For a classic red sauce spot in a shinier room: Jemma di Mare.
For a classic red sauce spot in a shinier room: Jemma di Mare.
Matthew Kang

Editor’s Favorite Restaurants to Try This Weekend in LA

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

by Eater Staff Updated
For a classic red sauce spot in a shinier room: Jemma di Mare.
Matthew Kang
by Eater Staff Updated

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of restaurant recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?” This map is updated weekly and the newest additions are denoted with an asterisk (*). And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in LA.

For more dining inspiration, peruse our 2023 archives of weekend recommendations: January through March, April through June, and July through September.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

* For Lao cooking that will knock your socks off: Nok’s Kitchen

Find Nok’s Kitchen among a sea of Vietnamese restaurants on Little Saigon’s Westminster Boulevard. The warm staff, boisterous room, and pitch-perfect Lao cooking make it a worthy destination, even traveling from Los Angeles. Opt for the sashimi-grade salmon-topped papaya salad, grilled housemade sausage, crispy rice salad, and the night market squid served on a stick that snaps and delights. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

9378 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CA 92683
(714) 902-1338
(714) 902-1338

* For a classic red sauce spot in a shinier room: Jemma di Mare

There’s a resurgence of quality red sauce Italian restaurants around town, but few reach the understated excellence of Jemma di Mare from Jackson Kalb in Brentwood. Everything is made in-house, from the extruded rigatoni served with spicy vodka sauce to the bread for Emmy’s garlic bread and the slightly flattened capellini placed in a saucy volcano next to the chicken Parm. Expect a chef’s finesse, with nothing too rich or salty, leaving one happy and satiated instead of in a food coma at the end of the meal as is typical of red sauce joints. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

11677 San Vicente Blvd #200, Los Angeles, CA 90049
(424) 955-2410
(424) 955-2410
For a classic red sauce spot in a shinier room: Jemma di Mare.
For a classic red sauce spot in a shinier room: Jemma di Mare.
Matthew Kang

* For outstanding roasted chicken with creamy hummus: Jerusalem Chicken

Certain restaurants are for eating half the meal on-site and consuming the rest later, and Jerusalem Chicken is one of those spots. And though its falafel and pita sandwiches are some of LA’s best, everyone goes for the chicken platters, especially the lemon garlic chicken with spicy pepper sauce over yellow rice. The chicken comes with two sides, so order the white beans in tomato sauce (fasoulya) and the spicy hummus that’s not for the faint of heart. Take some of the bread for later. — Mona Holmes, reporter

4448 W Slauson Ave, Windsor Hills, CA 90043
(323) 903-6280
(323) 903-6280
A clear plastic container featuring lemon-garlic chicken, fluffy rice, hummus, and Arabic cucumber-tomato salad at Jerusalem Chicken in View Park-Windsor Hills.
For outstanding roasted chicken with creamy hummus: Jerusalem Chicken
Mona Holmes

For rip and dip bagels: Wake and Late

Breakfast burrito warrior Wake and Late recently got into the bagel game and the burnished beauties are really something. Grab a few hand-rolled, 24-hour fermented, boiled, and baked bagels, along with a few different kinds of cream cheese (the lox and everything spreads are excellent), and settle in for superbly satisfying ripping and dipping. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

525 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 217-0710
(626) 217-0710

For excellent coffee next to an iconic LA landmark: South LA Cafe

Copy Link

Imagine trekking up the hill to the Hollywood Bowl during daytime hours before it’s packed with cars and concertgoers. It’s peaceful. There might be a soundcheck happening by a famous recording artist. But the actual destination is South LA Cafe. To hang out at a 101-year-old concert venue while ordering a cappuccino is truly one of LA’s gifts. Order a matcha latte and cupcake, sit in the shade, and take the LA moment in. — Mona Holmes, reporter

2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
(323) 850-2000
Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl
Mona Holmes

For a tasty milkshake without a drop of milk: Hart House

Copy Link

If you love ice cream milkshakes, but the aftermath makes you regret a single slurp, get over to one of Kevin Hart’s four plant-based joints Hart House, including the drive-thru in Hollywood. The oat-based milkshakes come in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or Oreo and are deliciously easy to consume, especially this weekend when temperatures hit 90 degrees. — Mona Holmes, reporter

6800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(213) 510-3200
(213) 510-3200

For expertly topped pizzas by the slice: Shins Pizza

Copy Link

The half-a-dozen pies at Cypress Park’s Shins Pizza are available by the slice (or as 18-inch whole pizzas), making it easy to eat through the menu in one sitting with a friend or two. The slice topped with mortadella oozes with rich ricotta and garlicky oomph, while the meat-centric one comes with a triple punch of Chinese sausage, speck, and pepperoni. The sides are light and appealing, like the celery number with blue cheese and Fresno chiles. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

1215 1/2 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065

For dynamo post-dinner desserts: Antico Nuovo

Copy Link

Antico Nuovo is the bee's knees when it comes to dinnertime delights, but don’t overlook this Italian restaurant to satisfy a post-dinner sweet tooth. Swing in after a meal elsewhere for a digestif paired with an outstanding cannoli or some of the best ice cream in the city. The counter seats peering into the kitchen are the best ones in the house. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

4653 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 510-3093
(323) 510-3093
A duo of cannoli at Antico Nuovo.
For dynamo post-dinner desserts: Antico Nuovo.
Cathy Chaplin

