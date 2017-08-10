15 Los Angeles Coffee Shops With Free Wi-Fi

There are many excellent coffee shops and espresso bars in Los Angeles where one can hang out for an indeterminate length with a fully charged laptop. The spots on this list are ideal for anyone looking to hide out, answer some emails, hit the books, or browse the internet. Here are 15 great places to pull up a seat, drink an espresso, and savor some precious Wi-Fi, free of charge.

Added: CAR, Kindness + Mischief, Loquat, Teofilo Coffee

Removed: Groundwork Coffee, Andante Ignatius Cafe, Green Door, Swork Coffee, Ground Up Coffee, Steeple Coffee House

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.