The Best Dishes Eater LA Editors Ate This Year, Mapped

When dining in Long Beach, one of the hardest tasks is choosing a favorite Cambodian restaurant. The options are plentiful, with many operating for decades. Some specialize in one thing, while others like Crystal Cambodian/Thai Restaurant easily generate a delicious menu from morning until night. First, Crystal Cambodian has something that most Long Beach restaurants do not: a parking lot. So drive right in, and nestle in a booth or table where there’s a frequent stream of dishes flying out of the kitchen. Order an assortment but be sure to get the fiery red prahok ktis with ground pork, fish sauce, and aromatics with a side of cabbage. Tear off a leaf and use it as a crunchy vessel to scoop up a single bite. One might run out of cabbage but simply shift to a spoon for assistance and efficiency. For the uninitiated, prahok ktis is one of those dishes that will permanently be on an ordering list; its bold flavors will haunt you and make you wonder how this dish hasn’t been a regular part of your repertoire. —Mona Holmes