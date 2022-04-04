 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Explore Orange County’s Little Arabia By Crawling These 10 Delicious Destinations

15 Essential Brunch Destinations in Los Angeles

18 Restaurants to Spot Celebrities in Los Angeles

Indoor outdoor seating at Mirame Beverly Hills.
Mirame
Rich Marchewka

18 Dinner Spots to Try for DineLA Restaurant Week, Spring 2022

From casual sandwiches in Long Beach, to modern Mexican in Beverly Hills, where to eat dinner for dineLA this spring

by Mona Holmes
Mirame
| Rich Marchewka
by Mona Holmes

With April in full-swing, it’s now time to click on the DineLA website and obsess over which Los Angeles restaurant to visit before it concludes on April 15. Whether for lunch or dinner, there’s always something new to try, with the bonus of discounted or multi-coursed meals. Plus, it’s LA, so options are vast from wine bars to wagyu steak houses, or even a classic and upscale Vietnamese. Here are 18 restaurants to try for DineLA.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Vino Wine & Tapas Room

18046 W Ventura Blvd
Encino, CA 91316
(818) 343-2525
Visit Website

Try Vino Wine & Tapas Room’s choice of wine with three courses, starting with with a house made cream of mushroom soup, bacalao croquettes, and moving onto the costillas asadas or braised short ribs with vegetables for a main course, and dessert for $55.

2. Sugarfish

4722 Admiralty Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 306-6300
Visit Website

All Sugarfish locations are participating in dineLA, where the menus offer a solid value with a $35 lunch and dinner menu with edamame and a salmon sashimi to start, followed by a course that includes two pieces each of albacore, salmon, yellowtail, large scallop sushi. Meals typically finish with toro and then crab hand roll.

Sushi at Sugarfish Marina del Rey.
Sugarfish
Matthew Kang

3. Jame Enoteca

241 Main St
El Segundo, CA 90245
(310) 648-8554
Visit Website

Jame Enotecha is tucked in a little corner of El Segundo where dineLA dinner and lunch includes a glass of wine. The $25 lunch can include meatballs or spicy ceaser to start, then a cappellini with a 36-hour tomato sauce, or a chicken parm sandwich. For dinner, $45 expands the options with a paccheri ritgati with spicy pork sausage, fennel, sage, and pecorino, and a “Hollywood style” bolognese before offering the Meyer lemon pie or Nutella cake.

Lasagna from Jame Enoteca on a table.
Jame Enoteca
Farley Elliott

4. Dear John's

11208 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 881-9288
Visit Website

It’s all old-school delight at Dear John’s, with a dineLA menu that’s got all the classics with a shrimp cocktail, caesar, or oysters rockefeller, then steak Diane, chicken parmesan, or sand dabs. They’ve got all the right side dishes, as well as a chocolate crunch cake.

5. Crustacean Beverly Hills

468 N Bedford Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 205-8990
Visit Website

Crustacean’s dineLA menu runs $65 for lunch or dinner where the wagyu tartare, beet tartare, or a fluke crudo are the first course. Next course is the lemon chicken, snapper, a truffle wagyu burger, or the classic upside down buddha’s noodle dish. Of course there’s dessert, plus add-on options that include An’s famous garlic noodles for $15.

Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Crustacean Beverly Hills
Wonho Frank Lee

6. Mírame

419 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 230-5035
Visit Website

Joshua Gil settled into his popular Beverly Hills spot last year and the dineLA menu is geared for all types of diners with both plant-based and meat. Lunch can include a $35 with a cauliflower ceviche, tacos, and dessert. For dinner, the three course meal starts with ceviches, next up is a smoked short rib tetela or vegan pork squash blossoms, with a rack of lamb or masa gnocchi for the mains.

Indoor outdoor seating at Mirame Beverly Hills.
Mirame
Rich Marchewka

7. Matū

239 S Beverly Dr Suite 100
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(424) 317-5031
Visit Website

Matu’s $68 per person dineLA three course dinner starts with a beef broth made from 24-hour simmered wagyu bones, braised beef croquettes over celeriac puree, and steak cooked on a plancha with a salad.

8. Annie's Soul Delicious

1066 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 424-7402
Visit Website

If hoping to get a dose of something soulful and filling for dineLA, try Annie’s Soul Delicious. For $25, she’s got a sweet punch welcome drink, choice of fried chicken, barbecue chicken, catfish, or turkey meatloaf. It comes with two side dishes, and choice of banana pudding or a triple crust peach cobbler.

