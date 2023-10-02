 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Isaan sausage from Noree Thai.
Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Month, October 2023

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this month. This map is updated weekly and the newest additions are denoted with an asterisk (*). In addition, additions are not listed geographically.

For more dining inspiration, peruse our 2023 archives of the best dishes from January to March, April to June, and July to September.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

35-day dry-aged ribeye at Charcoal Sunset*

Josiah Citrin’s new West Hollywood steakhouse feels like a great second chapter for the Venice original, leaning into the Sunset Strip’s place as a rock music mecca (see the numerous black-and-white photos the way to the restrooms). While the bar is front in center in the space, the highlight for us was this perfectly seared 35-day dry-aged ribeye, kissed with charcoal flame and unadorned with sauces to better highlight the complex, gently funky beef. I’d definitely order it again. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

9000 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Dry-aged ribeye from Charcoal Sunset on a metal plate.
Dry-aged ribeye from Charcoal Sunset.
Matthew Kang

Off-menu pain perdu at Pasjoli*

I almost ended a quick meal at the bar at Santa Monica’s Pasjoli last week with the Basque cheesecake because, well, it’s Basque cheesecake — but the server stopped me. “You’re getting the pain perdu,” she ordered. Not on the actual menu (yet, anyway), the fluffy custard-soaked cross between a pancake and french toast came dusted with powdered sugar, alongside tiny crystal dishes of macerated strawberries, candied nuts, and fresh whipped cream. Big enough there were leftovers, the pancake was somehow even better cold out of the fridge for breakfast the next morning. — Lesley Suter, special projects editor

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Pain perdu from Pasjoli in Santa Monica.
Pain perdu from Pasjoli in Santa Monica.
Matthew Kang

Tagliatelle alla norcina at Terra at Eataly L.A.*

There’s a strange dichotomy between eating on a bustling, airy rooftop during a fall sunset and digging into a plate of pasta alla norcina, which feels plucked out of an Umbrian mountain town. The rich Italian dish featuring scratch-made tagliatelle, mushrooms, and sausage stands in contrast to the summery grilled vegetables and meats on display at Eataly’s Terra restaurant, which might be the best place to eat in Century City right now.— Matthew Kang, lead editor

Eataly Westfield 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Roof, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Tagliatelle alla norcina at Terra at Eataly.
Tagliatelle alla norcina at Terra at Eataly.
Matthew Kang

Isaan sausage from Noree Thai on Beverly*

A great little starter at one of central LA’s top Thai restaurants, Noree collects one of the most compelling Southern Thai menus in the city. The curries, fried dishes, and fried rice are probably the most impressive things to order, but that didn’t stop me from ordering this classic sausage, balanced and gently sour with all the right crisp, crunchy accoutrements. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

7669 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Isaan sausage from Noree Thai.
Isaan sausage from Noree Thai.
Stan Lee

Double smash burger at The Heyday*

Riding out from Palm Springs after a long festival weekend left me feeling somewhere in between needing a very large, very green salad and a massive, dripping cheeseburger. Luckily, the Heyday does both, as well as one delightful, riffy pile of fries loaded with queso, chopped chilis, caramelized onion, and “special sauce.” The double smash burger is the way to go here; I switched it up by ordering mine with one beef patty and one house-made mushroom patty. The deep umami goodness of grilled mushroom and an expertly griddled smashed beef patty made the whole thing soar far beyond my roadside burger aspirations. — Nicole Adlman, cities manager

1550 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
A tabletop scattered with fries, salad, and burgers at Heyday in Palm Springs. Mona Holmes

Pate en croute at Shirley Brasserie*

One of Hollywood’s more subtle openings, the former Barish has turned into a French steakhouse of sorts, with onion soup and pate en croute coming before grilled chops and seafood. This textbook pate en croute was really great, with a flaky crust and an evenly textured pate that worked as a perfect appetizer. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

7000 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Pate en croute from Shirley Brasserie.
Pate en croute from Shirley Brasserie.
Matthew Kang

Southern fried catfish at Gritz N Wafflez*

Over the holiday weekend, chef Jurni Rayne decided to open Gritz N Waffles on Mondays. It seemed like a safe bet to get a quiet meal on a Monday morning, but the place was packed. These customers were eating wings over grits, bacon and cheese-encrusted waffles, and arguably the city’s best fried catfish. Rayne knows when to remove the fish from the fryer so it remains moist, but it’s also got ideal seasoning and cornmeal battered bite. One cannot go wrong if consuming the catfish on a waffle or a bed of grits. — Mona Holmes, reporter

1243 S Alvarado St B1, Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Swanson at Ozzy's Apizza

Ozzy’s Apizza is probably the closest thing to New Haven-style pizza I’ve had in Los Angeles. It’s been well over a decade since I was last in Connecticut eating through Sally’s and Pepe’s in a single day. The meat lover’s Swanson pie comes with sausage, bacon, and Ezzo pepperoni, which made it my favorite of the three I tried. I will say, they nailed the texture of the crust, but I could use a tad more salt in it. I don’t know if that’s just traditional or the house style, but that would be about the only nit worth picking of an otherwise great pie, one that I’ll surely seek out again. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

