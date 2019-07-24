From Instagram-famous, super-cheesy tacos to old school bowls of goat, this is where to fill that birria craving

While many may consider birria to be a relatively recent trend around Los Angeles (as in the past few years), the truth is that birria has held a warm, delicious place in the heart of many Angelenos for generations. Today old school spots like the 1948-era Birrieria Tepeche in Long Beach mix with social media stars Teddy’s Red Tacos and East LA legends like Birrieria Gonzalez to form a complex, comforting scene that goes way beyond the crispy, cheesy tacos and Instagram hype. Here now are 14 quality spots to dive into beef and goat birria around Los Angeles.

Add: Birria El Jalisciense, Birrieria Don Boni, Birrieria El Guero

Remove: LA Birria, Birrieria Calvillo Aguascalientes

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.