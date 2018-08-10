 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A chocolate-drizzled eclair and coffee.
Lêberry Bakery & Donut
Lêberry Bakery & Donut website

14 Gluten-Free and Vegan-Friendly Bakeries to Try in Los Angeles

Have a gluten/dairy-free cake and eat it too

by Mona Holmes Updated
Lêberry Bakery & Donut
| Lêberry Bakery & Donut website
by Mona Holmes Updated

Thank goodness the early days of low quality, hard to find gluten-free and vegan bakery options are long gone. Celiac disease and gluten sensitivities launched a new marketplace a few decades back, and now in 2022 the baked goods no longer have the consistency of hockey pucks. The techniques have improved so much, in fact, that eggs, butter, and milk are no longer requirements, with traditional restaurants even offering gluten-free dessert options.

These 14 Los Angeles area bakeries have became true innovators with pastries, pies, cakes, and muffins that could fool any non-believer into thinking traditional ingredients lay within.

Note: alert staff of any allergy or sensitivity before ordering, as some facilities might experience cross-contamination.

Added: Chaumont Vegan, Half Baked, Lêberry Bakery & Donut, Maison Macha

Remove: Erin McKenna’s Bakery LA, Just What I Kneaded, Way Beyond Cake Bakery (closed)

1. Ring Baked Tofu Donuts

6800 Owensmouth Ave #130
Canoga Park, CA 91303
(323) 963-3881
(323) 963-3881
Open since 2013, Ring’s baker creates Japanese-style baked tofu donuts with rice flour, non-GMO soy milk, and organic yogurts, milks, butter, and various flavors like matcha, honey, or Earl Grey. Ring’s donuts are easy to freeze and reheat in a microwave.

2. Karma Baker

1145 Lindero Canyon Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91362
(747) 222-7379
(747) 222-7379
Husband and wife Celine Ikeler and Aerk Reeder own Karma Baker, where every baked good is vegan and gluten-free. They’ll ship anywhere, or just hop over the Westlake Village to find some stunning baked items, including the fruit tart ring layered with gluten-free cookies, vegan lemon mascarpone, and topped with fresh fruit.

Karma Baker fruit tart ring from Westlake Village, California
Karma Baker fruit tart ring
Karma Baker website

3. Half Baked Co.

1206 W Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 433-7481
(818) 433-7481
Ordering death by chocolate cake, one with golden vanilla, or carrot cake always sound delicious, unless the requirement is plant-based or gluten-free. At Half Baked in Burbank, they can customize any cake to eliminate gluten or eggs and milk.

4. Lêberry Bakery & Donut

445 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 993-9898
(626) 993-9898
Located inside the Fuller Theological Seminary, Lêberry Bakery & Donut opened in 2018 and only offers plant-based vegan and gluten-free dessert. They also offer organic coffee, donuts, pies, cakes, lemon bars, and a very moist double chocolate cookie.

A chocolate-drizzled eclair and coffee.
Lêberry Bakery & Donut
Lêberry Bakery & Donut website

5. Delicias Bakery

5567 N Figueroa St
Highland Park, CA 90042
(323) 259-9306
(323) 259-9306
Baking since 1990, the family-owned Delicias Bakery is one of the first panaderías in LA to add vegan flan and queso fresco to their traditional Mexican menu. And while everything doesn’t entirely ascribe to the plant-based variety, Delicia’s does it well with the vegan bolillo filled with smoky jackfruit, garlic, citrus, and onion.

Delicias Bakery
Delicias Bakery’s Vegan bolillo
Facebook

6. Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 444-1874
(213) 444-1874
The Charlier family hails from France, but left the gluten behind along with stabilizers/gums, soy, or any refined sugar. Naturally, baguettes and scones are on the menu, as is some very pillowy brioche. The Silver Lake bakery and cafe opened in November, but Westsiders can also find these goods in Santa Monica.

A gluten-free baguette sandwich from Breadblok in Los Angeles
Breadblok
Courtesy of Breadblok

7. Deluscious Cookies & Milk

829 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 460-2370
(323) 460-2370
This shop is nestled in the middle of Hollywood’s post-production areas, where bakers prepare gluten-free cookies that sometimes land at after parties for the Oscars or Golden Globes. Order early, as the combination vegan/gluten-free cookie package usually sells out. It’s filled with chocolate chip, chocolate, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, and cinnamon brûlée.

8. Chaumont Vegan

145 S Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 274-5683
(310) 274-5683
Open in early 2021 next door to full traditional flour sister bakery Chaumont, Chaumont Vegan offers the same French-inspired baked goods, but minus eggs, butter, and milk. Staff offer vegan granola, French toast, croissants, and a no-milk custard pain Suisse.

9. Coco Bakes LA

817 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(310) 261-2204
(310) 261-2204
Coco Kislinger went to Le Cordon Bleu in Paris where she figured out how to make delicious desserts while battling Crohn’s Disease. That diagnosis meant Kislinger had to navigate her way around gluten, dairy, and refined sugar. And while there are organic cakes, cookies, and granola, customers are quick to order bread that regularly sells out.

10. Maison Macha

9626 Venice Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 387-6740
(424) 387-6740
Maison Macha’s macaron boxes typically sell out, but there’s an entire gluten-free menu that’s impressive. Try the praline chocolate tart, lemon meringue tart, or the strawberry shortcake.

11. Rising Hearts Bakery

10836 1/2, Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 815-1800
(310) 815-1800
While most of LA’s gluten-free bakeries stay on the sweet side, Rising Hearts Bakery leans savory by producing gluten-free bagels, rolls, pizza crusts, burger and hot dog buns, breadsticks, and baguettes.

12. Sinners & Saints Desserts

2547 Lincoln Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 970-2332
(310) 970-2332
With split personalities, Sinners & Saints Desserts appeals to everyone. The bakery’s “sinner” section is filled with traditional flour-based desserts, but the “saint” side experiments with a gluten-free marzipan cake topped with a hazelnut praline buttercream, tres leches, mini and standard sized cupcakes, and cheesecake.

13. Kirari West Bake Shop

707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 376-5313
(310) 376-5313
This family-owned bakery first opened in Japan in 2011, and Kirari West launched in 2014 when Hiroyasu Saito opened the second location in Redondo Beach. The family uses rice flour as a substitute to traditional flour for this Redondo bakery with desserts, loaves of bread, breakfast sandwiches, and paninis.

14. Twice Baked Gluten Free Baking Company

8185 E Wardlow Rd
Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 343-5715
(562) 343-5715
Long Beach’s Twice Baked goes slightly beyond the expected, even for an entirely traditional bakery. It’s entirely gluten-free with brioche, apple turnovers, or a vegan citrus lavender cupcake. If feeling nostalgic, opt for Twice Baked’s gluten-free spin on an old-school classic: a frosted animal cookie.

Frosted animal cookie from Twice Baked Gluten Free Baking Company in Long Beach
Frosted animal cookie from Twice Baked Gluten Free Baking Company
Twice Baked website