357 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
Swanson pizza at Ozzy’s Apizza in Glendale with checkered paper.
Swanson pizza at Ozzy’s Apizza in Glendale.
Matthew Kang

Char siu rice bowl at Needle

The pristine, gloriously glazed pork belly of Needle’s char siu is the kind of lunch I eat daily if my cholesterol could handle it. Fluffy white rice comes under it, soaking up the hints of glaze that fall through, while steamed choy sum and pickles help accent every bite. Ask for some hot mustard to dip each slice for a heady kick. It’s unclear why Needle doesn’t have three dozen people waiting for its food at all hours. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

3827 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Pork char siu rice bowl from Needle in Silver Lake with choy sum and pickles.
Pork char siu rice bowl from Needle in Silver Lake.
Matthew Kang

Also featured in:

Jalapeno Pup at Tail O' the Pup

There are many, many delightful dogs on the menu at Tail O’ the Pup, but the one I can’t stop thinking about is topped with sliced fresh chiles, garnished with grilled onions, and sauced with both a jalapeno and house spread. It’s a spicy, saucy creation that hits the hot dog spot. — Cathy Chaplin, senior reporter/editor

8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Jalapeno Pup at Tail O’ the Pup.
Jalapeno Pup at Tail O’ the Pup.
Cathy Chaplin

Coconut caramel ice cream at Antico Nuovo

Though chef Chad Colby makes some of the best Italian food in the city, his ice cream is a full-on showstopper. Do the right thing and save room for two flavors. Though the choices rotate regularly, the table will fight over the last scoops of vegan coconut caramel ice cream. The wonderful swirls of caramel, thin slices of toasted coconut, and flavors go together beautifully. —Mona Holmes, reporter

4653 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Budae jjigae at Yuk Dae Jang

After battling a cold, there’s nothing more revitalizing than a big bowl of soup, and the budae jjigae “army stew” from Yuk Dae Jang is one of the best out there, loaded with smoky sausage slivers, Spam, pork belly, and a rich beef broth. Fresh tofu and ramen noodles help soak up more of the flavors in this shareable feast that only gets better as it reduces on the tabletop burner. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

3033 W 6th St ste 104-105, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Budae jjigae from Yuk Dae Jang in Gardena in a large pot.
Budae jjigae from Yuk Dae Jang in Gardena.
Matthew Kang

Cornbread at Joyce Soul and Sea

The cornbread at Joyce is so delicious I had to ask chef Samuel Monsour for the recipe after sharing my repeated failures to make a good cornbread at home to accompany my weekday chili cooks. The version at Joyce is light and buttery without being overwhelming. Monsour says the recipe melds a method for cake and standard cornbread, leading to something that’s hard to stop eating, especially with a spread of honey butter next to it. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

770 S Grand Ave A, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cornbread with honey butter at Joyce Soul and Sea on a pink plate.
Cornbread with honey butter at Joyce Soul and Sea.
Matthew Kang

Soft serve ice cream at Coucou

Soft serve for dessert rarely elicits oohs and ahs, but that’s not the case at Coucou. The hip and intimate Venice hang serves its Straus Family Creamery soft serve with boozy candied cherries, crushed almonds, and best of all, Magic Shell chocolate sauce. — Cathy Chaplin, senior reporter/editor

218 Main St, Venice, CA 90291
Soft serve ice cream at Coucou in Venice.
Soft serve ice cream at Coucou in Venice.
Coucou

The Masterpiece at Ggiata Delicatessen

In September, Ggiata introduced gluten-free bread to its lineup of Jersey-style sandwiches, and already the gluten-intolerant crowds (myself included) are showing up. I visited the sunny new Venice Beach location at 83 Windward Avenue, just a skip from the ocean and the undulating bowls of the Venice Beach Skate Park. Perhaps one of the unsung sandwiches on the menu, the Masterpiece lives up to its name: Thinly shaved prosciutto blankets marinated eggplant, roasted red peppers, and plump tomato confit that glistens like stained glass. It’s then draped with sinewy stracciatella, arugula, and dressed with red wine vinaigrette. On Original Sunshine’s squishy gluten-free roll, the whole thing works. Art. — Nicole Adlman, cities manager

83 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Fried chicken drumsticks at Si! Mon

Copy Link

Si! Mon is a worthy newcomer to the North Venice Boulevard space that was home to James Beach for 26 years. The menu, small and mighty while the restaurant preps for its full dining room to open on October 11, spotlights delicate seafood preparations with Central American flair: think black lime-spiked tuna carpaccio nestled over a razor-thin yuca tostada; baked oysters with jammy shallot butter; and patacones, double fried and served with an herby ajillo sauce. The standout on the menu for me, though, is the gluten-free fried chicken, which eschews cragginess for skin dusted with a salt, spices, and a roasted rice powder that chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas calls “chicken salt.” The spice blend sticks to your lips and begs for the next bite. — Nicole Adlman, cities manager

60 N Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
(310) 302-0016
(310) 302-0016
Fried chicken at Si! Mon. Ashley Randall Photography

Related Maps