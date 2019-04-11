 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 14 Hottest Cocktail Spots in Los Angeles

17 Superb Downtown Los Angeles Restaurants

13 Fresh Juice and Smoothie Spots in Los Angeles

For a big, messy burger with a side of hope: Lowboy.
A double cheeseburger from Lowboy in Echo Park.
Farley Elliott

15 Places to Eat And Drink Exceptionally Well in Echo Park

From deep dish pizza to cocktails and pre-game snacks — this neighborhood has it all

by Eater Staff Updated
29 comments / new
View as Map
A double cheeseburger from Lowboy in Echo Park.
| Farley Elliott
by Eater Staff Updated
29 comments / new

Echo Park’s food and drink options are as varied as they are spectacular, with garden dining, burgers, and ube coffee drinks mixing seamlessly with old-school breakfasts and sourdough pizzas. Whichever night you choose to have, Echo Park has it covered. Here now are 15 fantastic places to eat or drink in Echo Park.

Added: Quarter Sheet Pizza, Ototo, Lowboy, Bacetti

Removed: Trencher, Happy Tom’s Restaurant, Tacos Arizas, Blue Corn Quesadilla Cart, Tsubaki, Lady Byrd Cafe

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Greekman's

Copy Link

Greekman’s, which straddles the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake, is a recent rework of the Freedman’s address, with a new white and blue patio out front serving all manner of Grecian treats. Look for lamb and wagyu kefta, Greek beer and wines, and cocktails perfect for any season.

2619 Sunset Blvd Patio, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 500-0916
(213) 500-0916
An overhead shot of Greek food on blue plates and a marble tabletop.
A Grecian feast at Greekman’s.
Andrea D’Agosto

Also featured in:

Cosa Buona

Copy Link

What’s not to love about natural wine, puffy-crusted pizza, and mozzarella sticks? It’s all possible at Zach Pollack’s busy Cosa Buona, right on the corner of Sunset and Alvarado. The tight spot stays bustling most days, particularly on weekend evenings when a hopeful line can be seen spilling out the door.

2100 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 908-5211
(213) 908-5211
Pizza and salad at Cosa Buona in Echo Park
Cosa Buona
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Grá

Copy Link

On the border of Echo Park and Westlake is Grá, which means love in Gaelic. It’s a cozy spot offering sourdough pizza and natural wines. Be mindful of the hours, visit Grá’s rustic dining room between Thursday and Sunday nights.

1524 Pizarro St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Laveta

Copy Link

Laveta settled in to this south of Temple stretch of Echo Park two years ago. The cafe opens on the early side with ube-flavored coffee drinks and a daytime menu that ranges from eggs to burgers with a side of minimalist aesthetic.

318 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 378-0037
(213) 378-0037

Masa of Echo Park Bakery & Cafe

Copy Link

The legendary Masa of Echo Park has a lot to offer on its menu, though most folks rightfully know it as one of LA’s enduring homes for deep-dish pizza. Expect the red sauce staple to be mobbed during Cubs games, though it’s likely to find at least a few tables ordering the massive pizza any night of the week. Need a plant-based option? Masa’s got that too.

1800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 989-1558
(213) 989-1558

Honey Hi

Copy Link

Honey Hi is a near-perfect encapsulation of a certain type of Los Angeles dining, found at other spots like Kitchen Mouse in Highland Park. There are bowls, healthy drinks, and well-sourced animal proteins galore, served up with a smile inside a picture-perfect and awfully colorful dining room right on Sunset.

1620 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 221-7810
(213) 221-7810
A bowl at Honey Hi restaurant in Echo Park
Honey Hi
Honey Hi [Official Photo]

Also featured in:

Bar Flores

Copy Link

Bar Flores is just gorgeous. Nab a stool overlooking the open windows on Sunset near Echo Park Avenue, and watch the city speed by while taking things slowly with a gin beet cordial, or the incredible aged-rum cocktail with coconut milk, lemongrass, basil, galangal, and lime.

1542 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8006
(213) 266-8006

Also featured in:

Lowboy

Copy Link

There is, truly, no other place to get the Lowburger than the home of the Lowburger. If big, meaty sandwiches aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty of reason to swing through this vibey neighborhood joint. Sad Girl Country Night, when fans can drink their sorrows away in an actual boot and listen to country-themed DJ sets, a must-hit.

