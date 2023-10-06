 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three oysters in a bowl of ice with roe and chops of cucumber.
Oysters at Juliet in Culver City.
Liz Barclay

Editor’s Favorite Restaurants to Try This Weekend in LA

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

by Eater Staff
Oysters at Juliet in Culver City.
| Liz Barclay
by Eater Staff

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of restaurant recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ We’ll be updating this map weekly, so check back for more fabulous restaurants to try around town. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in LA.

For more dining inspiration, peruse our 2023 archives of weekend recommendations: January through March, April through June, and July through September.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

For rip and dip bagels: Wake and Late

Breakfast burrito warrior Wake and Late recently got into the bagel game and the burnished beauties are really something. Grab a few hand-rolled, 24-hour fermented, boiled, and baked bagels, along with a few different kinds of cream cheese (the lox and everything spreads are excellent), and settle in for superbly satisfying ripping and dipping. — Cathy Chaplin, senior reporter/editor

525 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 217-0710
(626) 217-0710

For a tasty milkshake without a drop of milk: Hart House

If you love ice cream milkshakes, but the aftermath makes you regret a single slurp, get over to one of Kevin Hart’s four plant-based joints Hart House, including the drive-thru in Hollywood. The oat-based milkshakes come in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or Oreo and are deliciously easy to consume, especially this weekend when temperatures hit 90 degrees. — Mona Holmes, reporter

6800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(213) 510-3200
(213) 510-3200

For a dimly-lit date night: Juliet

Date nights are a rare treat for those with kids, so it’s important to make each outing count. Snag a table for two at this French stunner where the food is thoughtful and refined. The chicken liver tart and endive salad make for lovely starters before sharing a few mains like the seasonal risotto and grilled fish. Madeleines for dessert are the way to go. — Cathy Chaplin, senior reporter/editor

8888 Washington Blvd Suite 102, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 643-5853
(310) 643-5853
Four light golden madeleines on a white plate with flourishes of napkin for elegant effect.
Madelines at Juliet in Culver City.
Liz Barclay

For a breakfast burrito that surpasses all: SolRád

Stationed in Montebello’s BLVD MRKT, Teo and Mel Montoya’s SolRad operation hawks some of the most unique modern Mexican food in SoCal. Try the quesaburger, beer-battered pasilla chile rings, or the outstanding breakfast burrito. Montoya describes the latter as a hybrid between an LA taco stand breakfast burrito (typically with beans) and one from an LA burger stand (usually without beans but with potatoes). It’s hearty with kick, and just what one needs to start the day.  — Mona Holmes, reporter

520 W Whittier Blvd Suite G, Montebello, CA 90640
(562) 332-8800
(562) 332-8800

For inventive Italian American: Best Bet Pizzeria

Jason Neroni’s ambitious Italian American restaurant Best Bet signals a change in the chef’s journey, from pasta impresario to pizza slinger, with three types of baked pizza and a slew of seasonal dishes in his bustling Culver City restaurant. Some early favorites include the stone fruit topped with lardo and pistachios, as well as the meatballs in white bolognese sauce. Across the board, Neroni’s approach teeters on the edge of too much but shows just enough restraint to keep flavors from going over the top. Mileage may vary on the pizza depending on what you’re in the mood for, but the neo-Neapolitan meat-lover’s Godzilla pizza is a good place to start. Over time, just like at the Rose, Neroni and the kitchen team will get a stronger grasp on the cooking to iron out the kinks, but even this early, it’s clear that Best Bet lives up to its name. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 853-8096
(310) 853-8096
For inventive Italian American: Best Bet Pizzeria.
For inventive Italian American: Best Bet Pizzeria.
Matthew Kang

For quick-service shawarma: Borjstar Shawarma Shop

There’s fast-food and then there’s fast food. Borjstar might be the quickest meal in the South Bay, with beef or chicken shawarma wraps churning out of the kitchen before one can finish paying at the register. Inside each wrap is thinly shaved, spit-roasted meats tinted with just enough tahini and pickled vegetables to keep every bite interesting. The nice thing about the beef is that the meat, blended with some lamb for a gamey kick, is seared and toasted for texture. Borjstar comes from the Hague, probably the first such restaurant to ever move from that part of the world to Los Angeles, but the journey is worth it, especially for those nearby Gardena. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

1330 Rosecrans Ave, Gardena, CA 90247
(310) 400-7973
(310) 400-7973
Chicken and a beef/lamb shawarma at Borjstar on metal spits.
For quick-service shawarma: Borjstar Shawarma Shop
Matthew Kang

Related Maps