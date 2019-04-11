15 Places to Eat And Drink Exceptionally Well in Echo Park

Share All sharing options for: 15 Places to Eat And Drink Exceptionally Well in Echo Park

From deep dish pizza to cocktails and pre-game snacks — this neighborhood has it all

15 Places to Eat And Drink Exceptionally Well in Echo Park

Share All sharing options for: 15 Places to Eat And Drink Exceptionally Well in Echo Park

Echo Park’s food and drink options are as varied as they are spectacular, with garden dining, burgers, and ube coffee drinks mixing seamlessly with old-school breakfasts and sourdough pizzas. Whichever night you choose to have, Echo Park has it covered. Here now are 15 fantastic places to eat or drink in Echo Park.

Added: Quarter Sheet Pizza, Ototo, Lowboy, Bacetti

Removed: Trencher, Happy Tom’s Restaurant, Tacos Arizas, Blue Corn Quesadilla Cart, Tsubaki, Lady Byrd Cafe

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.