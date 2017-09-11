West Hollywood is best known for its glitzy celebrity hotspots, but scratch beneath the surface to find an impressive range of restaurants worth checking out. From old-school red sauce joints to some of Los Angeles’s best sushi, here now are the essential restaurants in West Hollywood.Read More
17 Essential West Hollywood Restaurants
Where to eat in one of LA’s most storied neighborhoods
Night + Market
Come into the original Night + Market for some superb Thai cooking. Chef Kris Yenbamroong’s menu includes Thai classics and lesser-known regional specialties. The pork toro is a must-order, along with the khao soi and crispy rice salad. Additional locations of Night + Market include Venice, Silver Lake, and Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.
Dan Tana's
This longstanding red sauce joint is as old-school as it gets. Although the restaurant’s conspicuous preference to seat regulars and celebrities over nobodies can make snagging a table difficult even with a reservation, the chicken parm and strong martinis are worth the hassle.
Olivetta
Anyone looking for the cool kids of West Hollywood would do well to peek inside of Olivetta, where a mishmash of colors and textures sets off a night of opulence. A DJ might be spinning on the right night, and the cocktails are always flowing, but don’t forget about the simple food as well, like fries, grilled seafood, and big plates like a $145 porterhouse steak. This is the place to go big with friends.
Cecconi's West Hollywood
Cecconi’s is basically Italian Cheers for West Hollywood. With its all-day menu, ample patio space, and robust pizza and pasta options, the place is perfect for just about any occasion. Stop by to see regulars mixing it up with celebrities (probably also regulars) and tourists who shuffle through for steak tartare, a glass of wine, and some eggplant parm.
Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique
Though only open for lunch, this West Hollywood restaurant remains one of the best places to treat someone you love with champagne and caviar. The famed Parisian caviar purveyor has been open for nearly 16 years with intricate, beautifully-plated French fare, including house-smoked salmon, nicoise salad, and croque monsieur. And for those willing to splurge, there’s caviar service with blinis and creme fraiche with all the fixings.
Saltie Girl
Opened at the tail end of 2022, Boston-import Saltie Girl already feels like a West Hollywood mainstay. The wraparound dining room, with its hot pink accents and subtle nautical nods, livens up an already bustling section of the Sunset Strip. The winding menu can be a lot to take in, especially for first-time diners, so stick to the classics (lobster rolls, tinned fish, and lobster and waffles) and leave room for dessert. The chocolate chip cookies from pastry chef Ben Sidell arrive warm, crisp, and gooey in all the right spots.
Sushi Park
This quintessential sushi haunt is perched on the second floor of a West Hollywood strip mall (Kendall Jenner was recently there with Bad Bunny). Don’t be fooled by Sushi Park’s humble surroundings because the fish here is second to none. Sit at the bar and settle in for a world-class omakase experience, but be preparied to pay.
Tail O' the Pup
What could be more LA than getting a hot dog at a retro-styled stand shaped like an actual hot dog? West Hollywood’s iconic Tail o’ the Pup is officially back as of this summer, at a new location on Santa Monica Boulevard. And this time around, the playful menu offers, yes, plenty of hot dogs, but burgers, fries, soft serve, milkshakes, and beer and wine.
Tesse
Raphael Francois brings French continental-inspired cuisine to Sunset Boulevard. Every table starts with an order of the house-made charcuterie — pâtés, terrines, rillettes, and saucisse — followed by larger plates of wood-fired meats and fish. Check out the wine bar Boutellier next door to nerd out with other oenophiles.
Merois
Wolfgang Puck’s first LA restaurant in over a decade takes over the gorgeous penthouse floor at the Pendry West Hollywood, with near-unfettered views of the Southland. The food is classic Puck, fusing French and Asian flavors with plenty of flair and color. Try the crispy black bass with vegetable fried rice, then finish with the hazelnut dacquoise for dessert.
Sunset Tower Hotel
A whole new generation of aspirational Angelenos are rediscovering Sunset Tower’s energetic pull. Part see-and-be-seen destination, part Hollywood schmooze fest, part laid-back hotel bar, this is the spot to show off on a date or to cheers the latest work accomplishment. Just don’t be surprised if a few well-heeled celebrities are seated nearby.
Norah
In many ways, Norah is a classic small plates restaurant for LA. The sunny, warm space feels light and lush, offering a mix of dishes from crudos and cornbread to salads, housemade pasta, and mains like roasted chicken and braised short rib. Because the place can seemingly do it all it is occasionally overlooked in favor of other newer and flashier openings, and that’s okay. Owner Rohan Talwar is happy to keep satisfying his in-the-know neighbors instead of chasing the hype.
Connie and Ted's
Providence chef Michael Cimarusti serves classic New England-style dishes, pristine oysters, and a mean blondie sundae for dessert at Connie & Ted’s, which remains one of the top seafood restaurants in Los Angeles. The patio is an especially good place for people watching.
Irv's Burgers
After a four-year shutdown, Irv’s has returned to its beefy glory at a new location on Santa Monica Boulevard. The meun offers beloved Irv’s burger, as well as a pared-down Just For You burger (with Thousand Island dressing and thick pickles on a seeded proprietary bun) and a few new items like thin-shaved pastrami sandwiches, hot dogs, tuna melts, and simple salads. This being a burger stand, there are fries and milkshakes, too.
Madre
For terrific Oaxacan food and one of the widest selections of mezcal in the country, it doesn’t get any better than Madre’s. Order the tlayudas, moles, and memelas and something strong to wash it all down.
Breakfast by Salt's Cure
The best way to start any day is at Chris Phelp’s Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. The menu offers pure comfort in the form of griddle cakes, a breakfast sandwich stuffed with sausage, egg, and cheese, and a slew of sides that pair well with just about everything on the menu.
Jones Hollywood
Jones has one of the coolest interiors in all of LA, thanks to a rock-and-roll sensibility and plush leather banquettes that gives it an old-school Italian restaurant vibe. The spaghetti and meatballs are a fantastic, while the apple pie served hot in a bubbling pool of caramel is downright legendary.
