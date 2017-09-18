LA's 16 Most Iconic Restaurant Dishes

With dynamic new restaurants opening every day all over the greater Southland, it’s common for in-the-know diners to seek the latest and greatest, leaving behind the beloved institutions that have paved the way. Consider this rundown a friendly PSA to support the dependable establishments that have fueled Los Angeles over the years. From an intricate duck preparation rarely seen in the U.S. to incredible Nashville-style hot chicken, here are the 16 most iconic dishes in Los Angeles.

Removed: Park’s Finest, Broad St. Oyster, Alta Adams, Philippe the Original, Father’s Office, Mini Kabob, Badmaash, Sonoratown, Tamales Elena

Added: Torta Ahogada at La Ramadita, Turkey Chop at the Serving Spoon, Rice Rolls at Elite, Lobster at Newport Seafood, Tonnarelli arrabiata at Uovo, Patty Melt at Cassell’s, Pressed Duck at Pasjoli, Tomato Bagel at Courage, Shrimp Fried Rice Omelette at Kouraku

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.