Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
Joc Pederson
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Where to Watch the Dodgers Try to Win it All in Los Angeles

It’s time for Dodger baseball

by Euno Lee and Farley Elliott Updated
Joc Pederson
| Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
by Euno Lee and Farley Elliott Updated

Another crisp fall, another (hopefully) deep Los Angeles Dodgers playoff run. That’s the expectation every autumn around Southern California, with a whole cottage industry of merch sellers, hot dog vendors, and sports bars sprouting up to take advantage. The postseason officially begins today for the Boys in Blue, and for those many thousands of fans who can’t make the game at Chavez Ravine there are sports bars, restaurants, and divey spots galore to enjoy the game from just a TV screen away. Here now are 16 of the best places to catch the Dodgers postseason run as they push to bring home a World Series title.

Added: The Greyhound Glendale, Maple Block Meat Co., 28 West Sports Bar Alhambra, Dirty Bull Tavern Woodland Hills, LA Ale Works

Removed: Rush St., Firestone Walker, Greyhound Highland Park, Mikkeller, Rock & Reilly’s, Baldoria, Brack Shop Tavern, Beer Belly, the Oinkster

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tony's Darts Away

1710 W Magnolia Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 253-1710
(818) 253-1710
One of LA’s best craft beer spots, this neighborhood bar in Burbank has plenty of TVs to enjoy the game, plus both vegan and non-vegan fare that appeals to a wider crowd.

Tony’s Darts Away Yelp

2. Dirty Bull Tavern

21797 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 610-8308
(818) 610-8308
Woodland Hills sports bar Dirty Bull Tavern has been showing Dodger games for years. Now that it’s playoff time, expect the unassuming Ventura Blvd. spot to be even more lively than usual.

A table full of bar snacks from pizzas to nachos.
Food from the Write-Off Room, available at Dirty Bull Tavern
Dirty Bull Tavern

3. The Woodman

13615 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 386-9401
(818) 386-9401
There’s no doubt Valley masses will gather at Sherman Oaks sports bar The Woodman to catch the Dodger action over game-friendly gastropub fare.

The Woodman

4. Boneyard Bistro

13539 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 906-7427
(818) 906-7427
Boneyard Bistro is a Valley staple for burgers, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, and barbecue of course. It’s also a great hang for Dodger games during the postseason.

Boneyard Bistro

5. The Greyhound Bar & Grill

933 S Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91204

This brand new sports bar officially opens on Friday, October 4 from the same folks who run the original location in Highland Park. The timing is perfect, as fans who regularly flock to the Figueroa address can now spread their legs at the new location while still chowing down on those famous wings, burgers, and beers.

Burger and fries on a checkered parchment at The Greyhound in Glendale, California.
The Greyhound
Wonho Frank Lee

Copy Link
28 W Main St
Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 281-1777
(626) 281-1777
Alhambra sports bar 28 West counts a lot of different fans in its arsenal, including the dreaded Oakland Raiders. But none is as vocal as the Dodger contingent, which shows up loud and proud for all televised games.

Three fish tacos aligned on a plate.
Tacos from 28 West
28 West

Copy Link
3725 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
(323) 338-7777
With game day pitcher specials and burger and beer combos galore, Silver Lake’s beloved 33 Taps is making itself quite a haven for Dodger fanatics.

Copy Link
8447 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 654-2287
(323) 654-2287
Barney’s should be packed with baseball-obsessed fans looking to root on the hometown team. The West Hollywood classic is always one of the most popular places to catch a ballgame in town.

A colorful look inside the kitsch of longtime bar Barney’s Beanery.
Barney’s Beanery
Google Maps

9. Bludso's Bar & Que

609 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 931-2583
(323) 931-2583
Bludso’s is often considered to be one of the best all-around sports bars in Los Angeles, thanks to its wraparound viewing and strong menu of barbecue basics. Stop in to watch the Boys in Blue do work.

Yelp

10. BiergartenLA

206 N Western Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 466-4860
(323) 466-4860
Perennially one of the best sports bars in LA, the Korean-German menu also makes for one of the best baseball-viewing experiences in the city.

Biergarten LA
Biergarten LA
Stan Lee

11. The Nickel Mine

11363 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 231-0239
(310) 231-0239
This Westside sports bar is ideal for the sports purist who needs the best possible World Series viewing experience. The food and drinks are pretty standard, though.

12. The Garage

3387 Motor Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 559-3400
(310) 559-3400
This boisterous sports bar in Palms is one of the most exciting places to catch a sports game, and the Dodgers playoff run is proof of that. With affordable drinks, a large craft beer menu, and easy-going pub fare, it’s also transit-adjacent, making for an easier trip in and out.

Yelp

13. The Doughroom

3409 Overland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(424) 258-6194
(424) 258-6194
The Doughroom has better ingredients, better pizza and is definitely not Papa John’s. The Culver City locals pizzeria is quickly becoming a neighborhood mainstay for catching ballgames, and the World Series should be no different.

Yelp

14. Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 313-6328
(310) 313-6328
Maple Block will definitely be showing all of the postseason Dodger games, while simultaneously serving up some of the city’s best barbecue.

An industrial-looking barbecue restaurant with exposed ceiling.
Maple Block Meat Co.
Wonho Frank Lee

15. Los Angeles Ale Works - Brewery & Tasting Room

12918 Cerise Ave
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(424) 456-4191
(424) 456-4191
LA Ale Works in Hawthorne is primed to lead the Dodgers charge for South LA and the greater South Bay. The brewery is showing all playoff games on a massive screen, complete with sound — and housemade craft beer of course.

A small golden taster of beer from Los Angeles Ale Works.
LA Ale Works
Farley Elliott

16. The Standing Room Restaurant

1320 Hermosa Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 318-1272
(310) 318-1272
Hermosa Beach’s new location of The Standing Room will be airing the big game with a special meal deal of a chili cheese dog plus one draft beer for only ten bucks.

The Standing Room