1540 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8161
(213) 266-8161
lowboy Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Patra Burgers On Sunset

Copy Link

Every neighborhood needs its burger and burrito place, and thankfully Echo Park has Patra. This is the spot for a simple afternoon bite to eat, or better yet, a very necessary weekend morning breakfast burrito.

1524 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-0301
(213) 250-0301

Bacetti

Copy Link

This ode to Rome is a love letter to gorgeous architecture and rich pasta, like the campanelle with chanterelle mushrooms. Opened last November, chef Joel Stoval dishes up everything from fresh focaccia to octopus and tiramisu, while Christian Clarke manages the natural wine selection.

1509 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 995-6090
(213) 995-6090
A marble table, tan plate and thick ring of focaccia studded with olives. Dylan + Jeni

Valerie Echo Park

Copy Link

Valerie is tucked away up Echo Park Avenue, into the hills and warrens of single-family homes. As one of the only enduring businesses in that far stretch, the place has become an every day go-to with eggs in the morning, quick-service coffee and pastry, and mellow midday meals for those able to linger.

1665 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-9365
(213) 250-9365

Also featured in:

Quarter Sheets Pizza

Copy Link

This pizza parlor is so much more than a place to nab a topping-laden sheet of pie on the weekend. The wizards at this shop also whip up delectable cakes, too; it’s not uncommon to score a thick slice of polenta and olive oil chiffon or an ultra-rich serving of spumoni.

1305 Portia St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Pizza from Quarter Sheets on white paper and plates with a can of beer. Allen Yelent

Also featured in:

Thunderbolt

Copy Link

When first visiting Thunderbolt, take a look around to study the room. There’s likely a large group of friends, people on dates, and the lone sipper. Thunderbolt is the place for all types of drinkers with varied cocktails and solid food.

1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 372-5099
(213) 372-5099

Also featured in:

Konbi

Copy Link

The original Konbi is still busy in Echo Park, even with a new location in Culver City. The hyper-focused Japanese spot does pickled vegetables, coffee, pastries, and of course those Instagrammable sandwiches, be they made of egg salad or pork katsu.

1463 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Katsu sando at Konbi, Echo Park, on a blue plate.
Konbi
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Ototo

Copy Link

From the same owners as ultra-popular Tsubaki, the “sake situation” at this mini Japanese restaurant and bar is not to be missed. Little bites like kara-age and buta shumai (both for $13) are meant to wet the whistle while the sake flows. One could even join the sake club for three premium bottles each month to bring a bit of that joy home.

1360 Allison Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 784-7930
(213) 784-7930
Ototo Farley Elliot

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Greekman's

2619 Sunset Blvd Patio, Los Angeles, CA 90026
An overhead shot of Greek food on blue plates and a marble tabletop.
A Grecian feast at Greekman’s.
Andrea D’Agosto

Greekman’s, which straddles the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake, is a recent rework of the Freedman’s address, with a new white and blue patio out front serving all manner of Grecian treats. Look for lamb and wagyu kefta, Greek beer and wines, and cocktails perfect for any season.

2619 Sunset Blvd Patio, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 500-0916
(213) 500-0916
An overhead shot of Greek food on blue plates and a marble tabletop.
A Grecian feast at Greekman’s.
Andrea D’Agosto

Cosa Buona

2100 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Pizza and salad at Cosa Buona in Echo Park
Cosa Buona
Wonho Frank Lee

What’s not to love about natural wine, puffy-crusted pizza, and mozzarella sticks? It’s all possible at Zach Pollack’s busy Cosa Buona, right on the corner of Sunset and Alvarado. The tight spot stays bustling most days, particularly on weekend evenings when a hopeful line can be seen spilling out the door.

2100 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 908-5211
(213) 908-5211
Pizza and salad at Cosa Buona in Echo Park
Cosa Buona
Wonho Frank Lee

Grá

1524 Pizarro St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

On the border of Echo Park and Westlake is Grá, which means love in Gaelic. It’s a cozy spot offering sourdough pizza and natural wines. Be mindful of the hours, visit Grá’s rustic dining room between Thursday and Sunday nights.

1524 Pizarro St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Laveta

318 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Laveta settled in to this south of Temple stretch of Echo Park two years ago. The cafe opens on the early side with ube-flavored coffee drinks and a daytime menu that ranges from eggs to burgers with a side of minimalist aesthetic.

