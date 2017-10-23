Where to Watch the Dodgers Try to Win it All in Los Angeles

Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch the Dodgers Try to Win it All in Los Angeles

Where to Watch the Dodgers Try to Win it All in Los Angeles

Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch the Dodgers Try to Win it All in Los Angeles

Another crisp fall, another (hopefully) deep Los Angeles Dodgers playoff run. That’s the expectation every autumn around Southern California, with a whole cottage industry of merch sellers, hot dog vendors, and sports bars sprouting up to take advantage. The postseason officially begins today for the Boys in Blue, and for those many thousands of fans who can’t make the game at Chavez Ravine there are sports bars, restaurants, and divey spots galore to enjoy the game from just a TV screen away. Here now are 16 of the best places to catch the Dodgers postseason run as they push to bring home a World Series title.

Added: The Greyhound Glendale, Maple Block Meat Co., 28 West Sports Bar Alhambra, Dirty Bull Tavern Woodland Hills, LA Ale Works

Removed: Rush St., Firestone Walker, Greyhound Highland Park, Mikkeller, Rock & Reilly’s, Baldoria, Brack Shop Tavern, Beer Belly, the Oinkster

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.