18 Dinner Spots to Try for DineLA Restaurant Week, Fall 2022

From hip Mexican tapas in Long Beach to a wagyu steakhouse in Beverly Hills, where to eat dinner for DineLA this fall

It’s hard to believe that the biannual DineLA restaurant week has been around for nearly 15 years in Los Angeles. Times flies when there are good dining deals to be had. For this fall event, which runs from now until October 28, about 350 restaurants are participating. From Peruvian dishes on a hotel rooftop to an iconic local Thai restaurant, here are 18 dinner spots to try that range from casual to fancy. For DineLA lunchtime ideas, head right here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.