Chicken liver tartine at Redbird in Downtown.
Chicken liver tartine at Redbird in Downtown.
Redbird

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Los Angeles

Sit back, relax, and let these restaurants take care of the rest

by Eater Staff
Chicken liver tartine at Redbird in Downtown.
| Redbird
by Eater Staff

For some Angelenos, there’s nothing better than stepping away from the kitchen stove and letting Los Angeles’s hospitality professionals take charge on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Because let’s be honest, decking the halls without stress or mess is truly something to celebrate. From elegant hotel dining rooms to more causal restaurant standbys, here now are over a dozen places guaranteed to be full of good cheer and open for dinner on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fig

101 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 576-7777
(310) 576-7777
The Fairmont Miramar’s flagship farm-to-table restaurant, FIG, is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chef Jason Prendergast’s menu includes seasonal dishes and holiday-inspired specials. Reservations are available on Resy or by calling 310-319-3111.

 

2. Citrin Restaurant

1104 Wilshire Blvd Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 395-0881
(310) 395-0881
Chef Josiah Citrin is serving Christmas Eve dinner at Citrin for $195 per person from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The tasting menu starts with a soft-poached egg with caviar and finishes with a traditional buche de noel. Take a look at the full menu here.

3. A.O.C.

11648 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 806-6464
(310) 806-6464
A.O.C. is open for dinner on Christmas Eve and serving its standard menu at both locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood. Start with a seasonal cocktail before diving into timeless hits like bacon-wrapped dates and Spanish fried chicken.

4. The Tasting Kitchen

1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-6644
(310) 392-6644
Venice’s the Tasting Kitchen is open for Christmas Eve and serving its regular dinner menu along with an $85 four-course tasting menu from chef Travis Passerotti. Take a look at the current Italian-Mediterranean-Californian dinner menu here.

5. STK Steakhouse

930 Hilgard Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 659-3535
(310) 659-3535
STK Steakhouse is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and serving two plated meals: prime rib (with fingerling potatoes, green beans, and black truffle madeira sauce) for $75 and turkey (with cornbread and sage stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, mashed potatoes, and cranberry orange chutney) for $59.

6. Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

9850 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 860-6566
(310) 860-6566
Jean-Georges is celebrating Christmas Eve with an eight-course holiday tasting menu available from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The $260 per person ($75 per child) menu includes hamachi toast with black truffle, Parmesan risotto, Icelandic cod, and soy-glazed short ribs. The hotel’s more casual Rooftop by JG will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner on Christmas Eve through December 26 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

7. Spago

176 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 385-0880
(310) 385-0880
Christmas Eve at Spago means festive carolers, holiday decor, sparkling wine, and a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $195 per person, and $75 those under 10. The restaurant is serving dinner from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For Christmas Day needs, head to Wolfgang Puck’s newer Merois restaurant in West Hollywood for a $150 4-course prix fixe dinner from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m

8. Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique

321 N Robertson Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90048
(310) 271-6300
(310) 271-6300
For those feeling fancy this Christmas Eve, reserve a table at Petrossian for caviar and canapes. The $250 per person menu includes champagne an array of smaller bites like oysters, smoked salmon, and 30 grams of caviar served with accoutrements. Reservations are available on Tock for seatings at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

9. Juniper

8490 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 281-1890
(424) 281-1890
Juniper, the restaurant inside 1 Hotel West Hollywood, is serving dinner (for takeout and dining in) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On the a la carte menu is herb-roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, gnocchi with wild mushrooms, and a dark chocolate peppermint brownie sundae.

The dining room at Juniper in West Hollywood.
The dining room at Juniper in West Hollywood.
1 Hotel West Hollywood

10. The Front Yard

4222 Vineland Ave
North Hollywood, CA 91602
(818) 255-7290
(818) 255-7290
The Front Yard is serving a prix fixe dinner menu on Christmas (December 25) featuring prime rib and turkey breast, along with a trio of appetizers, like a blue crab salad, and desserts including, toffee bread pudding. The menu will be served from noon to 8 p.m. and is priced at $75 per adult, and $29 for those 12 and under.

11. Della Terra Restaurant

7675 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 933-7675
(323) 933-7675
Italian trattoria Della Terra is open for dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and serving its usual menu that includes crowd-pleasing pizzas, pastas, risotto, and wood-fired skewers.

12. L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

1534 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2408
(323) 366-2408
Swing into Hollywood’s L’antica Pizzeria da Michele this Christmas Eve for a seafood-forward arrabbiata pasta that includes branzino, scallops, calamari, shrimp, clams, and mussels — a nod to the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes, in addition to the restaurant’s full menu.

Spicy arrabbiata di mare&nbsp;pasta at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Hollywood.
Spicy arrabbiata di mare pasta at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Hollywood.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

13. Savoca at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

900 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 765-8600
(213) 765-8600
Come into Savoca on Christmas Day for festive fare inspired by chef Nathaniel Marcus’s time cooking in the Sicilian town of Savoca, where the restaurant takes its name. The Christmas Day a la carte menu features a vegetarian Chateaubriand, rack of lamb, and gingerbread crème brûlée.

14. Bourbon Steak Los Angeles

237 S Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 839-4130
(818) 839-4130
The Glendale outlet of chef Michael Mina’s steakhouse is open for dinner on December 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and serving its standard a la carte menu, which includes a few festive tableside preparations like prime rib and lobster pot pie.

15. Redbird

114 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 788-1191
(213) 788-1191
Redbird chef and owner Neal Fraser will be preparing a three-course prix fixe dinner with optional wine pairings by wine director Matt Fosket on Christmas Eve. The menu is priced at $125 with an additional $65 for wine pairings. Take a look at the full menu here and reserve a table in advance.

 

16. N/Soto Pop-Up

244 San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2725
(213) 628-2725
The N/Soto pop-up at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC) is serving an early dinner on Christmas Eve featuring eight courses, including snow crab with tosazu jelly, chicken kettle rice, and lobster tail with miso butter. Reservations can be made through n/soto’s Resy page

