As one of California’s last remaining historic Japantowns, Sawtelle Japantown is also one of the region’s best neighborhoods to dine. It’s typically busy, simply walk through the area on a weekend night to see the streets abuzz with activity. This West LA neighborhood is stacked with karaoke lounges, yakitori, sushi, ramen, boba shops, and a Mexican-Asian fusion spot with incredible cocktails. It’s wise to stray slightly away from the main Sawtelle strip, where a Vietnamese-American chef has a unique menu with a strong wine list. Here now are 14 essential Sawtelle Japantown restaurants to try.