Steamed black bass at chef John Fraser’s Ardor.
Ardor

16 Essential West Hollywood Restaurants

Where to eat in one of LA’s most storied neighborhoods

by Eater Staff Updated
| Ardor
West Hollywood is best known for its glitzy celebrity hotspots, but scratch beneath the surface to find an impressive range of restaurants worth checking out. From old-school red sauce joints to some of Los Angeles’s best sushi, here now are 16 essential restaurants in West Hollywood.

Added: Ardor, Sushi Park, Breakfast By Salt’s Cure, Sushi Ginza Onodera, Sunset Tower, Issima

Removed: Sushi Tama, Soulmate, Rosaliné, Otus, Formosa Cafe

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ardor

9040 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 310-1572
Whether seated in the lively dining room or the more tranquil patio, it doesn’t get any more glamorous than Ardor. On par with the aesthetics is chef John Fraser’s vegetable-forward cooking. Must-order dishes include the delectable milk bread, tagliatelle with crab, and the “pizza” for dessert.

Also Featured in:

2. Night + Market

9043 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9724
Come into the original Night + Market for some superb Thai cooking. Chef Kris Yenbamroong’s menu includes Thai classics and lesser-known regional specialties. The pork toro is a must-order, along with the khao soi and crispy rice salad. Additional locations of Night + Market include Venice, Silver Lake, and the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Also Featured in:

3. Dan Tana's

9071 California Route 2
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9444
This longstanding red sauce joint is as old-school as it gets. Although the restaurant’s conspicuous preference to seat regulars and celebrities over nobodies can make snagging a table difficult even with a reservation, the chicken parm and a strong martinis are worth the hassle.

Also Featured in:

4. Issima

623 N La Peer Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90069
(310) 405-0779
Issima is a party destination, but don’t mistake the good times for bad food. Under chef Michael Fiorelli’s watchful eye this hotspot turns out reliable European fare from what must be the most colorful dining room in all of West Hollywood. Stop by for warm nights filled with drinks, laughter, and wood-fired treats.

An overhead shot of a plate of tomatoes and feta with a menu sitting in one corner of the marble table.
Issima in West Hollywood.
Moses Truzman

Also Featured in:

5. Pizzana

460 N Robertson Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90048
(310) 657-4662
Naples-born pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi continues Pizzana’s winning formula on a mostly retail stretch of Robertson. He uses organic, stone-ground Italian flour and a 48-hour fermentation process to produce traditional Neapolitan pies. The cacio e pepe and neo margherita are sure bets, while the lunchtime sandwiches are also fantastic.

Pizzana
Pizzana West Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

6. Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique

321 N Robertson Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90048
(310) 271-6300
With a hundred years of heritage and caviar production, Petrossian seems like an indulgent splurge. Though purchasing the outlandishly expensive caviar is a flex most people can’t afford on a regular basis, dining at the brand’s West Hollywood restaurant is comparatively attainable. The food is certainly pricey, but expect polished French-inflected daytime fare like a nicoise salad and croque monsieur.

Also Featured in:

7. Sushi Park

8539 Sunset Blvd #20
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 652-0523
(310) 652-0523

This quintessential sushi haunt is perched on the second floor of a West Hollywood strip mall. Don’t be fooled by Sushi Park’s humble surroundings because the fishes here are second to none. Sit at the bar and settle in for a world-class omakase experience, but be prepared to pay.

Also Featured in:

8. E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
E.P. restaurant serves American cuisine with a nod to European sensibilities and California seasonality. Chef Nick Russo’s dinnertime menu is meant to be shared — start with fresh oysters and “caviar seaweed snacks” before settling into gnocchi with lobster and the pork chop schnitzel.

Also Featured in:

9. Sushi Ginza Onodera

609 La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 433-4817
Keep Sushi Ginza Onodera in mind for a celebratory splurge because the omakase experience at this two Michelin-starred sushi temple goes for $400. Those who can get pass the sticker shock will be rewarded with a dazzling array of oceanic pleasures.

Sushi Ginza Onodera chef Yohei Matsuki
Chef Yohei Matsuki at Sushi Ginza Onodera.
Courtesy of MST Creative PR

Also Featured in:

10. Tesse

8500 Sunset Blvd ste b
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 360-3866
Raphael Francois brings French continental-inspired cuisine to Sunset Boulevard. Every table starts with an order of the house-made charcuterie — pâtés, terrines, rillettes, and saucisse — followed by larger plates of wood-fired meats and fish. Desserts from Sally Camacho are a must-order and the wine list by Jordan Ogron is worth exploring, too.

Also Featured in:

11. Merois

8430 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 918-3410
Wolfgang Puck’s first LA restaurant in 10 years takes over the gorgeous penthouse floor at the Pendry West Hollywood, with near-unfettered views of the Southland. The food is classic Puck, fusing French and Asian flavors with plenty of flair and color. Try the crispy black bass with vegetable fried rice, then finish with the hazelnut dacquoise for dessert.

Also Featured in:

12. Sunset Tower Hotel

8358 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 654-7100
A whole new generation of aspirational Angelenos are rediscovering Sunset Tower’s energetic pull. Part see-and-be-seen destination, part Hollywood schmooze fest, part laid-back hotel bar, this is the spot to show off on a date or to cheers the latest work accomplishment. Just don’t be surprised if a few well-heeled celebrities are seated nearby.

Sunset Tower Bar
Sunset Tower Bar in West Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

13. Connie and Ted's

8171 California Route 2
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-2722
Providence chef Michael Cimarusti serves classic New England-style dishes, pristine oysters, and a mean blondie sundae for dessert at Connie & Ted’s, which remains one of the top seafood restaurants in Los Angeles. The patio is an especially good place for people watching.

Also Featured in:

14. Madre

801 N Fairfax Ave #101
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 850-8518
For terrific Oaxacan food and one of the widest selections of mezcal in the country, it doesn’t get any better than Madre’s. Order the tlayudas, moles, and memelas and something strong to wash it all down.

Memelas from Madre
Memelas at Madre in West Hollywood.
Jakob Layman

Also Featured in:

15. Breakfast by Salt's Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-4879
The best way to start any day is at Chris Phelp’s Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. The menu offers pure comfort in the form of griddle cakes, a breakfast sandwich stuffed with sausage, egg, and cheese, and a slew of sides that pair well with just about everything on the menu.

Also Featured in:

16. Jones Hollywood

7205 California Route 2
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 850-1726
Jones has one of the coolest interiors in all of LA, thanks to a rock-and-roll sensibility and plush leather banquettes that gives it an old-school Italian restaurant vibe. The spaghetti and meatballs are a fantastic, while the apple pie served hot in a bubbling pool of caramel is downright legendary.

Also Featured in:

