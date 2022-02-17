 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Dine Solo in Los Angeles

Full entrees, comfortable bar seating, and quiet dining rooms to eat a meal by yourself in LA

by Matthew Kang
Apple Pan
| Apple Pan
by Matthew Kang

While going out to eat is often a social affair, a place to meet friends or loved ones to break bread, restaurants are also a place to find nourishment alone. Food writer M.F.K. Fisher popularized the notion of eating with yourself, but the whole thing really doesn’t have to be a big deal. There’s something pleasant and wonderful about not having to engage in conversation with a dining partner and just relax. Often, staff will find the right balance of bantering with customers and leaving them to enjoy the solitude. At these restaurants, there are usually handy bar seats that serve full meals and drinks, or dining rooms that feel conducive to dining by yourself. Here now, a guide to dining solo in Los Angeles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Kobee Factory

14110 Oxnard St
Van Nuys, CA 91401
The quiet dining room of Kobee Factory, with its smattering of rickety tables, is a great place to enjoy a generously portioned plate of kebabs and other Syrian dishes in a Van Nuys strip mall.

Kobee Factory dining room with green walls.
Kobee Factory
Joshua Lurie

2. Sugarfish

4722 Admiralty Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Dine at the bar at Sugarfish and taste a full omakase with swift, attentive service and a parade of fresh fish with warm rice. Doing away with the formality of interacting with a sushi chef, nigiri or sashimi comes on clean white plates that are taken away immediately. Sugarfish remains one of the best quick solo dining experiences in town at its multiple locations.

Sushi at Sugarfish Marina del Rey
Sushi from Sugarfish.
Matthew Kang

3. The Apple Pan

10801 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Counter-only seating always works for people eating solo, especially at the longtime burger destination Apple Pan. Order a hickory burger, fries, a soda, and a slice of fresh pie for a complete meal served in less than half an hour, though be prepared to wait during prime hours.

Apple Pan’s counter with open kitchen.
Apple Pan
Apple Pan

4. Craft Los Angeles

10100 Constellation Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90067
With so many people working late hours in and around Century City, it makes sense that people take solo dinners at the bar at Craft, a generous and welcoming place for those who want an indulgent, seasonally-inclined modern American meal with the cocktails and wines to match. Certainly a bit of a splurge for a solo diner, but it’s worth the pampered treatment.

craft interior los angeles
Craft Los Angeles.
Craft LA

5. Pampas Grill

3857 Overland Ave
Culver City, CA 90232
There are very strong cafeteria vibes at this “por-kilo” style Brazilian barbecue, but the notion of going to Fogo de Chao or M Grill by yourself seems difficult to swallow. At both the Culver City and Original Farmers Market locations of Pampas, you get top-quality Brazilian salads and sides, plus freshly sliced meats priced by the pound, all of which can be enjoyed on sprawling patios.

Pampas Grill
Pampas Grill
Pampas Grill

6. Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vegan destination Crossroads has a wide bar where dining solo feels like the norm. Step up, order up a great cocktail, and check out some of the best plant-based food in the city, like homemade pastas, pizza, and scallopini milanese.

Pasta from Crossroads.
Handmade pasta from Crossroads.
Crossroads

7. Du-Pars

6333 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
There is almost no diner or coffee shop in town where you can’t eat alone, but somehow Du-Pars, with its late hours, frumpy decor, and often calm mornings, feels like the right place to tuck into ham and eggs or a plate of fluffy pancakes.

Du-Par’s in LA outside signage.
Du-Par’s in LA.
Du-Pars.

8. Bludso's Bar & Que

609 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Belly up to the bar at barbecue spot Bludso’s and order up just the right amount of peppery smoked meat served with a spicy sauce for one person. The drinks are strong, and there are plenty of TVs to take in sports games too.

Bludso’s bar area with stools.
Bludso’s Bar & Que.
Bludso’s

9. Hotville Chicken

4070 Marlton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90008
The convivial family-like environment at Hotville Chicken makes it a great place to order up a quarter bird of Nashville fried chicken or a chicken sandwich. Find a quiet booth and enjoy one of LA’s best Southern specialties in solitude.

Hotville chicken on a tray with checkered paper and pickles.
Hotville chicken.
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

10. Petit Trois

718 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
One of the original tiny restaurants in LA, the bar seating-only dining room of Petit Trois has all the energy and bustle of a full bistro, but with direct interaction with cooks, servers, and bartenders. Start with a piece of fresh baguette and soft butter, then bite into the saucy cheeseburger or trout almondine paired with a glass of wine.

Petit Trois’ messy burger with bordelaise sauce and lots of cheese shown on a white plate in the restaurant.
Burger from Petit Trois.
Matthew Kang

11. Otafuku Restaurant

16525 S Western Ave
Gardena, CA 90247
Izakayas are always solo diner-friendly because of smaller portions and easy-to-customize meals. Otafuku, with its semi-hidden space and counter seats, is a great place to have an amazing Japanese feast by yourself. Try the grilled eel, soba noodles, and grilled chicken skewers, washing it down with cold beer.

Otafuku Restaurant.
Otafuku Restaurant.

12. Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant

704 S Alvarado St
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The counter or the small booths at Langer’s are a great place to have a solo lunch in Los Angeles, with hefty pastrami sandwiches, comforting matzo ball soups, or loaded chili fries. Sit down and people-watch at one of LA’s most energetic lunch crowds.

Counter at Langer’s deli with patrons sitting.
Langer’s Deli counter.
Elizabeth Daniels

13. Hail Mary Pizza

3219 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
The bar-height seats looking out to Atwater Village’s Glendale Boulevard are a great way to have one of Los Angeles’s best pizzas. Hail Mary has a focused, simple menu of seasonal salads and New York-style pies served in personal sizes.

A chef with tattooed hands moves a pizza from a plate into a takeaway box.
Hail Mary Pizza
Hail Mary

14. Phở 87

1019 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
There’s something about having a steaming bowl of pho in an old-school Chinatown restaurant that just feels right when dining solo. The quiet dining room, the reasonably-priced noodle soup, and the comfort of being somewhat anonymous at Pho 87, all make for a timeless LA experience.

Bowl of pho.
Pho 87.
Pho 87

15. Agnes

40 W Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
Pasadena’s expansive Agnes restaurant is a bit of a Swiss army knife, with a full dinner menu and handy lunch bill of fare that can be enjoyed at the bar. Try the tremendous braised brisket melt or a platter of cheese with charcuterie alongside a well-shaken cocktail.

A corner shot of a wide open restaurant kitchen, with wooden details at top, an open ceiling, and lots of floor space.
Agnes front counter and open kitchen area.
Wonho Frank Lee

16. 101 Noodle Express

1408 E Valley Blvd
Alhambra, CA 91801
Quiet SGV eatery 101 Noodle Express has a huge menu of crowd-pleasing favorites, though the dan dan noodles with beef roll are must-orders for anyone that hasn’t tried them. The portions are big enough that a solo diner will be able to take home leftovers too.

Dan dan noodles from 101 Noodle Express in a bowl.
Dan dan noodles from 101 Noodle Express.
Matthew Kang

