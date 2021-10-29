 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A full spread at Priedite Barbecue in Los Alamos.
A full spread at Priedite Barbecue in Los Alamos.
Cathy Chaplin

17 Sensational Places to Eat Around the Santa Ynez Valley

For vineyard views, Danish delights, and more, here’s where to eat in and around Solvang’s rolling wine country

by Cathy Chaplin and Farley Elliott Updated
A full spread at Priedite Barbecue in Los Alamos.
| Cathy Chaplin
by Cathy Chaplin and Farley Elliott Updated

It’s never a bad time to get up to the historic Danish town Solvang and the surrounding Santa Ynez Valley for a weekend of wine tasting, seafood eating, and all-around enjoyment. This Central Coast wine enclave has been buzzing with new activity over the past few years, including a slew of new restaurants, tasting rooms, and upscale lodging options opening around Los Olivos, Ballard, and the like. For steaks, oysters, Danish breakfast, and everything in between, it’s all about heading up north, right now.

For a more general guide to road trip dining along the Central Coast, head here. Eater LA also has maps on restaurants and cocktails in Santa Barbara specifically.

Full Of Life Flatbread

Full of Life Flatbread has been holding it down on Bell Street in Los Alamos since 2003 when Clark Staub opened the quirky pizzeria. Whether topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, or caramelized onions, every ingredient is well-considered and well-sourced. Order the hush-hush Beast for dessert.

225 Bell St, Los Alamos, CA 93440
(805) 344-4400
A duo of flatbreads at Full Of Life Flatbread in Los Alamos.
A duo of flatbreads at Full Of Life Flatbread in Los Alamos.
Cathy Chaplin

Bell's

There are two ways to experience Bell’s in Los Alamos, the acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurant by Daisy and Greg Ryan. For those who are feeling fancy, reserve a table for dinner where Daisy prepares a seasonally-driven prix fixe menu for $90. (Reservations are released a month in advance.) And for those in a more casual state of mind, the bistro-leaning lunchtime menu is solid and also available to-go.

406 Bell St, Los Alamos, CA 93440
Mille crepe with Santa Barbara uni and caviar at Bell’s in Los Alamos.
Mille crepe with Santa Barbara uni and caviar at Bell's in Los Alamos.
Cathy Chaplin

Priedite Barbecue

The Central Coast is famous for its barbecue traditions and Nick Priedite has a style all his own. The pop-up that he runs with Brandon Dewan on Saturdays behind Bell’s restaurant draws a line even before it opens at 10:30 a.m. Arrive early for the choicest selection including brisket, sausages, and pork ribs. Save room for the seasonal buttermilk pudding for dessert.

406 Bell St, Los Alamos, CA 93440
A full spread at Priedite Barbecue in Los Alamos.
A full spread at Priedite Barbecue in Los Alamos.
Cathy Chaplin

Pico Los Alamos

Bell Street in Los Alamos is shining with culinary stars and Pico Los Alamos is certainly one of them. The kitchen is helmed by chef Cameron Ingle who sources ingredients from within a 60-mile radius of the restaurant for dishes like a New York strip beef tartare with Fresno chiles, pork chop with flageolet beans, and whole branzino with salsa verde.

458 Bell St, Los Alamos, CA 93440
(805) 344-1122
(805) 344-1122
Mussels with fennel at Pico Los Alamos.
Mussels with fennel at Pico Los Alamos.
Cathy Chaplin

Industrial Eats

Industrial Eats — the Buellton butcher, make-what-we-want lunchtime destination, and all-around food staple — is still going strong nearly a decade in. Dueling wood-fired ovens turn out personal-sized pizzas, as local fishmongers bring in the day’s catch through the front door and travelers peruse the takeaway section.

181 Industrial Way, Buellton, CA 93427
(805) 688-8807
(805) 688-8807
Tomahawk steaks at Industrial Eats in Buellton.
Tomahawk steaks at Industrial Eats in Buellton.
Industrial Eats

Hitching Post II

Find history, Sideways conversations, and the Central Coast’s best grilled meats at the Hitching Post II in Buellton. This staple Buellton eatery is a must-stop for first-time visitors, thanks to its offbeat vibe, quality chops, and Santa Maria-style barbecue.

406 E Hwy 246, Buellton, CA 93427
(805) 688-0676
(805) 688-0676
Bone-in ribeye steak at Hitching Post II in Buellton.
Bone-in ribeye steak at Hitching Post II in Buellton.
Cathy Chaplin

Also featured in:

Paula's Pancake House

It’s all about brunch and baked goods when in Solvang (at least for the first few trips), so head over to the timeless Paula’s Pancake House. This main-drag restaurant has been turning out Danish-style breakfasts, pancakes, and other diner staples for more than three decades.

