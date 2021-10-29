17 Sensational Places to Eat Around the Santa Ynez Valley

For vineyard views, Danish delights, and more, here’s where to eat in and around Solvang’s rolling wine country

It’s never a bad time to get up to the historic Danish town Solvang and the surrounding Santa Ynez Valley for a weekend of wine tasting, seafood eating, and all-around enjoyment. This Central Coast wine enclave has been buzzing with new activity over the past few years, including a slew of new restaurants, tasting rooms, and upscale lodging options opening around Los Olivos, Ballard, and the like. For steaks, oysters, Danish breakfast, and everything in between, it’s all about heading up north, right now.

For a more general guide to road trip dining along the Central Coast, head here. Eater LA also has maps on restaurants and cocktails in Santa Barbara specifically.