Brightly lit opulent dining room of Cecconi’s in West Hollywood.
Dining room of Cecconi’s in West Hollywood.
Cecconi’s

17 Essential West Hollywood Restaurants

Where to eat in one of LA’s most storied neighborhoods

by Eater Staff Updated
Dining room of Cecconi’s in West Hollywood.
| Cecconi’s
West Hollywood is best known for its glitzy celebrity hotspots, but scratch beneath the surface to find an impressive range of restaurants worth checking out. From old-school red sauce joints to some of Los Angeles’s best sushi, here now are the essential restaurants in West Hollywood.

Night + Market

Come into the original Night + Market for some superb Thai cooking. Chef Kris Yenbamroong’s menu includes Thai classics and lesser-known regional specialties. The pork toro is a must-order, along with the khao soi and crispy rice salad. Additional locations of Night + Market include Venice, Silver Lake, and Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

9043 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9724
This longstanding red sauce joint is as old-school as it gets. Although the restaurant’s conspicuous preference to seat regulars and celebrities over nobodies can make snagging a table difficult even with a reservation, the chicken parm and strong martinis are worth the hassle.

9071 California Route 2, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9444
Olivetta

Anyone looking for the cool kids of West Hollywood would do well to peek inside of Olivetta, where a mishmash of colors and textures sets off a night of opulence. A DJ might be spinning on the right night, and the cocktails are always flowing, but don’t forget about the simple food as well, like fries, grilled seafood, and big plates like a $145 porterhouse steak. This is the place to go big with friends.

9010 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 307-3932
Olivetta in West Hollywood, California
Olivetta in West Hollywood, California.
Wonho Frank Lee

Cecconi’s is basically Italian Cheers for West Hollywood. With its all-day menu, ample patio space, and robust pizza and pasta options, the place is perfect for just about any occasion. Stop by to see regulars mixing it up with celebrities (probably also regulars) and tourists who shuffle through for steak tartare, a glass of wine, and some eggplant parm.

8764 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 432-2000
Brightly lit opulent dining room of Cecconi’s in West Hollywood.
Cecconi’s West Hollywood.
Cecconi’s

Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique

Though only open for lunch, this West Hollywood restaurant remains one of the best places to treat someone you love with champagne and caviar. The famed Parisian caviar purveyor has been open for nearly 16 years with intricate, beautifully-plated French fare, including house-smoked salmon, nicoise salad, and croque monsieur. And for those willing to splurge, there’s caviar service with blinis and creme fraiche with all the fixings.

321 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
(310) 271-6300
Caviar with blinis from Petrossian in West Hollywood.
Caviar with blinis from Petrossian in West Hollywood.
Petrossian

Opened at the tail end of 2022, Boston-import Saltie Girl already feels like a West Hollywood mainstay. The wraparound dining room, with its hot pink accents and subtle nautical nods, livens up an already bustling section of the Sunset Strip. The winding menu can be a lot to take in, especially for first-time diners, so stick to the classics (lobster rolls, tinned fish, and lobster and waffles) and leave room for dessert. The chocolate chip cookies from pastry chef Ben Sidell arrive warm, crisp, and gooey in all the right spots.

8615 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
A restaurant with round wooden tables and tan booths at evening.
Dim interior of Saltie Girl in West Hollywood
Wonho Frank Lee

This quintessential sushi haunt is perched on the second floor of a West Hollywood strip mall (Kendall Jenner was recently there with Bad Bunny). Don’t be fooled by Sushi Park’s humble surroundings because the fish here is second to none. Sit at the bar and settle in for a world-class omakase experience, but be preparied to pay.

8539 Sunset Blvd #20, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 652-0523
Tail O' the Pup

What could be more LA than getting a hot dog at a retro-styled stand shaped like an actual hot dog? West Hollywood’s iconic Tail o’ the Pup is officially back as of this summer, at a new location on Santa Monica Boulevard. And this time around, the playful menu offers, yes, plenty of hot dogs, but burgers, fries, soft serve, milkshakes, and beer and wine.

