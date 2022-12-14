 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Various dishes overhead from Antico Nuovo in Los Angeles.
Various dishes from Antico Nuovo in Los Angeles.
Wonho Frank Lee

Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining plans for those who don’t want to cook

by Eater Staff
Various dishes from Antico Nuovo in Los Angeles.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff

During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.

Gwen

Curtis Stone’s newly minted one-Michelin-starred restaurant will offer a swanky Christmas Eve set course dinner for $120 per person, including herb-crusted rib roast, glazed holiday ham, and Santa’s milk and cookies for dessert. All meals come with a trio of sides, including braised mushrooms, pommes puree, and Yorkshire pudding. Reservations are available on Resy. —Matthew Kang

6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 946-7500
(323) 946-7500
Hearth and kitchen area of Gwen.
Hearth and kitchen area of Gwen in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Connie and Ted's

Hard to believe but Michael Cimarusti’s enduring seafood spot Connie & Ted’s is turning 10 next year. This Christmas Eve, the restaurant will have a reasonable $80 per person seafood prix fixe of lobster bisque, cioppino, or smoked ribeye, and a finishing dessert of bread pudding with bourbon sauce. Check OpenTable for reservations. —Matthew Kang

8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-2722
(323) 848-2722
Inside a modernist dining room in West Hollywood.
Inside Connie & Ted’s in West Hollywood.
Elizabeth Daniels

Genghis Cohen

Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, LA’s quirky Fairfax favorite Genghis Cohen is serving everything from their New York-esque Chinese food menu with live music and cocktails like the Szechuan margarita and Hebrew school mai tai with a float of Manischewitz. Head a reservation on Resy to secure a spot in the deeply red dining room and settle in for some festive kitsch. —Mona Holmes

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 653-0640
(323) 653-0640
An assortment of dishes at Genghis Cohen in Los Angeles, California.
An assortment of dishes at Genghis Cohen.
Genghis Cohen

The Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant

Los Angeles’s historic Cat & Fiddle will be open on Christmas Eve with its standard fare plus a three-course Christmas Eve menu from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Staff will serve mulled wine and traditional holiday entrees that include roasted turkey, beef Wellington, or a plant-based nut roast Wellington. Reservations are required. —Mona Holmes

742 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 468-3800
(323) 468-3800
Beef Wellington at Cat &amp; Fiddle Pub &amp; Restaurant in Hollywood, California.
Beef Wellington at Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant.
Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant

Antico Nuovo

For those in the mood for a low-key Christmas Eve dinner, head to Antico Nuovo where chef Chad Colby and team are offering the restaurant’s a la carte menu from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. —Cathy Chaplin

4653 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 510-3093
(323) 510-3093
An open kitchen with plates lined up ready for service.
Kitchen area of Antico Nuovo.
Wonho Frank Lee

Jar

Chef Suzanne Tracht will be offering Jar’s full a la carte menu on Christmas Eve starting at 5 p.m. Expect the classics from this 20-year-old mainstay, like char siu pork chop, pot roast, and duck fried rice, topped off with a martini or Manhattan. Reservations are available on the restaurant’s website. —Jean Trinh

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 655-6566
(323) 655-6566
Bar area of Jar on Beverly Boulevard.
Bar area of Jar on Beverly Boulevard.
Jar

République

Let chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke take care of Christmas Eve dinner with a special tasting menu for $225 per person at their popular French restaurant. Expect seafood, caviar, and truffles. Wine pairings will also be offered, with more details to come on République’s website and Instagram. Reservations are available on OpenTable. —Jean Trinh

624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
(310) 362-6115
République’s bright dining room.
République’s bright dining room.
Elizabeth Daniels

Kinn

Chef Ki Kim will be prepping an eight-course modern Korean feast on Christmas Eve. Priced at $175 per person, the menu includes crispy tilefish, duck liver mousse with a cranberry gelee, and a bourbon tres leches cake. Reservations are available on Resy. —Cathy Chaplin

