19 Vibrant Vietnamese Restaurants to Try in Los Angeles

While Orange County’s Little Saigon is the epicenter Vietnamese food in Southern California, Los Angeles can certainly hold its own when it comes to steaming bowls of pho, generously stuffed banh mi, and herb-filled spring rolls. From vegan Buddhist fare at Vinh Loi Tofu in Reseda to northern Vietnamese hits at Pho Ngoon in San Gabriel, here now are 19 fabulous Vietnamese restaurants to try in Los Angeles.
Added: Hue Thai Bakery & Deli, Tet-a-Tet, Banh Cuon Tay Ho, Bonmì
Removed: Pho Hue Oi, My Lai, Pho Saigon Pearl, Viet Noodle Bar, Nha Trang Noodle House RestaurantRead More
Loading comments...