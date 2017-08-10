 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A photo of a coffee shop with a big mural and white tables and chairs.
Teofilo Coffee Company in Long Beach and Los Alamitos serves Filipino coffee, vegan bibingka, and vibes.
Teofilo Coffee Company

15 Los Angeles Coffee Shops With Free Wi-Fi

A laptop warrior's guide on where to log on effortlessly

by Farley Elliott and Paolo Bicchieri Updated
15 comments / new
There are many excellent coffee shops and espresso bars in Los Angeles where one can hang out for an indeterminate length with a fully charged laptop. The spots on this list are ideal for anyone looking to hide out, answer some emails, hit the books, or browse the internet. Here are 15 great places to pull up a seat, drink an espresso, and savor some precious Wi-Fi, free of charge.

Added: CAR, Kindness + Mischief, Loquat, Teofilo Coffee

Removed: Groundwork Coffee, Andante Ignatius Cafe, Green Door, Swork Coffee, Ground Up Coffee, Steeple Coffee House

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Coffee Commissary

This Palms coffee shop is a Westside gem with a solid espresso menu and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating to hang around for hours with a laptop. Just be aware that the music is played at a high volume.

3417 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

There are cozy nooks all over Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, so settle in for solid Wi-Fi, lavender lattes, flat whites, and clever breakfast and lunch offerings.

4427 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
(323) 815-9833
(323) 815-9833

Sip & Sonder

This cafe brings quality coffee and a much-needed gathering space to the neighborhood. The 2,000-square-foot cafe is perfect for those in need of caffeine, easy fare, and a quiet place to work.

108 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Basecamp and High Horse Dinette

Settle into this sunny spot for light bites, caffeinated beverages, and plenty of Wi-Fi. Everyone feels like a regular when the customer service is this good.

1221 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506
(747) 477-1135
(747) 477-1135

Document Coffee Bar

Koreatown is full of coffee bars powered with Wi-Fi, including Document just off Wilshire. Expect long communal tables, great coffee, and a funky atmosphere complete with plastic buckets doubling as light fixtures.

3850 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
(310) 465-8135
(310) 465-8135

Cognoscenti Coffee

Cognoscenti has shops all over the city, but none is as work-friendly as the location in the Fashion District. With big tables, tall windows, and dependable Wi-Fi, this is the spot for Downtowners to sneak off to during the day, far from the crowds further north.

1118 San Julian St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 328-7575
(213) 328-7575

Highlight Coffee

Glendale's best coffee shop is Highlight, a sunny corner operation that pulls in locals during the morning commute and hip kids with Apple products all day long. Be sure to show up early to guarantee a workspace.

701 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205
(818) 484-8414
(818) 484-8414

Loquat Coffee

Sister location to much-lauded Kumquat Coffee, this coffee bar’s opening in Cypress Park comes with moody vibes and plenty of room to hang out outside (and a little bit inside). Coffee and pastries here are the ultimate attraction, and, once some of the hype dies down, studying and meetings might be a draw, too.

1201 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Loquat Coffee B.Forbrand

Patria Coffee

Patria Coffee is perfect for Compton. The community-focused shop not only does the usual assortment of drip and espresso drinks, it also roasts its own beans and hosts special hours for nearby students to come and enjoy the fast Wi-Fi.

108 Alameda St, Compton, CA 90221
(310) 243-6746
(310) 243-6746

Kindness & Mischief Coffee

Born in 2016, this woman-of-color-owned coffee roaster sports a sick cafe to boot. The black sesame latte is a must-try, as are the pastries, including vegan black sesame buns and mooncakes from Miss Moon (which swung through just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival).

5537 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Constellation Coffee

Sleepy La Canada has a hit on its hands with Constellation Coffee. The inviting strip-mall shop not only features a collection of coffees, teas, and pastries worth seeking out, it's also a great destination for anyone looking to escape the bustle of the city and get some work done.

468 Foothill Blvd Suite B, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

CAR Artisan Chocolate - Manufactory & Cafe

While a chocolate manufacturer at heart, Haris Car’s outlet for his confections is a no-joke chance to caffeinate and rejuvenate any depleted laptop batteries. (Read: there are many, many outlets.) Plus, fleur de sel chocolate chip cookies are brain food, right?

1009 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 314-3188
(626) 314-3188
CAR Artisan Chocolate

Rosebud Coffee

Pasadena’s Rosebud Coffee is a great place to work as a group. With big tables, blazing Wi-Fi, and lots of sunlight, it’s almost impossible not to get some important projects completed. It helps, too, that the shop has a do-good element that helps raise money for homeless youth in Los Angeles.

2302 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 817-3461
(626) 817-3461
Rosebud Coffee

Teofilo Coffee Company

Ronald Dizon’s Filipino coffee importing and roasting business has become much more than a mere coffee shop to its fans. With its Wu-Tang-themed blends and vegan bibingka, his shop is a homecoming for many young Filipinx folks. (There’s a Long Beach outpost, too.)

10525 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
(714) 715-7183
(714) 715-7183

Fika Fika

With nicely spaced-out tables, mellow tunes, and interesting drinks, Fika Fika is the kind of place where locals go to escape it all. As a bonus, there’s also popcorn chicken and panini sandwiches in case one gets hungry.

1127 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 538-4414
(626) 538-4414

