12 Savory Spots to Find LA’s Best Creole and Cajun Dishes

LA’s Cajun and Creole cuisines hardly need help in the popularity department. Whether a butter-filled gooey mac and cheese, flavorful steam from a seafood boil, or signature jambalayas, gumbos, fried chicken, and smothered meats stewed to deliciousness — these dishes aim to please any time of year.

That said, Fat Tuesday is the official kickoff for Mardi Gras, so it feels extra-special ordering from a local Cajun or Creole spot this time of year. There’s a dish for everyone, too, from a lobster mac and cheese to plant-based options from one of LA’s oldest restaurants, here are 12 places to catch the Mardi Gras spirit throughout Southern California. These restaurants are listed north to south.

ADDED: A Family Affair, Chef C’s Smokin’ Pot, Crystal’s Soul Cafe, Les Sisters’ Southern Kitchen & BBQ, Nola Cajun and Creole

REMOVED: Cafe Creole Baldwin Hills (closed), Lee Esther’s Creole & Cajun Cooking, Henry Parsons Project, Sal’s Gumbo Shack

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.