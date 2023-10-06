Editor’s Favorite Restaurants to Try This Weekend in LA

Walk in the new Yangban and it’s almost perfect for the pre-Halloween season with a fully blacked-out interior, striking art pieces, and a hugely expanded dining area with banquettes. It’s surprising to think that this used to be Fifty Seven, which turned into Petty Cash, and then Bon Temps before morphing into two versions of Yangban. This latest installment is the most focused, sensible, and mature of chef Katianna and John Hong’s vision of modern LA Korean food. Every bite of banchan is delicious and thought-provoking, from the steamed broccoli with chicken skin furikake to the avocado-pear number with hot mustard. Gochujang-braised black cod recalls eundaegu jorim but it’s got none of the sweetness or syrupyness, instead working more like a brothy poached fish with the mildness of a French haute cuisine dish, brought up to 100 with a side bowl of garlic butter rice. A few favorites like congee pot pie and the chicken wings remain, but the new Yangban feels ready for prime time. — Matthew Kang, lead editor