Isn’t any place in LA potentially a celebrity restaurant? There are famous people of so many stripes and levels in Los Angeles that everywhere from the local juice spot to the local espresso bar to the next-door vegan cafe is likely frequented by Hollywood types. And the definition of famous changes all the time. A famous person could be someone with a big YouTube or Instagram following, or someone who had a 30-second role on a Netflix show.

Of course, Los Angeles is the birthplace of worldwide celebrity thanks to Hollywood, so even classic, long-gone establishments like Chasen’s, Morton’s, and the Brown Derby helped establish the original celebrity hotspots. This guide isn’t really going to come as much of a surprise to longtime Angelenos. But for those visiting town who want to catch a look at an A-lister digging into a plate of pasta or sipping a cocktail, these are the restaurants for near-certain celebrity sightings in Los Angeles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.