3905 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 291-0888
(213) 291-0888
A plate of fish with herbs on top from Kinn in Koreatown.
Mackerel from Kinn in Koreatown.
@scrumphsus

Copy Link

Head on over to Fanny’s restaurant at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for Christmas Eve dinner with a twist. The festive night will include live jazz and a family-style menu for $130 per person that includes herb-roasted chicken with truffle gravy, branzino en croute, and more. Champagne and other drinks can be purchased separately. Reservations are available on OpenTable. —Jean Trinh

6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 930-3080
(323) 930-3080
Vintage wallpaper reveals images and words at an upscale dinnertime restaurant.
Vintage wallpaper at Fanny’s in Los Angeles.
Wonho Frank Lee

San Laurel

Let chef José Andrés do the cooking on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The four-course holiday tasting menu at San Laurel, which rings it at $155 per person, includes a duo of smaller bites to start before serving up mains of lamb or duck and a sweet chocolate finish. —Cathy Chaplin

100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 349-8585
(213) 349-8585
An outdoor terrace with tables and a view of the Walt Disney Performing Arts Center.
Outdoor terrace at San Laurel in Downtown LA.
San Laurel

Redbird

Christmas Eve dinner is happening at Redbird this year, with chef Neal Fraser preparing a $135 per person three-course meal. It’s a decadent way to take in the holidays with prime rib, a bacon-wrapped rabbit with chestnut stuffing, and ravioli with butternut squash, to name a few. Reservations are available through the Redbird site. —Mona Holmes

114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 788-1191
(213) 788-1191
A patio area at Redbird restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles.
Redbird.
Elizabeth Daniels

Le Petit Paris

For a bit of Downtown French decadence, check out the soaring dining room and attached patio at Le Petit Paris. Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, expect a multi-course prix-fixe menu that includes roasted scallops, classic trout almondine, and staple desserts like poached spiced pear or buche de noel. —Farley Elliott

418 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 217-4445
(213) 217-4445
Behold the Stunning Interior at Le Petit Paris, Downtown’s New Grand Dame Restaurant
Le Petit Paris in Downtown LA.
Wonho Frank Lee

Rossoblu

For the first time in its five-year history, Downtown’s Rossoblu is opening for Christmas Eve with its regular menu of fantastic pastas and wood-fired meats. Expect a few specials for the holiday as well. Make reservations via Opentable. —Matthew Kang

1124 San Julian St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1099
(213) 749-1099
Rossoblu dishes from its Downtown LA restaurant.
Dishes from Rossoblu.
Rossoblu

Citrin Restaurant

For Christmas Eve, Josiah Citrin’s namesake restaurant (and a recent recipient of a fresh Michelin star) has a set tasting menu featuring egg caviar, Maine scallop with XO sauce, Spanish turbot, and Snake River farm wagyu beef, among numerous choices. Every meal ends with a buche de noel, to remind you it’s definitely Christmas. The tasting costs $195 per person, with reservations available on Resy. —Matthew Kang

1104 Wilshire Blvd Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 395-0881
(310) 395-0881
Dining room inside Citrin with diners and low lights.
Citrin in Santa Monica.
Matthew Kang

Lunetta All Day

Westside restaurant Lunetta is hosting both a Christmas Eve brunch and a Christmas Eve dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with both indoor and outdoor seating. The evening four-course menu runs $125 and includes a classic Christmas bouillabaisse, herb-roasted rack of lamb, and more. —Farley Elliott

2420 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 581-4201
(310) 581-4201
Interior of a bright Santa Monica dining room.
Lunetta All Day in Santa Monica.
Wonho Frank Lee

Baleen Kitchen

Want a regular night out without all the Christmas fuss? Try Baleen Kitchen in Redondo Beach (inside the Portofino Hotel & Marina), where staple options like hot crab dip, cioppino, and grilled ribeye steaks served a la carte on Christmas Day pair perfectly with the oceanside views. —Farley Elliott

260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 406-2517
(310) 406-2517
BALEENkitchen
Steak from Baleen Kitchen.
Baleen Kitchen

