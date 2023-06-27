15 Essential Restaurants in Westwood

Never really known for its culinary scene, Westwood mostly caters to a captured audience of UCLA students, faculty, and staff, as well as the small number of corporate offices around the intersection of Westwood and Wilshire Boulevard. In addition, the neighborhood of Tehrangeles, a historic area of Persian restaurants, hits the southern edge of Westwood with a few kebab and dessert shops. However, this map mainly focuses on walkable eating establishments for anyone in Westwood Village or venturing from the UCLA campus (though, expect long walks for anyone going all the way to Wilshire Boulevard). Here now, are the 15 essential restaurants to try in Westwood Village and environs.