318 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 378-0037
(213) 378-0037

Masa of Echo Park Bakery & Cafe

1800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

The legendary Masa of Echo Park has a lot to offer on its menu, though most folks rightfully know it as one of LA’s enduring homes for deep-dish pizza. Expect the red sauce staple to be mobbed during Cubs games, though it’s likely to find at least a few tables ordering the massive pizza any night of the week. Need a plant-based option? Masa’s got that too.

1800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 989-1558
(213) 989-1558

Honey Hi

1620 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A bowl at Honey Hi restaurant in Echo Park
Honey Hi
Honey Hi [Official Photo]

Honey Hi is a near-perfect encapsulation of a certain type of Los Angeles dining, found at other spots like Kitchen Mouse in Highland Park. There are bowls, healthy drinks, and well-sourced animal proteins galore, served up with a smile inside a picture-perfect and awfully colorful dining room right on Sunset.

1620 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 221-7810
(213) 221-7810
A bowl at Honey Hi restaurant in Echo Park
Honey Hi
Honey Hi [Official Photo]

Bar Flores

1542 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Bar Flores is just gorgeous. Nab a stool overlooking the open windows on Sunset near Echo Park Avenue, and watch the city speed by while taking things slowly with a gin beet cordial, or the incredible aged-rum cocktail with coconut milk, lemongrass, basil, galangal, and lime.

1542 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8006
(213) 266-8006

Lowboy

1540 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
lowboy Wonho Frank Lee

There is, truly, no other place to get the Lowburger than the home of the Lowburger. If big, meaty sandwiches aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty of reason to swing through this vibey neighborhood joint. Sad Girl Country Night, when fans can drink their sorrows away in an actual boot and listen to country-themed DJ sets, a must-hit.

1540 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8161
(213) 266-8161
lowboy Wonho Frank Lee

Patra Burgers On Sunset

1524 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Every neighborhood needs its burger and burrito place, and thankfully Echo Park has Patra. This is the spot for a simple afternoon bite to eat, or better yet, a very necessary weekend morning breakfast burrito.

1524 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-0301
(213) 250-0301

Bacetti

1509 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A marble table, tan plate and thick ring of focaccia studded with olives. Dylan + Jeni

This ode to Rome is a love letter to gorgeous architecture and rich pasta, like the campanelle with chanterelle mushrooms. Opened last November, chef Joel Stoval dishes up everything from fresh focaccia to octopus and tiramisu, while Christian Clarke manages the natural wine selection.

1509 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 995-6090
(213) 995-6090
A marble table, tan plate and thick ring of focaccia studded with olives. Dylan + Jeni

Valerie Echo Park

1665 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Valerie is tucked away up Echo Park Avenue, into the hills and warrens of single-family homes. As one of the only enduring businesses in that far stretch, the place has become an every day go-to with eggs in the morning, quick-service coffee and pastry, and mellow midday meals for those able to linger.

1665 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-9365
(213) 250-9365

Quarter Sheets Pizza

1305 Portia St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Pizza from Quarter Sheets on white paper and plates with a can of beer. Allen Yelent

This pizza parlor is so much more than a place to nab a topping-laden sheet of pie on the weekend. The wizards at this shop also whip up delectable cakes, too; it’s not uncommon to score a thick slice of polenta and olive oil chiffon or an ultra-rich serving of spumoni.

1305 Portia St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Pizza from Quarter Sheets on white paper and plates with a can of beer. Allen Yelent

Thunderbolt

1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

When first visiting Thunderbolt, take a look around to study the room. There’s likely a large group of friends, people on dates, and the lone sipper. Thunderbolt is the place for all types of drinkers with varied cocktails and solid food.

1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 372-5099
(213) 372-5099

Konbi

1463 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Katsu sando at Konbi, Echo Park, on a blue plate.
Konbi
Wonho Frank Lee

The original Konbi is still busy in Echo Park, even with a new location in Culver City. The hyper-focused Japanese spot does pickled vegetables, coffee, pastries, and of course those Instagrammable sandwiches, be they made of egg salad or pork katsu.

1463 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Katsu sando at Konbi, Echo Park, on a blue plate.
Konbi
Wonho Frank Lee

Ototo

1360 Allison Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Ototo Farley Elliot

From the same owners as ultra-popular Tsubaki, the “sake situation” at this mini Japanese restaurant and bar is not to be missed. Little bites like kara-age and buta shumai (both for $13) are meant to wet the whistle while the sake flows. One could even join the sake club for three premium bottles each month to bring a bit of that joy home.

1360 Allison Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 784-7930
(213) 784-7930
Ototo Farley Elliot

Related Maps