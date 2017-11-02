 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
16 Spots in Los Angeles for Crispy, Perfect Chicken Wings

14 Essential Korean Barbecue Restaurants in Orange County

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Los Angeles, January 2023

Dishes from Tuk Tuk Thai in West LA/Sawtelle Japantown with satay and rice noodle dishes.
Tuk Tuk Thai.
Tuk Tuk Thai

14 Delectable Restaurants in LA’s Sawtelle Japantown

From Filipino fare and cocktail patios to one of LA’s oldest Japanese restaurants

by Eater Staff Updated
Tuk Tuk Thai.
| Tuk Tuk Thai
by Eater Staff Updated
As one of California’s last remaining historic Japantowns, Sawtelle Japantown is also one of the region’s best neighborhoods to dine. It’s typically busy, simply walk through the area on a weekend night to see the streets abuzz with activity. This West LA neighborhood is stacked with karaoke lounges, yakitori, sushi, ramen, boba shops, and a Mexican-Asian fusion spot with incredible cocktails. It’s wise to stray slightly away from the main Sawtelle strip, where a Vietnamese-American chef has a unique menu with a strong wine list. Here now are 14 essential Sawtelle Japantown restaurants to try.

Tuk Tuk Thai

The family from Fairfax’s longstanding Chao Krung opened Tuk Tuk Thai with a mostly street food menu in early 2022. Find classic dishes like Isaan sour sausage and prik khing moo grob in the small but cozy space. There’s a handy patio too for streetside al fresco dining.

1638 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 860-1872
(310) 860-1872
Dishes from Tuk Tuk Thai in West LA/Sawtelle Japantown with satay and rice noodle dishes.
Tuk Tuk Thai.
Tuk Tuk Thai

Nanbankan

This brightly lit yakiniku spot writes its daily specials on a marker board. Pair the fantastic tsukune (chicken meatballs) with one of the restaurant’s draft sakes. If in need of the popular skewers, it’s best to arrive early before they sell out.

11330 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 478-1591
(310) 478-1591

Tempura House

Just a few blocks north of the main drag of Sawtelle, the classic Tempura House serves reasonably-priced bento of homestyle Japanese fare, from chicken katsu and hamburg steak to the restaurant’s namesake fried shrimp. Open since 1949, it’s one of LA’s oldest Japanese restaurants.

1816 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 479-5989
(310) 479-5989

Anzu

Shinji Osaku has a dual Sawtelle presence as a partner at Menya Tigre, plus his chicken spot, Anzu. In addition to karaage fried chicken, try the Japanese hot dogs, burgers, or curry rice bowl with ground beef and curry and a sunny-side-up egg.

11270 La Grange Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 231-1033
(310) 231-1033

Sonoritas Prime Tacos

Sawtelle is filled with Asian food, from Filipino and Japanese to Korean and Chinese, but Sonoritas prepares some of the best-quality carne asada using actual steak cuts — something one would see in Mexicali and other places in Sonora. There’s also weekend brunch.

2004 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 444-9100
(310) 444-9100

Hermanito

If a long meal or solid cocktail hour is required, Bar Hermanito is the place to go. Not only are Mexican dishes on display like the yellowtail tostada with Japanese pickles, but so are the tacos, El Mescalero cocktail, and one of the Westside’s best patios. Order the al pastor, shrimp, and quesabirria tacos are complemented by a Peking duck platter (which isn’t available every day, so check in advance).

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 388-2585
(424) 388-2585
Duck and a cocktail at Hermanito in Sawtelle, Los Angeles.
Hermanito.
Mona Holmes

Big Boi Filipino

B Sweet founder Barb Batiste opened Big Boi to honor her late father and her homestyle restaurant dazzles with modern takes on classic Filipino dishes. As one of LA’s early successful modern Filipino upstarts, Big Boi serves favorites like chicken adobo, beef giniling, and sisig, plus pancit and garlic rice on the side.

2027 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 963-9769
(310) 963-9769
Big Boi combo plate
Big Boi combo plate
Matthew Kang

Tsujita Annex

Located across the street from Tsujita, the Annex location has become just as popular as the original. With thicker noodles and an ultra-rich broth that's chock-full of garlic and pork back fat, this isn’t a noodle soup for the faint of heart. The dippable tsukemen is tinged with a vinegary kick, which is always a good bet.

2050 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Tsujita Annex
Tsujita Annex
Wonho Frank Lee

Kaz The Soba Place

Sawtelle Japantown is also known as soba noodle central, so Kaz The Soba Place fits right in. Opened in late 2020, Kaz’s buckwheat strands come in traditional and innovative ways including “the Shanghai” served in a Sichuan soup, or “the Genova” with Italian soup stock, basil, bacon, and cherry tomatoes.

2047 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 293-8111
(424) 293-8111

Spoon & Pork

Spoon & Pork is the result of friends Raymond Yaptinchay and Jay Tuga’s street-eating childhood in the Philippines. The chefs put together a menu of dishes that pay homage to Filipino comfort foods including sisig with Duroc pork jowl and a slow-cooked fried pork shank.

2121 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 248-3352
(424) 248-3352
A bowl with rice, pork, fried egg, and vegetables at Spoon &amp; Pork in Los Angeles.
Spoon & Pork.
Matthew Kang

Yakitoriya

The namesake dish at this Sawtelle staple comes in enough varieties to please everyone. Yakitori beginners can start with the popular chicken thighs before graduating to things like gizzards and hearts all grilled over binchotan.

11301 W Olympic Blvd #101, Los Angeles, CA 90064
(310) 479-5400
(310) 479-5400

Artelice Patisserie

Known for its stunning pastries, Artelice Patisserie opened on Olympic and Sawtelle in early 2017. There’s even a Burbank location to help increase the bakery’s output including macarons, tarts, eclairs, and some of the most gorgeous cakes in the city. Visit and gawk at the display case, especially the sun-colored pistachio sponge cake with mango, banana, and passion fruit.

11301 W Olympic Blvd UNIT 123, Los Angeles, CA 90064
(424) 293-8846
(424) 293-8846
For some of the most beautiful and delicious desserts in Los Angeles: Artelice Pâtisserie.
Artelice Pâtisserie
Matthew Kang

Matcha Village

Matcha Village’s Sawtelle location is only one of many Chinese chain restaurants to move into to Los Angeles in recent years. Matcha Village’s goal is to introduce locals to Chinese-style matcha desserts. Though the matcha soft serve is satisfying, the showstopper is the 69-layer matcha mille crepes, which take 48 hours to make.

2202 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
(253) 886-6874
(253) 886-6874

Wine House Kitchen

A group of seasoned LA restaurant veterans opened the cozy Wine House Kitchen slightly off the main Sawtelle drag but quickly secured a spot as a hidden gem where chef Maiki Le crafted an LA-meets-French-Vietnamese menu with outstanding cocktails and wine list. Order Le’s carbonara deviled egg or the salmon imperial roll.

2311 Cotner Ave 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90064
(213) 435-9170
(213) 435-9170
Wine House Kitchen, a moody wine bar and dining area with minimalist furniture.
Wine House Kitchen.
Francois Renaud

