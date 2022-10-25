15 Outstanding Halal Restaurants in Los Angeles

For practicing Muslims seeking halal foods, Los Angeles offers an abundance of restaurant options, including those serving Mediterranean, Thai, Somali, Indian, and Pakistani cuisines. In addition to adhering to food preparation standards outlined in the Quran (which includes specific rules around slaughtering animals, omitting pork, among others), these restaurants serve highly flavorful meals highlighting chicken, beef, and lamb. From a solid burger in the San Fernando Valley to Somali lamb in Inglewood and Palestinian-style chicken in Windsor Hills, here are 15 halal restaurants to try in LA.Read More
Barnrau Thai Halal Cuisine
Open since 2007, Barnrau serves standout halal takes on chicken satay, curries, and crab rangoon. Some non-traditional menu items worth trying include the buffalo chicken strips and Korean barbecue beef.
Urban Skillet
Urban Skillet’s extensive menu offers plenty of halal options, with wings, beef hot dogs, a double smash burger layered with mac and cheese, and the stunning brisket burger with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
The Halal Guys
Since expanding to the West Coast in 2015, it’s easy to find a location for this New York-based chain. On the menu are some excellent standards, from the beef gyro platter to the chicken sandwich and creamy hummus.
Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
Carousel uses Lebanese family recipes and fills up a massive menu with halal options. Appetizers are extensive, with a cheese boreg and pan-fried quail on the menu. The lamb kastaleta (chops) platter might be the perfect meal.
Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine
Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra prepares some of Los Angeles’s heartiest halal cooking. On the menu are traditional dishes, like a chicken stew ladled over hand-pulled noodles and pumpkin dumplings, consumed by the Uyghyrs, a Turkic group based in western China.
Bangla Bazar & Restaurant
Nestled away from the bustle of 3rd and Western, this Bangladeshi spot is one of Los Angeles’s hidden gems that also doubles as a market. Opt for the dal (lentils), fish, chicken, and spicy beef curry.
Soriana Halal Restaurant
Located in Historic South Central, Soriana’s mandi lamb or chicken are the restaurant’s go-to dishes. This Yemeni specialty is layered with rice and spices, and is best savored with a dining partner.
Jerusalem Chicken
This casual View Park-Windsor Hills restaurant specializes in Palestinian-style chicken. The lemon and garlic chicken over rice is wonderfully saucy and flavorful, with outstanding hummus as one of many side dishes available.
World Famous Grill
World Famous Grill might seem Mediterranean at first glance, but scratch beneath the surface to find that it’s purely LA. Staff prepare breakfast burritos, nachos, tacos, burgers, and Philly cheesesteak-style fries right alongside kebab combination platters.
Banadir Somali Restaurant
Owner Hussein Mohamed always provides guidance at Banadir — recommending the marinated, slow-roasted goat or lamb. The basbaas sauce, an electric green sauce made with basil, jalapeno, and cilantro, should be poured over everything.
Al Watan Halal Tandoori Restaurant
Operating out of the South Bay for over 30 years, Al Watan prepares traditional dishes like lamb korma and goat karahi stir-fried with onions and tomatoes. Chef Mohammed Mumtaz also experiments with new recipes daily.
Chicken Chick
The dish to get is the restaurant’s signature “spicy juicy” chicken made using a super-secret recipe. Also superb is the falafel, lamb shank, or koobideh (spiced ground beef) skewer. Be sure to leave room for the saffron rose ice cream for dessert.
Banana Leaf
This Culver City-based mini-chain will soon expand to Redondo Beach and Torrance, bringing its biryanis, samosas, and formidable butter chicken to even more hungry and halal Angelenos.
Ammatoli
Ammatoli recently expanded its Long Beach footprint into a larger space. Owner Dima Habibeh continues to prepare her Levantine menu that takes inspiration from Jordan, Palestine, Cyprus, Turkey, and Egypt. The spinach kibbeh, muhammara dip, and musakhan chicken are rightfully popular. And be sure to order extra puffy, hot pita.