madre Tierra Restaurant Bar, Taco Vega

Removed: Burgerlords, Double Zero Venice, Fresh on Sunset (closed), Hasiba (closed), Modern Times Dankness Dojo (closed), Ricchardo’s The Total Vegetarian

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.