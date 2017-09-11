At PleasureMed, options abound. One can dine at Irie on the ground floor, or Hind, the lush cannabis consumption lounge right directly above the dispensary. Both food menus were developed by former Hatchet Hall chef Wes Whitsell with raw oysters, jerk fried quail, oxtail rigatoni, and a refreshing blood orange salad. Though cannabis can be consumed in Hind (they also serve inventive non-alcoholic cocktails), cocktails are only available at Irie where no cannabis consumption is allowed. Be sure to schedule enough time to marvel at the custom 3-D projections on the outdoor entry wall.