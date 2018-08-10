14 Gluten-Free and Vegan-Friendly Bakeries to Try in Los Angeles

Have a gluten/dairy-free cake and eat it too

14 Gluten-Free and Vegan-Friendly Bakeries to Try in Los Angeles

Thank goodness the early days of low quality, hard to find gluten-free and vegan bakery options are long gone. Celiac disease and gluten sensitivities launched a new marketplace a few decades back, and now in 2022 the baked goods no longer have the consistency of hockey pucks. The techniques have improved so much, in fact, that eggs, butter, and milk are no longer requirements, with traditional restaurants even offering gluten-free dessert options.

These 14 Los Angeles area bakeries have became true innovators with pastries, pies, cakes, and muffins that could fool any non-believer into thinking traditional ingredients lay within.

Note: alert staff of any allergy or sensitivity before ordering, as some facilities might experience cross-contamination.

Added: Chaumont Vegan, Half Baked, Lêberry Bakery & Donut, Maison Macha

Remove: Erin McKenna’s Bakery LA, Just What I Kneaded, Way Beyond Cake Bakery (closed)

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.