Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Los Angeles

Sit back, relax, and let these restaurants take care of the rest

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Los Angeles

For some Angelenos, there’s nothing better than stepping away from the kitchen stove and letting Los Angeles’s hospitality professionals take charge on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Because let’s be honest, decking the halls without stress or mess is truly something to celebrate. From elegant hotel dining rooms to more causal restaurant standbys, here now are over a dozen places guaranteed to be full of good cheer and open for dinner on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.