Fried chicken from Annie’s Soul Delicious restaurant.
Annie’s Soul Delicious
Courtesy of Annie’s Soul Delicious

9. Flavors from Afar

1046 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 879-9778
Visit Website

This Little Ethiopia’s charming restaurant creates meals by refugee chefs. For dineLA, the cost is $65 per person — or an $85 feast that feeds two to three people — with a gorgeous platter filled with dishes like the fish ceviche tostada, Somali chicken tacos, chile relleno, and a passionfruit Jamaican slush. 

10. Fanny's

6067 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 930-3080
Visit Website

Fanny’s serves its dineLA menu Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Try the smoked fish rillettes, ora king salmon crudo, halibut with pine nut emulsion, or a 12 ounce, dry-aged NY strip steak.

A server uses silverware to plate out steak at a restaurant.
Fanny’s
Wonho Frank Lee

11. Carousel Restaurant Hollywood

5112 Hollywood Blvd #107
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 660-8060
Visit Website

For decades, the Tcholakian family has served Middle Eastern food out of Glendale and Los Feliz. The dineLA menu offers a $25 lunch or a $35 dinner where options cover familiar traditional appetizers like hummus, and tabbouleh, kebabs and shawarma for the main course, and, of course, baklava.

12. Greekman's

2619 Sunset Blvd Patio
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 500-0916
Visit Website

Silver Lake restaurant Greekman’s dineLA is only $55 for dinner, with an appetizer featuring feta in phyllo dough, honey, and pomegranate. Or try the Greek panzanella salad. But the mains are where to find the value with a grilled branzino, braised lamb shank, or roast chicken before dessert arrives.

An overhead shot of Greek food on blue plates and a marble tabletop.
Greekman’s
Andrea D’Agosto

13. Tam O'Shanter

2980 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-0228
Visit Website

Head to Los Feliz for one of the best bargains on the dineLA list, where entrees include roast prime rib or beef, Jidori chicken, or a pan seared Scottish salmon with garlic herb butter. Before that, opt for the deviled eggs or shrimp cocktail to start, with the corn chowder as the middle course, and a sweet chocolate trifle for $55 per person.

14. Gusto Green

718 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(323) 218-0294
Visit Website

DineLA is the perfect time to try Gusto Green’s hemp-leaning menu. The $25 lunch menu has a slightly smaller selection, but the $55 dinner ventures into a crispy spelt cake or hamachi crudo to start, with pasta, pizza, ora king salmon, sprouted beluga lentils, or steak for mains, with a chocolate budino foror hemp chocolate chunk cookies.

Signs for Gusto Green with a small patio, a restaurant in Downtown LA.
Gusto Green
Wonho Frank Lee

15. Sake Dojo

333 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 234-0957
Visit Website

Little Tokyo’s Sake Dojo dineLA dinner runs $55, where a sushi box full of options like hamachi toro, ocean trout, scallop with uni, or bluefin toro are included. A sake pairing flight is available for between $30 to $40.

Oysters from Sake Dojo in Little Tokyo, California.
Sake Dojo
Sarah Waldorf

16. Yangban Society

712 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Visit Website

Yangban Society chefs/owners Katianna and John Hong put together an extensive $45 dinner set menu from Thursday through Monday, where they’ll serve dishes like hot smoked trout schmear, griddled potato bread in clarified butter, dotori acorn noodles, soy-braised fried chicken thighs, and a buttermilk biscuit with Korean curry beef and pork gravy. It’s a healthy amount of food for two people.

Dishes from Yangban Society, Arts District.
Yangban Society
Matthew Kang

17. Malbec Market

1632 Colorado Blvd
Eagle Rock, CA 90041
(323) 274-4504
Visit Website

This neighborhood restaurant and market has easy options for lunch or dinner. Dinner costs $45 with ceviche, mussels with chorizo sausage, barramundi a la plancha. Be sure to order the empanadas.

18. Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

2030 E 7th St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 343-1068
Visit Website

Chef Philip Pretty and sister Lauren serves a dinner here that runs $65, including octopus confit, line-caught bass, or a seven-day-aged duck with French lentils, cauliflower puree, and spinach. Dessert could be a cheese platter or pavlova.