8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 527-0131
A close up overhead photo of chili cheese hot dogs, fries, burgers, and more.
Dogs and burgers at Tail o’ the Pup.
Wonho Frank Lee

Raphael Francois brings French continental-inspired cuisine to Sunset Boulevard. Every table starts with an order of the house-made charcuterie — pâtés, terrines, rillettes, and saucisse — followed by larger plates of wood-fired meats and fish. Check out the wine bar Boutellier next door to nerd out with other oenophiles.

8500 Sunset Blvd ste b, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 360-3866
Merois

Wolfgang Puck’s first LA restaurant in over a decade takes over the gorgeous penthouse floor at the Pendry West Hollywood, with near-unfettered views of the Southland. The food is classic Puck, fusing French and Asian flavors with plenty of flair and color. Try the crispy black bass with vegetable fried rice, then finish with the hazelnut dacquoise for dessert.

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 918-3410
Sunset Tower Hotel

A whole new generation of aspirational Angelenos are rediscovering Sunset Tower’s energetic pull. Part see-and-be-seen destination, part Hollywood schmooze fest, part laid-back hotel bar, this is the spot to show off on a date or to cheers the latest work accomplishment. Just don’t be surprised if a few well-heeled celebrities are seated nearby.

8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 654-7100
(323) 654-7100
Sunset Tower Bar
Sunset Tower Bar in West Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Norah

In many ways, Norah is a classic small plates restaurant for LA. The sunny, warm space feels light and lush, offering a mix of dishes from crudos and cornbread to salads, housemade pasta, and mains like roasted chicken and braised short rib. Because the place can seemingly do it all it is occasionally overlooked in favor of other newer and flashier openings, and that’s okay. Owner Rohan Talwar is happy to keep satisfying his in-the-know neighbors instead of chasing the hype.

8279 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(310) 643-5853
(310) 643-5853
Norah Charms The Pants Off the West Hollywood Dining Scene, Starting Tonight
Norah in West Hollywood
Wonho Frank Lee

Providence chef Michael Cimarusti serves classic New England-style dishes, pristine oysters, and a mean blondie sundae for dessert at Connie & Ted’s, which remains one of the top seafood restaurants in Los Angeles. The patio is an especially good place for people watching.

8171 California Route 2, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-2722
Irv's Burgers

After a four-year shutdown, Irv’s has returned to its beefy glory at a new location on Santa Monica Boulevard. The meun offers beloved Irv’s burger, as well as a pared-down Just For You burger (with Thousand Island dressing and thick pickles on a seeded proprietary bun) and a few new items like thin-shaved pastrami sandwiches, hot dogs, tuna melts, and simple salads. This being a burger stand, there are fries and milkshakes, too.

7998 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 650-2456
A burger on a plate with a hand-drawn note of thanks.
An Irv’s burger.
Irv’s Burgers

For terrific Oaxacan food and one of the widest selections of mezcal in the country, it doesn’t get any better than Madre’s. Order the tlayudas, moles, and memelas and something strong to wash it all down.

801 N Fairfax Ave #101, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 850-8518
Deep fried masa or memelas with toppings from Madre restaurant in Los Angles, California.
Memelas at Madre in West Hollywood.
Jakob Layman

The best way to start any day is at Chris Phelp’s Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. The menu offers pure comfort in the form of griddle cakes, a breakfast sandwich stuffed with sausage, egg, and cheese, and a slew of sides that pair well with just about everything on the menu.

7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-4879
Jones Hollywood

Jones has one of the coolest interiors in all of LA, thanks to a rock-and-roll sensibility and plush leather banquettes that gives it an old-school Italian restaurant vibe. The spaghetti and meatballs are a fantastic, while the apple pie served hot in a bubbling pool of caramel is downright legendary.

7205 California Route 2, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 850-1726
Related Maps