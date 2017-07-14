19 Vibrant Vietnamese Restaurants to Try in Los Angeles

Banh Xeo Quan, also known as Mr. Rice, specializes in Vietnamese crepes. Owner Phi Tran opened the restaurant to bring this southern Vietnamese specialty to the San Gabriel Valley. Banh xeo, which literally means “sizzling cake,” earned its name from the sound the batter makes when it hits the scorching pan. The result is a thin crepe that’s crisp and delicate throughout with lacy, caramelized edges. Stuffed inside are bean sprouts, mushrooms, shrimp, and pork. Go ahead and upgrade to the banh xeo dac biet for extra filling.