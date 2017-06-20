 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Holding breakfast burritos, cut in half.
Breakfast burritos from Phanny’s in Redondo Beach
Wonho Frank Lee

20 Showstopping Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles

LA’s favorite morning meal, always

by Farley Elliott Updated
Breakfast burritos from Phanny’s in Redondo Beach
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Farley Elliott Updated
There are few more satisfying starts to the day than a delicious breakfast burrito. Laced with eggs, (usually, but not always) meat, and add-ins like cheese, avocado, salsa, and more, each is its own unique LA offering meant to kick the morning off on steady ground. And while the ingredients usually stick to a familiar rhythm, the styles differ greatly, from pork-heavy options in Chinatown to soujouk creations in North Hollywood. Here now is a collection of must-try breakfast burritos in Los Angeles.

Added: LJ’s Lil Cafe, Kumquat, All Day Baby, Happy Taco, Bread & Breakfast

Removed: Macheen, Guerrilla Cafecito, Cervecera, Court Cafe, Isaac’s Cafe

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Lily's Cafe & Pastries

Malibu has long known about the restorative powers of a Lily’s breakfast burrito. The small shopping plaza restaurant is often full to bursting on sunny summer mornings, with old-timers chatting at one big table along the window, while others line up for call-in orders to go. There’s nothing fancy here, just quality eggs and bacon tucked into a satisfying burrito that’s meant to be enjoyed with a view.

29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu, CA
(310) 457-3745
(310) 457-3745

Great White

Sunny Venice star Great White is all about the Australian influences in its menu, from flat whites to summery lunchtime bowls. Their breakfast burrito is all LA though, a mix of melty, stringy cheese, soft eggs, and fried tater tots.

1604 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 744-8403
(424) 744-8403
Breakfast burrito at Great White
Breakfast burrito at Great White.
Great White

Phanny's

Redondo Beach can’t get enough of Phanny’s, the PCH option that’s been fueling up surfers and beachgoers for years. It’s not hard to see why given the massive quantities and big flavors of Phanny’s breakfast burrito offerings.

1021 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA
(310) 540-5141
(310) 540-5141
Breakfast burritos filled with bacon and sausage stacked atop one another.
Phanny’s
Wonho Frank Lee

The Rooster

The Rooster is the first standalone restaurant from Rouha Sadighi, the chef behind LA’s famous Rooster Truck. Now, customers can snag a Rico Suave breakfast burrito with tater tots and avocado every day from a single location, instead of chasing Sadighi’s truck all over the city.

8809 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
(424) 278-1839
(424) 278-1839

Bread & Breakfast

North Hollywood’s Bread & Breakfast does a bit of everything, offering a.m. quesadillas, sandwiches, and breakfast burritos. The Circus Liquor stand’s real claim to fame is the use of cured and dried beef basturma and soujouk sausages in its creations. And, this being LA, of course it’s also possible to ask for a cheesy crust.

5600 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 818-8307
(818) 818-8307
A hand holds up a stack of soft breakfast burrito against a wall at daytime.
Bread & Breakfast
Farley Elliott

Cofax

The most famous creation at Fairfax hotspot Cofax is undoubtedly the breakfast burrito, a near-legendary affair that can be served vegetarian or with a collection of possible meats, plus those smoked potatoes. The quintessential order is the chorizo burrito with added avocado, the latter ingredient giving an extra layer of creaminess to balance the crisp tortilla seal.

440 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
(323) 424-7485
(323) 424-7485

Copy Link

There may be other, more famous Burbank options for breakfast burritos, but few are actually putting out the kind of simple quality that Larry’s offers daily along Burbank Boulevard. For a foundational bite of Los Angeles served from a Valley hot dog stand, this is the place to go.

3122 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 842-0244
(818) 842-0244
Larry’s Chili Dog breakfast burrito held in a hand with a yellow background.
Larry’s breakfast burrito.
Farley Elliott

The Chori-Man

Humberto Raygoza continues to thrive, growing from a small chorizo vendor on LA’s Westside to his own brick-and-mortar location in San Pedro. The plan with the restaurant is to turn out wholesale products for restaurants (and eventually store shelves) but, for now, Raygoza and partner Mandy Barton are still cooking away for walk-in customers as well, serving up savory breakfast burritos that come loaded with namesake chorizo.

2309 S Alma St, San Pedro, CA 90731
(424) 287-2414
(424) 287-2414
Chorizo breakfast burrito from The Chori-Man.
The Chori-Man
Farley Elliott

Happy Taco

Hoover Street’s Happy Taco hides well under the radar of most breakfast burrito specialists, and that’s okay by locals who swear that the fried egg and hash brown creation is among the city’s best. Bacon and sausage are available here, of course, but so is carne asada.

