Where to eat in one of LA’s most storied neighborhoods

West Hollywood is best known for its glitzy celebrity hotspots, but scratch beneath the surface to find an impressive range of restaurants worth checking out. From old-school red sauce joints to some of Los Angeles’s best sushi, here now are 16 essential restaurants in West Hollywood.

Added: Ardor, Sushi Park, Breakfast By Salt’s Cure, Sushi Ginza Onodera, Sunset Tower, Issima

Removed: Sushi Tama, Soulmate, Rosaliné, Otus, Formosa Cafe

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.