Los Angeles has a plethora of culinary strong suits, like regional Chinese fare and tacos of all stripes, but almost none are as impressive than the city’s robust sushi offerings. Unfortunately, the pandemic was especially challenging for those same sushi restaurants, many of which rely on the intimate interaction of chefs with customers at the counter. Despite these challenges, LA’s sushi scene today is returning to full strength, with upscale omakase menus and enduring mom-and-pop classics in the South Bay. From world-class nigiri to out-of-the-box experimentation, here are 19 of Los Angeles’s essential sushi restaurants.

Added: Kogane, Kisen, Kiriko

Removed: Sushi Iki, Matsumoto, Kumiko, Inaba Manhattan Beach, Yasu

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.