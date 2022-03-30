 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A wide view of a new Italian restaurant with red tones and vintage lighting.
Mother Wolf, Hollywood
Wonho Frank Lee

18 Restaurants to Spot Celebrities in Los Angeles

Watch out for paparazzi outside looking to capture famous people in the wild

by Eater Staff
Mother Wolf, Hollywood
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff

Isn’t any place in LA potentially a celebrity restaurant? There are famous people of so many stripes and levels in Los Angeles that everywhere from the local juice spot to the local espresso bar to the next-door vegan cafe is likely frequented by Hollywood types. And the definition of famous changes all the time. A famous person could be someone with a big YouTube or Instagram following, or someone who had a 30-second role on a Netflix show.

Of course, Los Angeles is the birthplace of worldwide celebrity thanks to Hollywood, so even classic, long-gone establishments like Chasen’s, Morton’s, and the Brown Derby helped establish the original celebrity hotspots. This guide isn’t really going to come as much of a surprise to longtime Angelenos. But for those visiting town who want to catch a look at an A-lister digging into a plate of pasta or sipping a cocktail, these are the restaurants for near-certain celebrity sightings in Los Angeles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Nobu Malibu

22706 Pacific Coast Hwy
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 317-9140
(310) 317-9140
Is there a better place to see and be seen in Los Angeles? Nobu Malibu is a difficult table to get for anyone, but the place is so exclusive that mere mortals have a difficult time landing a seat here. Nobu might’ve made his name at Matsuhisa on La Cienega, which is still a popular place for celebrities, and at his namesake New York City restaurants, but Nobu Malibu is the epicenter of the Japanese chef’s celebrity-rich empire. Come for tiny plates of fresh seafood and inventive Peruvian-Japanese lounge fare.

Modern dining room in Malibu with ocean view.
Nobu Malibu’s dining room and ocean view.
Elizabeth Daniels

2. Giorgio Baldi

114 W Channel Rd
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 573-1660
(310) 573-1660
Palisades-adjacent Giorgio Baldi has been name-checked by celebrities and dropped into rap songs plenty of times over the years, as fans wealthy and otherwise fawn over the Italian staples and prime ocean-adjacent location.

Rihanna is seen arriving at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on May 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna is seen arriving at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on May 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images

3. Elephante

1332 2nd St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 320-2384
(424) 320-2384
With amazing views of the ocean and a breezy semi-open vibe, Elephante is basically a place to great social media gold, either as a wannabe influencer or to catch a glimpse of one in the wild. The Italian American fare by chef Thomas Lim features really great pasta and blistered personal sized pizzas.

View of ocean and palm trees from a rooftop restaurant in Santa Monica.
Elephante in Santa Monica.
Elephante

4. Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-4868
(818) 788-4868
This is the Valley’s spot for mellow celebrity sightings, though it might not seem that way at first glance. The retro booths, Mexican combination plates, and stiff margaritas are meant for all, but look closely in the low-lit corners and it’s possible to catch Quentin Tarantino chatting over chips and salsa.

Casa Vega dining room, dimly lit with customers sitting at tables.
Dining room of Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks.
Wonho Frank Lee

5. Polo Lounge

9641 Sunset Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 887-2777
(310) 887-2777
This lush, mostly patio space inside the Beverly Hills Hotel is one of LA’s most iconic celebrity hotspots. The stories from this patio are legendary, but the food is going to be overpriced and safe to the point of boredom. But again, this restaurant and the hotel is not about good eating, but about people watching, and conspicuous spending.

Polo Lounge, Beverly Hills Hotel
Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Beverly Hills Hotel

6. Sugarfish

212 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 276-6900
(310) 276-6900
Though one of many Sugarfish locations, the Beverly Hills outlet is the one where you’re most likely to see a celebrity digging into the warm-rice nigiri. Kendall Jenner and (boyfriend at the time) Blake Griffin famously had lunch here a few years ago.

Sushi at Sugarfish Marina del Rey
Sushi from Sugarfish.
Matthew Kang

7. Spago

176 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 385-0880
(310) 385-0880
Wolfgang Puck, the original celebrity chef, is often seen roaming the dining room and kitchen of his flagship Beverly Hills restaurant, cozying up with A-listers young and not-so-young. The cuisine might not be the groundbreaking stuff from thirty years ago, but the food is polished, seasonally-driven, and overall pricey.

Swanky modern Beverly Hills dining room of Spago with tableclothes and chairs.
Dining room of Spago in Beverly Hills
Elizabeth Daniels

8. Dan Tana's

9071 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9444
(310) 275-9444
The west end of West Hollywood may be the most concentrated area for celebrity dining in all of Los Angeles, with spots like Craig’s, Catch, and Olivetta all within walking distance. Dan Tana’s has stood as a temple to the art of well-connected dining for decades, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Stop in for drinks (if you can get a table) and some red sauce Italian staples.

