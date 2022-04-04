It’s hard to believe that the biannual DineLA restaurant week has been around for nearly 15 years in Los Angeles. Times flies when there are good dining deals to be had. For this fall event, which runs from now until October 28, about 350 restaurants are participating. From Peruvian dishes on a hotel rooftop to an iconic local Thai restaurant, here are 18 dinner spots to try that range from casual to fancy. For DineLA lunchtime ideas, head right here.Read More
18 Dinner Spots to Try for DineLA Restaurant Week, Fall 2022
From hip Mexican tapas in Long Beach to a wagyu steakhouse in Beverly Hills, where to eat dinner for DineLA this fall
Saddle Peak Lodge
The century-old Saddle Peak Lodge is a hidden gem nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas. The space gives hunting lodge vibes, and the patio has beautiful views of the canyons and mountains. For the restaurant’s DineLA dinner experience, guests can get a three-course meal for $85. Start with a salad, move onto a main course of roasted salmon or chicken in wine jus (or add some extra bucks for a game trio or rib steak), and finish it off with a molasses cookie sandwich. The special is available Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Spoon & Pork
At the second location of Spoon & Pork, a restaurant with comfort dishes inspired by friends Raymond Yaptinchay and Jay Tuga’s memories of the Philippines, guests can find an all-day DineLA lunch and dinner menu for two for $35 per person. The eight-dish feast includes lumpia Shanghai, grilled pork belly, pancit, and leche flan.
SUGARFISH by sushi nozawa
All 11 Sugarfish locations throughout the Southland will be participating in an all-day DineLA menu. For $35, seafood lovers can get a good deal of sashimi, sushi, and hand rolls (of the blue Dungeness crab and toro variety).
Dear John's
This classy throwback to old-school American steakhouses is the brainchild of supergroup Hans and Patti Rockenwagner and Josiah Citrin. For its DineLA special, dinner is $65 and comes with three courses and sides. Dishes like oysters Rockefeller, prime sirloin, chicken Parmesan, broccolini with breadcrumbs, and chocolate crunch cake make the cut. It’s available Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Matū
For a fancy night out, Beverly Hills steakhouse Matū is offering a DineLA wagyu dinner for two for $90 per person. Each diner gets steak tartare, center-cut filet, braised beef cheek, and meant-for-sharing ribeye with broccolini, and chocolate cake and panna cotta. The wagyu is 100 percent grass-fed. The deal is available daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Little Sister
At Little Sister’s locations in El Segundo and Redondo Beach, the Vietnamese restaurant is offering an all day DineLA menu at $55 per person. The table gets shareable dishes like imperial rolls and sesame baguette with pate and butter, and choices of mains like lemongrass grilled pork chop over chicken fat-coated rice, or tamarind-punched prawns and spareribs in a clay pot. The meal also comes with a dessert for two featuring options like Vietnamese coffee pot de creme, and a drink choice — both alcoholic and non.
Nic's On Beverly
Nic Adler has made a name for himself in the vegan scene with restaurants like Monty’s Good Burger. His trendy Nic’s on Beverly has a meat-free DineLA dinner menu for $55 Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Think: autumn squash soup, Southern-style fried oyster mushrooms, and pumpkin cheesecake.
Chao Krung Thai Restaurant
The legendary Chao Krung has been around for more than 50 years, being one of the first Thai restaurants to open in LA. Sisters Katy Noochlaor and Amanda Maneesilasan took over their parents’ longstanding spot a few years ago and have made it into something of their own. During DineLA, Chao Krung offers a $45 prix fixe menu with papaya salad, charred pork jowl with sticky rice, beef green curry, shrimp pad Thai, and sticky rice with Thai custard. It’s available daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Spartina
With chef-owner Stephen Kait at the helm, Spartina, with its charming patio, has been a West Hollywood Italian mainstay for years. For its $55-per-person DineLA dinner menu (available daily from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.), customers can start with a cocktail made with limoncello or pear puree, and shareable bites like a cacio e pepe spaghetti pie. For antipasti choices, think wood-grilled octopus or Santa Barbara sea urchin; and for mains, there’s short rib tortelloni or linguine with clams and ’nduja sausage. The meal ends on a sweet note with a mascarpone panna cotta with candied pumpkin.
Magari
This stunning Japanese-Italian restaurant in Hollywood is home to a DineLA dinner menu for $45. The three-course deal includes focaccia, as well as selections of ash-cured Ora King salmon in a shishito limonata, squid-ink fusilli, and chocolate torta with salted pistachio ice cream. It’s available Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tokyo Hamburg
This popular Koreatown spot is known for its good vibes and fun dining with sizzling skillets of Japanese-style hamburg steak. For its $35 DineLA dinner menu (available daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.), folks can get appetizers like gyoza or takoyaki, and mains like the aforementioned hamburg and curry katsu. But that’s not all: Salads, alcoholic beverages, and dessert are included in the meal.
Hanchic
This casual Korean fusion restaurant in a Koreatown strip mall has a DineLA dinner-for-two special for $80 (available Thursday to Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.). The set comes with pork bao, bulgogi risotto, galbi jjim, and Korean pancake, among other dishes, including a drink.
Cabra Los Angeles
Hotel rooftop dining and drinking is one of the best things about LA. At Cabra atop the Hoxton in Downtown LA, chef Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat) whips up Peruvian dishes with city skyline views. During DineLA, guests can find a sharable dinnertime deal for $55 per person, with choices such as salmon ceviche, chorizo skewers, wood-fired skirt steak, and sauteed bay scallops.
Delicious at The Dunbar
Serving Southern soul food with Mexican flavors, Delicious at the Dunbar is the second restaurant from father-and-daughter team Vidal and Adriana Cortes, who also own South LA’s Delicious Southern Cuisine. At dinnertime during DineLA, expect a three-course $35 deal, with dishes like salmon croquettes, jambalaya, barbecue pork ribs, and peach cobbler.
Yangban Society
This Korean American restaurant helmed by husband-and-wife duo Katianna and John Hong, has been a star in the Arts District since it first opened earlier this year. Its family-style DineLA dinner menu runs at $55 per person, and features dishes like a buttermilk biscuit in a Korean curry gravy, wood-grilled sea bream, soy-honey-garlic wings, and cheesecake with a butter coconut crust. The special is available Monday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
El Barrio Cantina
El Barrio Cantina, a Mexican tapas and cocktails restaurant in Long Beach’s Retro Row, has been home to chef Ulises Pineda-Alfaro’s creative dishes since it opened last year. Its $35 DineLA dinner highlights his work through three courses. Mains include a choice between Mexican hot fried chicken, ribeye carne asada, among others. The cherry on top? The meal comes with an alcoholic beverage. Find the special Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bone Kettle
Bone Kettle, a Pasadena favorite that always seems busy inside and out on its patio, is offering a prix fixe DineLA menu of Indonesian and pan-Asian dishes. At $55 per person, guests can have four courses, with options like Filipino-style scallop ceviche, ube gnocchi, braised oxtail in noodles, and Indonesian pineapple tarts. It’s available daily from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sichuan Impression
Sichuan Impression, a restaurant popular for its regional Chinese and numbing spice cuisine, has expanded to three locations across the Southland over the last decade. But its Alhambra outpost — the one that started it all — features a DineLA dinner menu available all day. It’s a $65 three-course meal that feeds three to four people, with options such as smoked pig ear, mini lamb skewers, and boiled fish with Sichuan pepper. The special rounds out with a traditional dessert of fried rice cake with brown sugar.