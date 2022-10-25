15 Outstanding Halal Restaurants in Los Angeles

For practicing Muslims seeking halal foods, Los Angeles offers an abundance of restaurant options, including those serving Mediterranean, Thai, Somali, Indian, and Pakistani cuisines. In addition to adhering to food preparation standards outlined in the Quran (which includes specific rules around slaughtering animals, omitting pork, among others), these restaurants serve highly flavorful meals highlighting chicken, beef, and lamb. From a solid burger in the San Fernando Valley to Somali lamb in Inglewood and Palestinian-style chicken in Windsor Hills, here are 15 halal restaurants to try in LA.