For an exploration of Southern food in DTLA: Joyce Soul and Sea

Copy Link

Delightful new Downtown restaurant Joyce Soul and Sea captures a resurgence of Downtown, at least in the Financial District and South Park, with a gorgeous remake of the former Red Herring space. Chef Samuel Monsour’s no-fuss Southern food intersects with a seasonal and sustainable edge, leading diners to everything from a perfect plate of cornbread to reasonably priced caviar service. The star of the show might be the colossal tiger shrimp and oyster perloo, a sort of soggy Carolina gold rice- and chorizo-packed stew that’s big enough for four to share. My first visit was exciting, but I imagine, like with Monsour’s former tenure at Preux & Proper, that the restaurant will become sharper in its execution with time, displaying the full breadth of Southern flavor in LA. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

770 S Grand Ave A, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 395-0202
(213) 395-0202
For an exploration of Southern food in DTLA: Joyce Soul and Sea.
For an exploration of Southern food in DTLA: Joyce Soul and Sea.
Matthew Kang

For dark, sexy, modern Korean fare: Yangban

Copy Link

Walk in the new Yangban and it’s almost perfect for the pre-Halloween season with a fully blacked-out interior, striking art pieces, and a hugely expanded dining area with banquettes. It’s surprising to think that this used to be Fifty Seven, which turned into Petty Cash, and then Bon Temps before morphing into two versions of Yangban. This latest installment is the most focused, sensible, and mature of chef Katianna and John Hong’s vision of modern LA Korean food. Every bite of banchan is delicious and thought-provoking, from the steamed broccoli with chicken skin furikake to the avocado-pear number with hot mustard. Gochujang-braised black cod recalls eundaegu jorim but it’s got none of the sweetness or syrupyness, instead working more like a brothy poached fish with the mildness of a French haute cuisine dish, brought up to 100 with a side bowl of garlic butter rice. A few favorites like congee pot pie and the chicken wings remain, but the new Yangban feels ready for prime time. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

712 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 866-1987
(213) 866-1987
Wooden tables, brick walls, and dim lights at LA restaurants Yangban.
The dining room at Yangban.
Wonho Frank Lee

For a dimly-lit date night: Juliet

Copy Link

Date nights are a rare treat for those with kids, so it’s important to make each outing count. Snag a table for two at this French stunner where the food is thoughtful and refined. The chicken liver tart and endive salad make for lovely starters before sharing a few mains like the seasonal risotto and grilled fish. Madeleines for dessert are the way to go. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

8888 Washington Blvd Suite 102, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 643-5853
(310) 643-5853
Four light golden madeleines on a white plate with flourishes of napkin for elegant effect.
Madelines at Juliet in Culver City.
Liz Barclay

For a breakfast burrito that surpasses all: SolRád

Copy Link

Stationed in Montebello’s BLVD MRKT, Teo and Mel Montoya’s SolRad operation hawks some of the most unique modern Mexican food in SoCal. Try the quesaburger, beer-battered pasilla chile rings, or the outstanding breakfast burrito. Montoya describes the latter as a hybrid between an LA taco stand breakfast burrito (typically with beans) and one from an LA burger stand (usually without beans but with potatoes). It’s hearty with kick, and just what one needs to start the day.  — Mona Holmes, reporter

520 W Whittier Blvd Suite G, Montebello, CA 90640
(562) 332-8800
(562) 332-8800

For inventive Italian American: Best Bet Pizzeria

Copy Link

Jason Neroni’s ambitious Italian American restaurant Best Bet signals a change in the chef’s journey, from pasta impresario to pizza slinger, with three types of baked pizza and a slew of seasonal dishes in his bustling Culver City restaurant. Some early favorites include the stone fruit topped with lardo and pistachios, as well as the meatballs in white bolognese sauce. Across the board, Neroni’s approach teeters on the edge of too much but shows just enough restraint to keep flavors from going over the top. Mileage may vary on the pizza depending on what you’re in the mood for, but the neo-Neapolitan meat-lover’s Godzilla pizza is a good place to start. Over time, just like at the Rose, Neroni and the kitchen team will get a stronger grasp on the cooking to iron out the kinks, but even this early, it’s clear that Best Bet lives up to its name. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 853-8096
(310) 853-8096
For inventive Italian American: Best Bet Pizzeria.
For inventive Italian American: Best Bet Pizzeria.
Matthew Kang

For quick-service shawarma: Borjstar Shawarma Shop

Copy Link

There’s fast-food and then there’s fast food. Borjstar might be the quickest meal in the South Bay, with beef or chicken shawarma wraps churning out of the kitchen before one can finish paying at the register. Inside each wrap is thinly shaved, spit-roasted meats tinted with just enough tahini and pickled vegetables to keep every bite interesting. The nice thing about the beef is that the meat, blended with some lamb for a gamey kick, is seared and toasted for texture. Borjstar comes from the Hague, probably the first such restaurant to ever move from that part of the world to Los Angeles, but the journey is worth it, especially for those nearby Gardena. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

1330 Rosecrans Ave, Gardena, CA 90247
(310) 400-7973
(310) 400-7973
Chicken and a beef/lamb shawarma at Borjstar on metal spits.
For quick-service shawarma: Borjstar Shawarma Shop
Matthew Kang

For Mediterranean flavors a mile from the beach: Barsha

Copy Link

Barsha’s wife and husband owners Lenora and Adnen Marouani carved out something delicious in Hermosa Beach blocks away from the Pacific. Barsha, which means “abundance” in Tunisian, offers a menu bearing light twists among more traditional dishes. Opt for the Tunisian bruschetta, falafel sliders, lamb meatballs presented as a m’hamsa stew, and the branzino with couscous risotto. Beer, wines, and wine cocktails are also available. — Mona Holmes, reporter

1141 Aviation Blvd, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(424) 452-6266
(424) 452-6266