1531 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
(805) 688-2867
(805) 688-2867
Danish-style pancakes at Paula’s Pancake House in Solvang.
Danish-style pancakes at Paula's Pancake House in Solvang.
Cathy Chaplin

Sear Steakhouse

When Nathan Peitso grew tired of life in LA and his restaurant Farmhouse, he moved north to Solvang to open Sear Steakhouse along 4th Street. Set inside a historic building, the chops spot is ideal for meaty options like ribeyes and filet mignon, but digging deeper into starters like crab cakes and a bone marrow and bread plate makes the evening all that much more enjoyable.

478 4th Pl, Solvang, CA 93463
(805) 245-9564
(805) 245-9564

Peasants Feast

Comfort food doesn’t get much more comforting than burgers, tacos, and what may be the best fried chicken sandwich in a 100 mile radius. Thankfully at Peasants Feast owners Michael and Sarah Cherney approach each dish with care, a connection to local farms and producers, and an eye towards feeding regulars and travelers alike. Their small-ish cozy corner of Solvang buzzes on weekends, thanks in no small part to the love the Cherneys put into the room.

487 Atterdag Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
(805) 686-4555
(805) 686-4555
A close up of a hand holding a fried chicken sandwich with orange breading.
Peasants Feast.
Farley Elliott

Good Seed Coffee Boutique

Good Seed might as well be Solvang’s city hall. Part coffee shop, part bakery, the busy Mission Drive space is teeming daily with locals, tourists, and passersby, all eager for a well-made espresso drink or a cup of drip coffee. The bakery doesn’t disappoint either, with a variety of toasts, breads, granola bowls, and more. Its’ the kind of food and location that makes everyone show up on a busy Saturday morning.

1607 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
(805) 693-2132
(805) 693-2132

Coast Range

The grill is hot, the steakhouse-style booths are ready, and the attached Vaquero Bar and patio are lit up for another night at Coast Range. This pandemic arrival has become the spot to catch a drink and dinner in town, including steak options from Cape Grim and Creekstone, a wagyu beef “stroganoff” with house-made pasta, grilled bone marrow, and some seriously decadent desserts.

1635 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
(805) 691-9134
(805) 691-9134

The Tavern

It can be a tough task reimagining a historic restaurant like the Tavern at Mattei’s Inn, but chef Rhoda Magbitang deftly balances meeting the expectations of longtime guests with making the menu her own. Start with the warm focaccia served with butter before settling into platters of squid ink rice and well-prepared sweet breads with sunchokes. A chocolate souffle to finish is a must.

2350 Railway Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
(888) 218-4941
(888) 218-4941
Squid ink paella at the Tavern.
Squid ink paella at the Tavern.
Cathy Chaplin

Also featured in:

Bar Le Côte

Swing in for lunch or dinner at Bar Le Côte, the seafood-focused sister restaurant to Michelin-starred Bell’s in Los Alamos. Behind the stoves at this Los Olivos gem is executive chef and co-owner Brad Mathews. The menu is chock-full of local seafood and European nods that pair exceptionally well with wines. The head-on Gulf shrimp and saffron buns with sea urchin butter are a must.

2375 Alamo Pintado Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441

Also featured in:

Bob's Well Bread - Ballard

Pastries, sandwiches, and other bready delights are the order of the day at Bob Oswaks’s Ballard outpost of Bob’s Well Bread. This Ballard standalone has proven to be a hit with local wine country visitors, so don’t be surprised to find some weekend lines — and Oswaks himself working the counter.

2449 Baseline Ave, Ballard, CA 93463
(805) 691-9549
(805) 691-9549
Morning bun at Bob’s Well Bread in Ballard.
Morning bun at Bob's Well Bread in Ballard.
Cathy Chaplin

Also featured in:

Nella Kitchen & Bar

It’s a gorgeous mix of coastal California Italian flavors at Nella in Los Olivos. The hotel restaurant has a sturdy bar for wine sipping and chatting; a patio for catching those sunny rays; and a robust menu of pinsas (small pizza-ish flatbreads), seafood snacks, and mains like steak, lamb chops, and duck.

2860 Grand Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
(805) 686-1359
(805) 686-1359
A close-up shot of a flatbread pizza with cheese and onions.
Cheesy pinsa at Nella.
Nella

S.Y. Kitchen

Look no further than chef Luca Crestanelli’s S.Y. Kitchen for seasonal salads and scratch-made plates of pasta like the wild mushroom pappardelle. The Verona-born chef worked in Italian restaurants like Toscana and Nerano in Los Angeles before making his way to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2013.

1110 Faraday St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
(805) 691-9794
(805) 691-9794

Also featured in:

Maverick Saloon

Get over to Maverick Saloon for a barstool away from the wine crowds. The dusty wooden semi-dive is popular with the locals and features dollar bills on the ceiling, live music and events most weekends, and a full slate of cocktails and pub fare.

3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
(805) 686-4785
(805) 686-4785