Dining room at Dan Tana’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California
Inside Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood.
Dan Tana’s

9. Olivetta

9010 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 307-3932
(310) 307-3932
For colorful wallpaper, lively conversation, and lots of cool Hollywood Hills types, get to Olivetta. The upshot here is that the food and cocktails really do stand for themselves, thanks to chef Michael Fiorelli.

Tinashe is seen arriving at ‘Olivetta’ Restaurant on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tinashe is seen arriving at ‘Olivetta’ Restaurant on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by MEGA/GC Images

10. Gracias Madre West Hollywood

8905 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 978-2170
(323) 978-2170
If paparazzi are gathering near Gracias Madre’s entrance, prepare for the constant stream of flashing lights. They’ll scatter once the A-lister departs, but they’ll keep coming for the plant-based menu that’s been operating since 2014. The patio is a stunner while one overlooked item is one of the region’s largest collections of mezcal and tequila. 

Inside Gracias Madre in West Hollywood with colorful blue tiles and the bar.
Gracias Madre, West Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

11. Craig's

8826 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 276-1900
(310) 276-1900
Craig’s may be the most ‘it’ spot for celebrity sightings right now. The dim main dining room acts as a haven for low-key dinners between some of the city’s elite TV and film actors, as well as musicians and the connected Hollywood insiders who love the upscale casual American fare.

Owner of Craig’s restaurant Craig Susser wearing a suit and folding his arms.
Craig Susser of Craig’s in 2014.
Elizabeth Daniels

12. Catch LA

8715 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 347-6060
(323) 347-6060

For a time before the pandemic, Catch was the place to see paparazzi hanging out on the street, where starlets and emerging influencers try to catch a photo for TMZ. Inside, the fare is a solid take on the Nobu-style modern Japanese lounge fare, more expensive than it needs to be but overall pretty good. Britney Spears recently celebrated her newfound freedom with a big dinner here.

Catch WeHo
Catch LA
Wonho Frank Lee

13. The Nice Guy

401 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 360-9500
(310) 360-9500
This loungey spot in West Hollywood says it’s open to the public, but it’s difficult for those without a reservation to get in. The pricey Italian American fare is pretty good, but you’re really here for the people watching, which might include Drake or a multitude of other world-famous folks.

Inside the Nice Guy restaurant with hanging lamps and dark decor.
The Nice Guy, West Hollywood
The Nice Guy

14. The Tower Bar

8358 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 848-6677
(323) 848-6677
Tower Bar is a singular Los Angeles restaurant. It’s at once aged and fussy, but still very much a hotspot for the new generation of upwardly mobile celebrity clientele seeking to reclaim the glories of Old Hollywood. There are white tablecloths and plush booths to go along with the timeless continental fare, and the service is always on point.

Sunset Tower Bar dining room with big leather chairs and tables.
Sunset Tower Bar, West Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

15. Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 782-9245
(323) 782-9245
The reason why Crossroads stands out as LA’s central plant-based restaurant, is because it doesn’t feel like it serves vegan food. Celebs who eat vegan sit in comfy booths and order from extensive wine lists regularly to enjoy chef Tal Ronnen’s seasonal menus. Right now, he’s featuring dishes like the spinach and artichoke tart, and stuffed squash blossoms.

Dimly lit dining room of Crossroads Kitchen.
Crossroads Kitchen, Melrose.
Elizabeth Daniels

16. Delilah

7969 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 745-0600
(323) 745-0600
Part of the same group as the Nice Guy (h.wood Group), Delilah is a grander, more expansive take on the supper club, and celebrities regularly call this their weekend dining destination. Justin Bieber might be playing the piano while Kendall Jenner and her crew take over a large banquette. The classic American food is surprisingly well made despite being fairly safe, like chicken tenders, a burger, and filet mignon steak.

Dining room of Delilah in West Hollywood with dark red banquettes.
Dining room of Delilah in West Hollywood.
Elizabeth Daniels

17. Mother Wolf

1545 Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6060
(323) 410-6060
Evan Funke’s new Hollywood ode to Roman food is a superb celebrity-viewing restaurant, with sight lines stretching across the high-ceiling, expansive dining room. Recently the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, and the Obamas (sans Barack) were eating there, though one is likely to catch a famous person down the stellar pasta and wine on any night, at any table.

A long wall of glassware separates two space inside of a new Italian restaurant.
Mother Wolf, Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

18. Grandmaster Recorders

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 963-7800
(323) 963-7800
Walk past the Grandmaster Recorders entrance in Hollywood, and there’s a good chance a celebrity is engaged in two tasks: smoking a cigarette in between drinks at the tucked-away 71 Studio Bar, or fetching their car from the valet. But once inside, there’s likely plenty spread around chef Monty Kulodrovic’s ground floor restaurant or gathered on a rooftop cushion overlooking the Hollywood skyline.

The restaurant bar at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California.
The bar at Grandmaster Recorders.
Wonho Frank Lee