1309 Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 352-9313
(213) 352-9313

All Day Baby

The house-smoked longaniza makes All Day Baby’s breakfast burrito stand out, but there is another hidden trick: refried beans and fried eggs, both lesser seen around town. The result is a less crispy but no less satisfying daytime starter that is big and flavorful.

3200 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082
Breakfast burrito from All Day Baby in Silver Lake.
The longaniza breakfast burrito
Farley Elliott

Doubting Thomas

Rich with braised pork, crispy smashed potatoes, smoked chili and softened eggs, the breakfast burrito at Doubting Thomas is a masterpiece of a breakfast meal.

2510 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Tacos Villa Corona

Copy Link

Everyone loves Tacos Villa Corona in Atwater Village. That’s why weekend sidewalk waits can sometimes stretch to an hour or more, though most hangers-on agree the time spent salivating at the simple a.m. burritos — from the unadorned papas and chilaquiles burritos to the nopales burrito stuffed with spinach and cheese — is ultimately more than worth it.

3185 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
(323) 661-3458
(323) 661-3458
Tacos Villa Corona
Tacos Villa Corona
Farley Elliott

Wake & Late

With options and add-ons galore, Wake & Late is meant for all morning commuters — even if it is available throughout the day. The soft, cheesy eggs and tater tot base really set this one up for success no matter what a diner might throw at it, making this Downtown walk-up one of the best places for a burrito anywhere in Southern California.

105 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 537-0820
(213) 537-0820
Close up of breakfast burrito.
Breakfast burritos from Wake & Late.
Wake & Late

Angry Egret Dinette

Like most things chef Wes Avila does, the breakfast burrito at Angry Egret Dinette is big, bold, and packed with flavor. This pork-heavy beast might require a friend to finish, or at least a nap after.

970 N Broadway Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 278-0987
(213) 278-0987
For one of LA’s best breakfast burritos, promise: Angry Egret Dinette.
Angry Egret Dinette.
Farley Elliott

George's Burger Stand

For cheesy, eggy decadence, get to George’s Burger Stand in Boyle Heights for an all-day breakfast burrito. This reformatted walk-up stand is a neighborhood staple, brought to new life by the De La Torre family.

2311 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 268-3965
(323) 268-3965

Kumquat

Highland Park’s Kumquat Coffee makes an excellent breakfast burrito, sized right to not overwhelm the day. Here, garlic confit does most of the heavy flavor lifting, helped along by soft scrambled eggs, a mix of protein options, and a nice griddle on the tortilla.

4936 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
A small, wide breakfast burrito cut in half on a round white plate in front of a plastic cup of coffee.
Kumquat’s breakfast burrito
Kumquat

Burgerlords

Don’t worry, vegans: there’s a breakfast burrito for you, too. The turmeric-spiced no-egg tofu scramble situation at Burgerlords is a fantastic option for those eschewing meat and dairy (thanks to vegan cheese), but it’s also just a great LA burrito, period.

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles, CA 90042

La Azteca

La Azteca Tortilleria is a greater Los Angeles staple. The East LA mainstay makes its claim to fame with the namesake tortillas, made on site and stuffed with all manner of daytime ingredients from chile rellenos and extra cheese to eggs to cactus.

4538 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 262-5977
(323) 262-5977
Breakfast burrito at La Azteca Tortilleria in East Los Angeles.
Breakfast burrito at La Azteca Tortilleria in East Los Angeles.
La Azteca Tortilleria

Lucky Boy

Ringed with potato and weighing in at several pounds (at least it feels that way), the Lucky Boy burrito is a thing of gigantic beauty. No wonder it’s consistently ranked as among the best in greater Los Angeles — and is known to be one heck of a hangover cure.

531 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
(626) 793-0120
(626) 793-0120
Breakfast Burrito with eggs and bacon in paper wrap on a white plate at Lucky Boy.
Lucky Boy
Wonho Frank Lee

LJ's Lil’ Cafe

The best new breakfast burrito in greater Los Angeles is actually just over the border in Orange County — and hiding in a Home Depot parking lot to boot. LJ’s is a cheesy beast made with crispy tater tots and, for best effect, Italian sausage and grilled jalapenos.

Cypress, CA 90630
(657) 238-6110
(657) 238-6110
A side angle view of a split breakfast burrito on a bright wooden bench.
LJ’s Lil Cafe
Farley Elliott

