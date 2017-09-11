Anyone looking for the cool kids of West Hollywood would do well to peek inside of Olivetta, where a mishmash of colors and textures sets off a night of opulence. A DJ might be spinning on the right night, and the cocktails are always flowing, but don’t forget about the simple food as well, like fries, grilled seafood, and big plates like a $145 porterhouse steak. This is the place to go big with friends.