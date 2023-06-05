20 Affordable Restaurants to Try in the Inland Empire

The Inland Empire is a massive and somewhat nebulous area, stretching all the way from the edges of the San Gabriel Valley to the San Bernardino Mountains. Within its malleable borders, there are big cities like San Bernardino, sprawling suburbs like Chino Hills, edges of desert, and hidden mountainside communities. That alone is a giant area filled with new restaurants — and new people, with a significant rise in population in the area — with an abundance of great options in this richly historic part of Southern California. This list is far from exhaustive, but does its best to cover geography, price point, and a diversity of cuisines well. Here now are 20 of the best budget-friendly restaurants to try in the Inland Empire.