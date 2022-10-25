 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Halal hits at Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra.
Halal hits at Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra.
Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine

15 Outstanding Halal Restaurants in Los Angeles

LA’s halal options include Mediterranean, Thai, Somali, and more

by Mona Holmes
Halal hits at Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra.
| Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine
by Mona Holmes

For practicing Muslims seeking halal foods, Los Angeles offers an abundance of restaurant options, including those serving Mediterranean, Thai, Somali, Indian, and Pakistani cuisines. In addition to adhering to food preparation standards outlined in the Quran (which includes specific rules around slaughtering animals, omitting pork, among others), these restaurants serve highly flavorful meals highlighting chicken, beef, and lamb. From a solid burger in the San Fernando Valley to Somali lamb in Inglewood and Palestinian-style chicken in Windsor Hills, here are 15 halal restaurants to try in LA.

Barnrau Thai Halal Cuisine

Open since 2007, Barnrau serves standout halal takes on chicken satay, curries, and crab rangoon. Some non-traditional menu items worth trying include the buffalo chicken strips and Korean barbecue beef.

10825 Oxnard St, North Hollywood, CA 91606
(818) 762-7152
(818) 762-7152

Urban Skillet

Urban Skillet’s extensive menu offers plenty of halal options, with wings, beef hot dogs, a double smash burger layered with mac and cheese, and the stunning brisket burger with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.

5060 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601
(818) 579-4000
(818) 579-4000

The Halal Guys

Since expanding to the West Coast in 2015, it’s easy to find a location for this New York-based chain. On the menu are some excellent standards, from the beef gyro platter to the chicken sandwich and creamy hummus.

55 S Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 848-2796
(626) 848-2796

Carousel Restaurant Hollywood

Carousel uses Lebanese family recipes and fills up a massive menu with halal options. Appetizers are extensive, with a cheese boreg and pan-fried quail on the menu. The lamb kastaleta (chops) platter might be the perfect meal.

5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 660-8060
(323) 660-8060

Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine

Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra prepares some of Los Angeles’s heartiest halal cooking. On the menu are traditional dishes, like a chicken stew ladled over hand-pulled noodles and pumpkin dumplings, consumed by the Uyghyrs, a Turkic group based in western China.

742 W Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91803
(626) 782-7555
(626) 782-7555
Halal hits at Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra.
Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra.
Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine

Bangla Bazar & Restaurant

Nestled away from the bustle of 3rd and Western, this Bangladeshi spot is one of Los Angeles’s hidden gems that also doubles as a market. Opt for the dal (lentils), fish, chicken, and spicy beef curry.

4205 1/2 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 380-4070
(213) 380-4070

Soriana Halal Restaurant

Located in Historic South Central, Soriana’s mandi lamb or chicken are the restaurant’s go-to dishes. This Yemeni specialty is layered with rice and spices, and is best savored with a dining partner.

512 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 973-5473
(213) 973-5473

Jerusalem Chicken

This casual View Park-Windsor Hills restaurant specializes in Palestinian-style chicken. The lemon and garlic chicken over rice is wonderfully saucy and flavorful, with outstanding hummus as one of many side dishes available.

4448 W Slauson Ave, Windsor Hills, CA 90043
(323) 903-6280
(323) 903-6280
Roasted chicken stuffed with rice, mushrooms, and beef at Jerusalem Chicken in View Park/Windsor Hills in Southern California.
Roasted chicken at Jerusalem Chicken.
Jerusalem Chicken

World Famous Grill

World Famous Grill might seem Mediterranean at first glance, but scratch beneath the surface to find that it’s purely LA. Staff prepare breakfast burritos, nachos, tacos, burgers, and Philly cheesesteak-style fries right alongside kebab combination platters. 

4143 E Florence Ave, Bell, CA 90201
(323) 562-0744
(323) 562-0744

Banadir Somali Restaurant

Owner Hussein Mohamed always provides guidance at Banadir — recommending the marinated, slow-roasted goat or lamb. The basbaas sauce, an electric green sauce made with basil, jalapeno, and cilantro, should be poured over everything.

137 Arbor Vitae St, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 419-9900
(310) 419-9900
A plate of Somalian food with rice, meat, and a side salad at Banadir Somali Restaurant.
Lamb at Banadir Somali Restaurant.
Mona Holmes

Al Watan Halal Tandoori Restaurant

Operating out of the South Bay for over 30 years, Al Watan prepares traditional dishes like lamb korma and goat karahi stir-fried with onions and tomatoes. Chef Mohammed Mumtaz also experiments with new recipes daily.

13619 S Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 644-6395
(310) 644-6395

Chicken Chick

The dish to get is the restaurant’s signature “spicy juicy” chicken made using a super-secret recipe. Also superb is the falafel, lamb shank, or koobideh (spiced ground beef) skewer. Be sure to leave room for the saffron rose ice cream for dessert.

16300 Crenshaw Blvd #101, Torrance, CA 90504
(424) 396-3438
(424) 396-3438

Banana Leaf

This Culver City-based mini-chain will soon expand to Redondo Beach and Torrance, bringing its biryanis, samosas, and formidable butter chicken to even more hungry and halal Angelenos.

1310 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 540-0777
(310) 540-0777

Ammatoli

Ammatoli recently expanded its Long Beach footprint into a larger space. Owner Dima Habibeh continues to prepare her Levantine menu that takes inspiration from Jordan, Palestine, Cyprus, Turkey, and Egypt. The spinach kibbeh, muhammara dip, and musakhan chicken are rightfully popular. And be sure to order extra puffy, hot pita.

285 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 435-0808
(562) 435-0808
A Lebanese flatbread with mint, olives, tomatoes, and cheese at Ammatoli restaurant in Long Beach, California.
Lebanese flatbread from Ammatoli.
Brian Addison

