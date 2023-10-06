Editor’s Favorite Restaurants to Try This Weekend in LA

Jason Neroni’s ambitious Italian American restaurant Best Bet signals a change in the chef’s journey, from pasta impresario to pizza slinger, with three types of baked pizza and a slew of seasonal dishes in his bustling Culver City restaurant. Some early favorites include the stone fruit topped with lardo and pistachios, as well as the meatballs in white bolognese sauce. Across the board, Neroni’s approach teeters on the edge of too much but shows just enough restraint to keep flavors from going over the top. Mileage may vary on the pizza depending on what you’re in the mood for, but the neo-Neapolitan meat-lover’s Godzilla pizza is a good place to start. Over time, just like at the Rose, Neroni and the kitchen team will get a stronger grasp on the cooking to iron out the kinks, but even this early, it’s clear that Best Bet lives up to its name. — Matthew Kang, lead editor